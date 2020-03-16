Plug Power - Q4 Takeaways - Excessive Vendor Financing Continues

Even after the almost 50% setback from recent highs, investors should remain on the sidelines given expectations for additional capital needs later this year.

Plug Power urgently needs to alter its unsustainable approach to vendor financing, particularly with the financial markets currently in disarray.

After raising more than $120 million in net proceeds from a secondary offering in December, the company should have sufficient liquidity until Q4.

Restricted cash balances continue to balloon as vendor financing transactions have apparently become the main revenue contributor.

Note: I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Plug Power reported Q4 and full year 2019 results generally in line with expectations with gross billings reaching $94.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million.

Unfortunately, the company has changed its method for calculating warrant charges related to its contracts with anchor customers Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) which makes an apples to apples quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year segment margin comparison basically impossible.

Based on the gross billings and net revenue numbers stated in the investor letter, Q4 warrant charges calculate to roughly $2.7 million but as the company has not provided a segment allocation, we can only focus on consolidated gross margin. Using the reported $94.5 million in gross billings, adjusted consolidated gross margin calculates to 16.5%, just slightly ahead of last quarter's 16.1% despite an approximately 55% quarter-over-quarter increase in gross billings.

Consolidated gross margin suffered from a much higher number of low-margin hydrogen infrastructure installations during the quarter and a weak service segment performance.

Please keep in mind that the company took the chance of early adopting ASC Topic 842 in September 2018 thus regaining the ability to recognize revenues from sale-and-leaseback transactions upfront.

For FY2019, the company recorded a gross profit from the refinancing of operating leases of $26.2 million or 93.6% of reported total gross profit of $28.0 million which means that vendor financing transactions contributed the vast majority of the company's gross profit in 2019.

While I have already discussed the company's new, very aggressive approach to vendor financing in past articles, here's some background on the issue:

Remember, the original terms of the Walmart leasing transactions caused great trouble for the company due to refinancing partners requiring full collateralization of future lease payments. Plug Power managed to escape this death spiral by securing a partial guarantee from Walmart for the majority of lease payments in exchange for 55.3 million warrants in mid-2017. While expensive, the agreement finally paved the way for much better refinancing terms and greatly reduced collateral requirements.

Unfortunately, the company's new leasing customers haven't provided this type of guarantee, requiring Plug Power to again fully collateralize remaining lease payments.

Frankly speaking, I was perplexed when I discovered the surprise change in the company's sales strategy in the Q2/2018 10-Q after the near-death experience under the original Walmart agreement a couple of years ago.

Providing vendor financing without customers at least partially guaranteeing future lease payments requires huge amounts of cash collateral which has caused the company's restricted cash balances to balloon in recent quarters.

Quarter-over-quarter, restricted cash increased by a whopping $75 million or almost 50% to $230 million. When compared to the company's reported gross billings number of $94.5 million it appears that almost 80% of Q4 revenues might have been derived from vendor financing transactions.

Over the past three quarters, the company had to restrict approximately $160 million in cash while reporting revenues of approximately $210 million which clearly shows how dependent Plug Power has become on vendor financing.

Source: Company's SEC-Filings

Fortunately, the recent Tesla-induced hype around alternative energy stocks has helped the company to raise approximately $120.4 million in net proceeds from a secondary stock offering in December which, depending on the level of vendor financing going forward, should be sufficient for the next couple of quarters but without lease refinancing partners lifting the 100% cash collateral requirement, the company's current vendor financing approach remains entirely unsustainable.

Over the past twelve months, the company's share count has increased by more than 35% and this does not even account for the aggregate 110.6 million warrants held by Walmart and Amazon.

Free cash flow was again negative by approximately $5 million for the quarter, bringing FY2019 cash usage to $65.8 million as compared to management's guidance of "slightly negative to slightly positive" in the Q1/2019 investor letter, adding further to an already very long list of broken promises over the past decade.

For FY2020, the company expects gross billings to increase by approximately 26.7% to $300 million and adjusted EBITDA to more than double to $20 million. Given investment and working capital requirements as well as estimated cash interest of $20+ million, the company is again unlikely to generate free cash flow this year.

In addition, the projected FY2020 billings growth is substantially below the compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") required for the company to achieve its recently stated 2024 gross billings target of $1 billion:

Source: Author's own work

Remember, the last time the company provided five-year financial targets back in 2015, CEO Andy Marsh projected Plug Power to reach $500 million in revenues by FY2020 and consolidated gross margin to increase to 35%. Suffice to say, the company will miss these targets by a mile.

On the conference call, management also admitted to the much-touted StreetScooter / DHL Express fuel cell delivery van project having been abandoned after StreetScooter and DHL Express owner Deutsche Post AG recently decided to cease vehicle production at its loss-making StreetScooter subsidiary. While financial impact to Plug Power should be limited, the news is nevertheless a major setback in the company's efforts to expand from material handling to on-road applications.

Bottom Line:

Thanks to the recent Tesla-induced hype in alternative energy-related stocks, Plug Power managed to raise more than $120 million in much-needed cash in a recent secondary offering which should be sufficient to take the company through Q3/2020, depending on the level of vendor financing contributing to this year's sales performance.

The company urgently needs to alter its unsustainable approach to vendor financing, particularly in light of the current market turmoil which will undoubtedly impact the company's ability to raise more cash at acceptable terms going forward.

That said, with vendor financing transactions apparently now contributing the vast majority of the company's sales, Plug Power appears to be stuck between a rock and a hard place. Scaling back on vendor financing would likely cause sales to collapse while maintaining the current approach requires sufficient access to the capital markets at basically all time which doesn't exactly appears to be a given at this point.

Even after the almost 50% setback from recent highs, investors should remain on the sidelines given the current market disarray and expectations for additional capital needs later this year.

