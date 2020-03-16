Mosaic - The Problem Is Not Phosphates But Brazil

Mosaic Revenue Dissection

We know that Mosaic is one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers, concentrated in phosphate and potash. To better understand, Mosaic’s earnings prospects and key drivers, it is important to recall the product-wise and geographical revenue break-up of the company. Phosphates constituted more than one-third of sales volumes and dollar revenue in 2019 (see Chart 1a). Potash and Mosaic Fertilizantes contributed 29% and 35% respectively to the sales volumes. In terms of geography, Brazil and the United States contributed 41% and 26% respectively to the revenue (see Chart 1b).

2019 was marred by phosphate and one-off expenses

Mosaic's net losses in Q4 2019 and 2019 were at $921 million and $1,067 million respectively. The year was marred by woes in the phosphate segment and one-off expenditures. Phosphates gross margin per tonne in 4Q 2019 deteriorated by $133 to negative $52 primarily on the back of depressed product prices. Overall during 2019, average realized price for the segment was down 16% or $74 per tonne. North American sales volumes were marginally lower. Consequently, 2019 phosphates gross margin worsened $664 million YoY. At the same time, Mosaic recorded several non-recurring expenses emanating from restructuring and business rationalizing drives. Q4 2019 financials included $1.1 billion in non-cash, non-recurring charges related to Potash asset optimization ($530 million) and a phosphates goodwill impairment ($589 million). During the year, $341 million costs were recorded pertaining to permanent closure of Plant City, Florida Phosphates facility. Looking at the other two segments of Mosaic, namely Potash and Fertilizantes. Potash gross margin was higher by approx. $20 million (3%). On the other hand, Mosaic Fertilizantes gross margin decreased $93 million primarily on lower phosphate sales in Brazil.

While we have seen a recovery in the Phosphate market lately….

During Q1 2020 we have undoubtedly seen a recovery in the phosphates market from their Dec 2019 lows (see Chart 2). Mosaic also discloses the sales revenues and volumes on a monthly basis. The information for the first two months of 2020 is available. Chart 3 gives this information compiled from the press releases. Aggregate revenue for Jan-Feb 2020 is lower 7% YoY. Phosphate sales volumes during the first two months of 2020 are higher 17% YoY while revenue is down 19%. This is attributable to YoY lower prices. Potash volumes have inched up, but revenue is lower by 10%. This is because of the sluggish trend in potash prices. Mosaic Fertilizantes reveals an alarming picture. Even though sales volumes are up 40%, revenue is higher by only 6%. This shows the impact of the weakening Brazilian real.

Chart 2 – Fertilizer Pricing Trends Source: Mosaic

…The depreciation of the Brazilian real is a major concern

As per Mosaic’s Form 10-K, “The functional currency for our Brazilian subsidiaries is the Brazilian real. We finance our Brazilian inventory purchases with U.S. dollar-denominated liabilities. We hedge cash flows on a declining basis, up to 12 months for the Brazilian real. Due to the Acquisition, our exposure to the Brazilian real has increased and, as a result, the amount of foreign derivatives that we have entered into related to the Brazilian real has increased. A stronger Brazilian real relative to the U.S. dollar has the impact of reducing these liabilities on a functional currency basis. When this occurs, an associated foreign currency transaction gain is recorded as nonoperating income. A weaker Brazilian real generally has the opposite effect. We also enter into derivative instruments for a portion of our currency risk exposure on anticipated cash flows, and record an associated gain or loss in the foreign currency transaction gain (loss) line in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings. A stronger Brazilian real generally reduces our Brazilian subsidiaries operating earnings. A weaker Brazilian real has the opposite effect.”

Chart 4

Source: xe.com

During 2020 to date, the Brazilian real has devalued by nearly 20% (see Chart 4). As on December 31, 2019, Mosaic has a net short Brazilian real position having notional amount of $98 million. We are moderately concerned about this on potential exchange losses. However, the more serious concern is that Mosaic's revenue from Brazil is largely unhedged. The quantum is pretty sizeable i.e. over 40% of total revenue or $3.5 billion annually. This means that a weaker real reduces Mosaic’s consolidated revenue denominated in USD. We project that the impact of this will be severely felt in Q1 2020 with Mosaic Fertilizantes’ EBITDA to drop 46% QoQ. Average realized price is expected to be 9% lower along with 6% decline in volumes.

Q1 2020 EBITDA projected to be flat QoQ

In the prevailing economic environment, agriculture is construed to be one of the safest and defensive sectors. Also farming activities are to show resilience on uninterrupted operations given that there will be unabated global demand for food products. The Plant Nutrient Index, which shows farmer affordability is also at much improved levels. Resulting from coronavirus impact, China production losses were seen at over 2 million tonnes with hopes for recovery in the 2H. In the best-case scenario, Mosaic projected 2020 China phosphate shipments at 17.5 million tons, almost flat YoY. For the rest of the world, based on Jan-Feb sales numbers, it seems that the best-case scenario for phosphate and potash could be materializing. Notwithstanding all this, the prevailing lackluster economic environment and depressed sentiment is not conducive for a broad-based and sustainable surge in fertilizer prices. Phosphates recovered but from a very low base. This places Q1 2020 average realized prices to be only 7% higher QoQ but 20% down YoY. Quarterly phosphates EBITDA is estimated to be flat. Potash prices will be 9% and 12% down both QoQ and YoY, mitigating the benefits of a volume growth. Thus, our financial model projects Mosaic’s overall Q1 2020 EBITDA at $198 million, almost flat QoQ.

Mosaic is still a “falling knife”

Since the Q4 2019 results announcement, Mosaic is down 40% to currently all-time lows. Trading at a Price to Book of 0.45x, it feels difficult to be negative on the stock. Nonetheless, a relative comparison does not portray Mosaic to be really cheap. Mosaic is at an EV/EBITDA of 6.4x vs 7.7x, 7.0x and 7.9x of Nutrien, CF Industries and Bunge respectively. Therefore, we do not see material peer discount. Thus, we still consider Mosaic to be a “falling knife”. Mosaic lacks catalysts essential for a recovery rally. Near-term earnings prospects are muted as the recovery in phosphates is just not enough to bring about a change in fortunes. The potash market shows signs of weakness with the biggest overhang for Mosaic being the persistent weakness in the Brazilian real. We do not have a view on the real except that the prospects are far from being clear given concerns for the Brazilian economy and the global economic slump. With substantial revenue reliance on Brazil, a position in Mosaic is essentially a bet on the real. We recommend Neutral on Mosaic and would wait for signs of further strength in the nutrients market and stability in the Brazilian economy.

