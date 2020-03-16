How Low Can It Go? Possibilities From Dispassionate Market Valuation Models

Yogi Berra said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” Wise investors will avoid market timing, rebalance and dollar cost average into attractive sectors.

CAPE mean reversion and P/E models also show a wide range of possibilities, from a 13% gain to a drop of 18% or even 48% in a worst-case scenario.

Recently, a friend sent me an email asking, “How far does the stock market have to fall until you would say it is in neutral territory - that is, neither overpriced nor underpriced?”

The market is displaying wild day-to-day swings and is exhibiting classic emotional behavior. To attempt to get a handle on market value based on rationally-derived metrics, I applied an old respected tool, the Gordon Model. The model generated a wide range of outcomes for S&P 500 Index 12-month returns. They ranged from 26% to -44%, with a "plausible scenario" drop of 24%.

A CAPE partial mean reversion scenario suggests a possible 18% decline, while a worst-case scenario shows a whopping 48% decline. These extremes contrast a “back of the napkin” view that P/E ratios are low. A return to recent levels could generate a gain of 13% in 12 months.

Wise investors will avoid market timing, rebalance and dollar-cost average into attractive sectors. But it might be wise not to rush in right away given that risks may be skewed to the downside.

A Voting Machine Versus A Weighing Machine

As Ben Graham said, “in the short run the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine.”

Right now, markets are voting, not weighing. Daily swings of 5-10% in the S&P 500 index are not indicative of the daily change in the underlying valuation of the component securities. They are indicative of investor voting behaviors related to their observation of:

The latest coronavirus outbreak statistics

Chairman Powell speeches

Trump administration’s speeches

WHO and other health officials’ announcements

Cancellations of major events

Their portfolio values on an hourly or daily basis

Possible impact on their jobs and companies

A parade of CNBC commentators

This is the epitome of the voting machine that Graham described. In fairness, there is substance coming from some of these daily developments that do affect intrinsic market value over a longer period. For example, the Fed’s QE of $700B will have major effects on various assets.

In this chaos, is there a way to apply cool, calm logic to begin to quantify the market’s value and where it might be headed? Is there a way to at least neutralize the emotional component, if not remove it? This analysis is an attempt to apply a weighing machine to the situation.

The Gordon Model of Calculating Market Price

My friend’s question prompted me to dust off my old research that I first utilized during my MBA program at the University of Illinois back in the 1980s. My finance professor, Dr. Frank Reilly, wrote the textbook, “Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management.” Prior to teaching finance, he was a Wall Street guy working for Merrill Lynch. He taught us the Gordon Model. I continued to apply it every year for six years after graduating. But that’s another story.

If you aren’t familiar with it, the model is based on the principle that the intrinsic value of any stock is based on the sum of the dividends it pays to an investor over time. However, given the time value of money, you need to determine the present value of the dividend stream. The Gordon Model calculates that for you:

The formula for the Gordon Model is: P = EPS x DE/(k-g).

P = Price of a stock or in this case we are using the S&P 500 index value

EPS = Earnings per share (in this case 2020 expected earnings for the S&P 500 index)

P/E = Price Earnings Ratio (Trailing Earnings) = DE/(k-g)

DE = the Dividend Per Share to EPS ratio (Payout Ratio)

k = investors’ required rate of return (k consists of the Risk-Free Rate plus the Risk Premium – see below)

g = S&P 500 index EPS growth rate for the next five years

What Is The Market's "Measured" Value?

The table below shows input values for the Gordon Model.

The data in the first three rows of the table came from S&P Dow Jones’ website. We also needed a five-year forward-looking estimate of the EPS growth rate (g). Analysts’ expected EPS growth rate for 2020 and 2021 were available via Yardeni research. However, there were no consensus analyst estimates available for the following three years. Therefore for those years we assumed the same rate as the past five years (6.5%). The result is a market forecast of 7.7%/year for EPS growth (g).

Next, we needed to determine the implied current market required rate of return (k). That is calculated from the Gordon Model formula as follows: k = DE/PE + g. This gives us k = .416/19.36 + 0.077 = 0.98, or 9.8%.

As a logic check, the last ten years produced an annualized S&P 500 index return of 12.6% per year. Given extraordinarily low interest rates, the required market return now should be lower than the past ten-year return. However, this is offset by the elevated uncertainty in the market due to the coronavirus developments. Higher uncertainty produces higher risk and raises investors’ required rate of return (k). More on that below.

Now that we have the necessary values for the Gordon Model calculation, we can run some “what-if scenarios.”

Returns Under Various Scenarios

A Plausible Scenario

Let’s start with a plausible scenario and consider each input variable and how it might change as 2020 unfolds.

Earnings Per Share (EPS). Due to the economic slowdown and possible recession, assume a modest 5% drop in 2020 EPS from the 2019 level of 140. This results in EPS for 2020 of 133.

Payout Ratio (DE). The payout ratio goes up as EPS drops, IF companies maintain the same dividend payments. So let’s say dividends remain at their 2019 level of $58 per share. This may be optimistic given the rising pressure on cash flow and liquidity. Also, lower interest rates tend to make existing dividend levels more attractive, removing pressure to raise them. As a result, 2020 DE would be 43.6%, up slightly from last year.

Required Rate of Return (k). The required rate of return (k) consists of the risk-free rate (RFR), which is considered the ten-year Treasury bond, plus the Risk Premium (RP). The Risk Premium consists of business risk, financial risk and market liquidity risk. Let’s look at each of these.

Risk-Free Rate (RFR). The Fed has lowered rates by a half point. They have implemented another round of aggressive QE - at least $700 billion – and likely to be expanded. The market is expecting further aggressive easing, possibly taking the federal funds rate to zero. The ten-year Treasury touched a low last week of 0.39%, then rebounded to 0.996%. This provides significant relief and will put large downward pressure on the RFR and required rate of return (k).

It is very possible the U.S. RFR will join other countries and go to zero. Literally, as I was getting to send this to the Seeking Alpha platform, the Fed announced that it cut its short-term policy rate to 0%-0.25%. The Fed has repeatedly said they don’t want negative rates. This would be problematic for the banking industry and devastate savers. And it hasn’t solved Europe or Japan’s problems, so I tend to believe them. However, inflation may eventually rise with all the QE and coming fiscal stimulus. This would put upward pressure on the RFR. Countering that is the oil price collapse. An economic slowdown also puts downward pressure on inflation. The net of all this? We will assume a decrease in the RFR of 1%. This is a net positive for the market and puts upward pressure on the P/E ratio.

Business Risk. It is likely that business risk will increase due to economic uncertainty, possible recession, continued trade uncertainty/tensions, and increased unemployment. Corporate profit margins are already high. Election uncertainty also elevates business risk as policy uncertainty rises.

Financial Risk. This will likely increase due to higher corporate debt loads, cash flow strains and slower economic growth. This will likely be offset however by aggressive Fed action and lower interest rates. Corporate bond ratings are tenuous, especially in the BBB and BB categories.

Liquidity Risk. Liquidity risk refers to investors’ ability to buy or sell their stock quickly without major price changes. This risk has skyrocketed. Volatility have surged. Circuit breakers have tripped several times already. One would expect liquidity risk to remain higher than normal for some time, but to decline eventually.

Risk Premium Overall: The Risk Premium has already increased substantially amid the coronavirus panic. It could increase further, but once things stabilize, risk is likely to subside. All in all, for purposes of the 2020 model inputs we will assume a slight increase.

Overall Change in Required Rate of Return (k): In our Plausible Scenario, the Risk Premium will go up. This will be offset by a drop in the RFR. The net effect could be a slight drop in k. We will be optimistic and assume k drops by 0.5% from the current estimated level of 9.8% to 9.3%. Remember, the k value in the model has a long time horizon (5-10 years), so expected changes are not that large.

EPS Growth Rate (g): A likely recession this year will slow the expected five-year average. This is expected to be offset by major government fiscal stimulus. Overall, we would expect g to drop but not precipitously assuming a recovering economy in second half of 2020. Since g is a five-year average, several quarters of negative or slower growth will not have huge effects on the average.

The Analysts’ consensus estimates for 2020 (7% EPS growth) and 2021 (11.8%) have not yet factored in the 2020 coronavirus slowdown. As a result, we will use the last five years’ EPS growth of 6.5% as our estimate for g. Note, this might be considered optimistic since that period included the corporate tax cut, steady economic growth, and a relatively stable business and financial market environment.

Putting it All Together for an S&P 500 Index Price Estimate. Based on the data above, here is the “Plausible Scenario” price forecast for the S&P 500 Index in 12 months:

P = DE/(k-g) x EPS = .436/(0.093-0.065) x 133 = 2,071

From the current level of 2711, this is a decline of 23.6%. That looks somewhat pessimistic, especially considering a P/E drop to 15.6 when rates are expected to remain so low. However, the projected low P/E reflects the lower EPS growth and still elevated required rate of return (k). However if k comes down further, then the P/E can be higher. Again, this isn’t a forecast of what will happen, rather a plausible scenario of what might happen. How probable is anyone’s guess.

The Problem With Earnings Yield Vs. Bond Yield

I hear a lot of arguments that the P/E ratio is the wrong metric in today’s low rate world. The story says you should look at the E/P ratio – earnings vs. price and compare that to the Treasury bond yield. Today’s S&P 500 index earnings yield is 1/19.36, or 5.2%. When you compare that to Treasuries yielding less than 1%, stocks look like a good deal. They might be based on these two isolated measures, but there is a problem.

Stock price valuation depends on more than interest rates. It’s like a home buyer comparing two similar homes, one priced at $500K and one at $750K. While the $500K home looks better based on price, the buyer ignores that both are rat-infested, have a leaky roof and they are about to inherit a view of the new mausoleum being built across the street. Also, the home buyer might be ignoring a new development of comparable homes with no such problems in an attractive nearby neighborhood, priced at only $400K.

To recap, the Gordon Model considers the Treasury bond yield in the calculation (part of k), but this is only ONE of several factors that mathematically determine price. The determinants include the P/E (and therefore E/P). Those in turn depend on the Treasury yield (RFR). But price also depends on dividends (DE), expected earnings per share (EPS), earnings per share growth (g), and business, financial and liquidity risk. Investors now are getting a taste of that risk premium and what it means to their portfolios. And right now ten-year Treasury bonds with 1% negative real rates are no bargain either. Just because stocks could be relative bargains doesn’t mean they are absolute bargains.

In fact, the analysis above suggests that P/E ratios have a good probability of declining further (and therefore E/P will go higher), given the rising risk premium and expected lower rate of EPS growth. The difference between the E/P and risk-free treasury has widened, but maybe not enough.

Let’s look at two other possible scenarios using the Gordon Model.

Optimistic Scenario

EPS flat in 2020 vs. 2019 = 140

DE is based on the same dividend payments as 2019. DE = 58/140 = .414

The Required Rate of Return (k) goes down due to greater risk reduction, by 1% to 8.8%

EPS growth (g) runs at a level halfway between analyst estimates of 7.7% and the past five-year average (6.5%) = 7.1%

The resulting S&P 500 Index value = .414/(.088-.071) x 140 = 24.35 x 140 = 3,409. From Friday's 2711 level, this is a gain of 25.7%.

Pessimistic Scenario

EPS decline of 10% in 2020 = 140*.9 = 126

DE based on the same dividends as 2019. DE = 58/126 = 0.460

k stays the same = 9.8%

g runs at a level slightly below the past five years = 6%

The resulting S&P 500 index value = 0.46/(0.098-.060) x 126 = 1,525. From 2711, this is a loss of 43.7%

Alternative Method – CAPE Ratio

Another way to gauge what might happen is to look at changes in the Shiller P/E, or CAPE ratio. Studies show that CAPE has a high inverse correlation with market returns over a long period, i.e. ten years. Let’s say CAPE goes back halfway between its current value and its long term mean. The current CAPE is 25.71 and long term mean is 16.7. As a point of reference, CAPE started the year at 30.33. A move halfway between the current level and the mean would result in a price drop of 17.5%.

As a worst-case estimate, if CAPE dropped to the 2008-09 bear market low of 13.32, and the ten-year earnings average remained the same, that would produce a whopping price drop of 48%!

Straight-up P/E Ratio Change

Another plausible way to view the situation is that the long-term mean S&P 500 index P/E ratio is 15.78. Today’s P/E based on trailing EPS sits at 19.36. Again, given historically low rates, some argue that the current P/E is too low. If earnings continue growing at a reasonable rate and risk subsides, then stocks could be a bargain. If by the end of the year the P/E rebounds to 23 (its value at the start of 2020) and we have a near-term EPS decline of 5% in 2020, then stocks would move to 23 x 133 = 3059, a gain of 12.8%.

Summary Range of Outcomes

This leaves us with a very wide range of “weighing machine” outcomes. No surprise that even calm, cool calculating investors don’t have a good handle on value right now. It is notable that the outcomes are tilted to the downside.

Based on the analysis of the underlying variables, the Gordon Reasonable, Gordon Pessimistic and CAPE partial mean reversion outcomes appear more likely than the Gordon Optimistic and P/E Ratio Plausible returns.

The CAPE model partial mean reversion also suggests subpar returns ahead. The CAPE model smooths out results and has a proven track record of forecasting long term (ten year) returns. My year-end 2019 article noted that the CAPE model signaled U.S. market returns of only 4-5% per year for the next ten years. In my opinion, this is a more reliable indicator of what might happen than a near term Gordon Model estimate. CAPE is not a useful short term market forecasting tool either.

At the extreme, but certainly possible, is the worst-case CAPE decline scenario, resulting in a major market meltdown. In the unlikely event this were to occur, it would most likely play out over a longer period than a year, based on the duration of past bear markets and the fact we are already down YTD by 16%.

Limitations

I am not professing to be a market forecaster. My goal was to use a “weighing machine” approach to explore possible outcomes and begin to answer my friend’s question. If nothing else, I found the analysis interesting and hope you did too.

The Gordon Model is interesting and mathematically appealing but suffers from high sensitivity to the input variables. It depends on the ability to accurately forecast the underlying variables - no small feat. No matter how you look at it, this is forecasting - fraught with error. It leaves a very wide range of possibilities. Perhaps the only actionable takeaway is that risks seem to be skewed to the downside.

Markets aren’t efficient weighing machines. In the short term, market sentiment rules. We were down 9.8% on Thursday and up 9.3% on Friday after the market appeared to react positively to the Trump Administration announcement. Given the Fed's dramatic action today, it's likely more volatility lies ahead.

There is always judgment and human bias, even with sophisticated quantitative models used by professionals. Which model is the best? It’s a bit like asking, what is your favorite art, car or food? Investors will often use the tool that matches their gut feel and tells them what they want to hear. Perhaps analytical investors like me will want to tinker with the models I’ve presented and draw their own conclusions.

Conclusion

One thing is certain right now – there is an enormous amount of uncertainty. However, this should recede as the coronavirus effects run their course. In the meantime, long-term investors would be well served to adhere to an asset allocation that meets their goals and risk tolerance levels. Although I’ve focused here on the S&P 500 index, I believe there are better places to invest. To return to the house analogy above, there are better neighborhoods and better deals elsewhere. Mean Reversion + Valuation = Opportunity and The Case for EM Small Cap Value, describe which ones and why.

If you believe in the approach of choosing a fixed long-term asset allocation that consists of U.S. equities and other assets, this is an opportunity to pick up some bargains, particularly in beaten-down sectors. I have done so already during the past week. However, this analysis suggests U.S. equities’ downside risk may be greater than the upside benefit. Even better deals might lie ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.