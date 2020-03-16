Southern Company Will Soon Be Offering A Nearly 10-Year High Dividend Yield

However, the company will actually benefit from coronavirus, as people will be forced to stay at home and thus consume more energy.

The broad market is going through a fierce sell-off due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which may cause a global recession this year. Utility stocks, which are considered safe havens during downturns, have not been left out of the bloodbath. To be sure, Southern Company (SO) has plunged 27% since early February. While the shareholders of the stock view this slump as negative, investors should take advantage of this exceptionally steep move of this slow-moving stock. As Southern will announce its next dividend hike in April, it will soon be offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield.

Business overview

Southern incurred several setbacks in the construction of its two Vogtle nuclear plants until the summer of 2018. The company incurred several delays and raised its cost estimate for the project several times. As a result, the final cost of $27 billion is more than twice as much as the initial estimate while the first of the two reactors will come in service approximately five years later than the initially anticipated date.

However, it is important to note that Southern has greatly improved its project execution since the summer of 2018. Since then, it has proceeded exactly as per its plan and hence it has not raised the cost estimate of the project. Last year, it reached all the milestones and thus it has now completed 84% of the project. In addition, it still expects the two reactors to come in service in November-2021 and November-2022, respectively.

Moreover, in 2019, Southern added 41,000 residential electric and 30,000 residential gas customers. Even better, it maintained its long-term guidance for 4%-6% annual growth of earnings per share. While such a growth rate may seem lackluster to some investors, it is actually strong for a utility stock, particularly given the reliability of the forecast, as Southern generates 90% of its earnings from its state-regulated utilities.

It is also worth noting that Southern is taking measures to adjust to the secular shift from coal to renewable energy sources. Last year, it reduced the share of coal in its energy mix from 27% to 22% and thus the revenue from coal decreased to just 14% of the total revenue of the company.

The threat of coronavirus

The longest bull market in history, which lasted 11 years, came to an end this week due to the outbreak of coronavirus. This virus has completely changed the life of humans in some countries and is likely to cause a recession in many countries due to its impact on the economic activity. As a result, investors are selling their stocks at panic mode and the broad stock market has plunged 27% off its peak.

However, while numerous companies will incur a hit in their earnings from coronavirus, it is critical to note that Southern will actually benefit from coronavirus. People will be forced to spend much more time at home and hence they will inevitably increase their energy consumption. As a result, they will provide a significant boost to the earnings of Southern.

Moreover, Southern has repeatedly proved that it is one of the most resilient companies during recessions. To be sure, in the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 80 years, most companies saw their earnings collapse but the earnings per share of Southern fell only 1.3%. In addition, the company kept raising its dividend as if there was no recession in place. To cut a long story short, the shareholders of Southern who remained focused on its business performance during the Great Recession did not feel the impact of the fierce recession.

The same is true for the ongoing downturn as well, with one exception. Southern will actually benefit from this downturn thanks to the impact of coronavirus on the human lifestyle. People will be forced to stay at home and thus consume more energy. Southern will also benefit from the collapse of commodity prices, which will reduce the cost base of the company.

Valuation - dividend

Valuation is always important in investing decisions, as it determines future returns to a great extent. It is much more important in utility stocks, as these are slow-growth stocks and hence there is little margin for error in the investing decisions. If investors overpay for a utility stock, it may take several years only to breakeven due to their slow-growth business model. Southern is not an exception.

The importance of valuation in utility stocks is clearly reflected in the ongoing bear market. In previous sell-offs, such as the Great Recession and the short-lived sell-off at the end of 2018, utilities outperformed the S&P by a wide margin and thus offered a safe haven to investors. This has not been the case in the ongoing bear market due to the rich valuation that the utility stocks had before the onset of the decline.

About six months ago, I recommended avoiding Southern due to the unusually steep rally the stock had enjoyed. That rally had sent the dividend yield of the stock to a 40-year low level of 4.0%.

Thanks to its recent 27% plunge, Southern is now trading at a forward P/E ratio of 16.4, which is almost equal to its historical average of 16.2. Moreover, the stock is currently offering a 4.8% dividend yield. Furthermore, the company is expected to announce its next dividend hike in April. It has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and has not cut it for 71 consecutive years. This is an exceptional dividend record, which is a testament to the reliable cash flows the company enjoys.

Southern will almost certainly raise its quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share, just like it has done for five consecutive years. The company can easily raise its dividend at the same pace thanks to its healthy adjusted payout ratio of 79.7% (=2.48/3.11) and its resilient cash flows. If Southern raises its dividend at its recent pace, it will be offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 4.9% from next month.

Data by YCharts

Consequently, investors should take advantage of the indiscriminate sell-off the broad market, which is in panic mode, and lock in the nearly 10-year high dividend yield of Southern. The yield of Southern becomes even more appealing if investors take the depressed prevailing interest rates and the all-time low yields of treasuries into account.

Final thoughts

A bear market has finally arrived, after an 11-year bull market, the longest in history. This bear market has panicked investors and thus it has led them to sell their stocks regardless of their valuation and their long-term prospects. Investors with a long-term perspective should take advantage of this bear market and lock in the nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 4.9% of Southern. As soon as the dust from coronavirus settles, the stock will probably enjoy a strong rebound thanks to the depressed interest rates prevailing right now. As a result, the investors who have the courage to follow a contrarian investing thesis are likely to receive a double reward; stock price appreciation and an attractive dividend yield locked in for the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.