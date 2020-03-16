Organigram: No Bottom In Sight

Most cannabis sector players' eye-watering valuations are normalizing on the back of COVID-19. However, investors who view the correction as a systemic shock-bargain hunters paradise will likely be burned.

Currently, there are two primary categories factors cannabis stock are tilted towards: fundamental-driven and narrative-driven. Two years ago, almost all cannabis stocks loaded on the narrative factor category. The narrative factor is sometimes referred to as a story stock. Despite the route, the bottom for stocks tilted towards the narrative factor will not hit until the end of the year.

The story that narrative stocks are selling are referred to as cannabis 2.0 (C2) products, these include any mode of cannabis consumption other than smoking and extract oils. Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) recently enjoyed gains early in the year primarily due to the approval of their Cannabis 2.0 (C2) products by Health Canada in December of 2019. The firm shipped its Trailblazer Torch vape cartridges in the same month. An achievement that alleviated investor fears concerning Organigram's production quality; firm that has run afoul of Health Canada production standards in the past. Note that the firm has committed both major and minor infractions. In all, there are three types of infractions as defined by Health Canada below:

Minor

Minor observations will likely not increase the risk of diversion, prevent the detection of diversion, and/or health risk.

Major

Major observations may increase the risk of diversion, prevent the detection of diversion, and/or health risk.

Critical

Critical observations will likely increase the immediate risk of diversion, prevent the detection of diversion, and/or present an imminent health risk, and may also involve the possibility of deliberate fraud, misinterpretation, or falsification of information.

Note that only critical violations will result in an immediate diversion of the firm's produce and extracts. A major diversion may cause a diversion of products. It should be noted that "an inspection can be assigned a compliant or non-compliant rating based on the number and severity of observations noted during an inspection. It should be noted that a compliant inspection rating may be assigned when observations are present." Health Canada. Consequently, a firm can cause a major infraction without losing its compliance status. However, it does raise serious questions about the firm's operating competencies when it cannot grow a product grown by "home gardeners" for years.

Another plus in Organigram's column is that current shareholders have largely paid for the C2 product expansions already, since less than a third of $65m in capex for the phase 5 of its edibles and derivatives facility remains to be deployed.

These concerns seem trivial if consensus estimates of market size pan out. In fact, I agree with estimates that total revenues will grow to $7.1 "CAD" billion in 2022 (internal forecast). However, disagree that it's easy path instead the inception phase of the industry will likely be characterized by intense pricing pressure between the black and white market due to high cross market price elasticity of demand among the heaviest consumers, since we are not witnessing growth in the traditional sense but rather a migration from the illicit market to the licit market.

Supporters of C2 products argue that these products will attract new customers to the market. The argument is the logical equivalent of asserting that Jell-O shots will attract new consumers to the alcohol market. Here's some food for thought. The Marijuana Policy Group placed the frequency of cannabis consumption among Heavy Consumers at 3.29 events. The effects of inhaled cannabis can last up to 4 hours. Therefore, the total implied maximum duration of their high is 13.16 hours, provided that the consumption event took place after the maximum observed duration of a cannabis high. NBC News reported that, despite edibles compromising 0.32% of total consumption, 10% of ER visits were the result of edible consumption. Consequently, edibles are in no way a gateway mode of consumption.

Therefore, firms which have gone all in to C2 product craze put themselves at considerable risk promising both high growth and margins. Consequently, C2 producers are betting the farm that they can sidestep the price war by supplying new products that will ostensibly attract new consumers to the industry. The ability to attract new customers is critical to C2 producers. Heavy Consumers, the most likely consumers of C2 products, will not be easy to attract at a point when the prices between legal and illegal markets are near their highest levels due to this cohort's extreme price sensitivity.

In the hypothetical event of a $1 increase in the price of cannabis per gram to $9.32, and assuming no change in cannabis expenditure, its share of Heavy Consumers' budgets will spike to 16.5%. However, cannabis expenditure will still comprise less than 1% of the budgets of less frequent consumers. To maintain parity with their budget allocation pre-price hike, Heavy Consumers will need to increase their disposable income by 11.7%, or in the event of a $1 legal premium, they can simply stick with their current supplier.

Canada's bid to reduce cigarette consumption is a microcosm of the Sisyphean task the "LPs" will face in reducing white market prices to undercut illicit prices. The New York Times reported that, in 1994, Prime Minister Chretien was forced to slash the federal tax per carton to USD11 from USD16 to stem the influx of contraband tobacco from the USA. He also asked for a paring of provincial taxes; they estimated that contraband cost as little as USD15 compared to upwards of USD44 for Canadian tobacco due to the combination of federal and provincial taxes. The response to Chretien's request by local politicians was less than enthusiastic. The then Premier of Quebec Daniel Johnson vigorously lobbied against the tax cut.

As in the past, there is no cohesive tax strategy on combating the black market. Currently, 66 cents of every $1 paid in excise taxes end up in the coffers of local governments. Therefore, one can close the door on the possibility of a uniform tax code designed primarily to eviscerate the black market cannabis supply; Manitoba's provincial excise tax is $59.0 per 200 cigarettes, nearly 3x the federal tax of $21.0, and $1.8 less than Ontario's ($30.95) and Quebec's ($29.8) combined. Strict excise tax regimes are a head I win, tails I don't lose much bet for any politician; they can simultaneously be tough on drugs (appease conservatives) and be progressive on cannabis (appease moderates and liberals) whilst increasing tax revenues. Note that, by definition, a black-market supplier will avoid the tax burden of supplying to the consumers.

As the firm's other C2 products, vaping devices might well usurp smoked cannabis as the preferred mode of consumption. However, the current flurry of health injuries caused by vaping both black and white market THC suggests that it is neither the safest mode of consumption nor a product that can only be produced by "LPs", suggesting that the uptake of vaping is most likely a zero-sum game.

The stock, unlike others, has bet more of the farm on C2. For example, Aphria (NYSE:APHA) remains far more stoic about the prospect of C2 products. Organigram may be the Cinderella story of the cannabis story, but remember the reason we love underdog works of fiction… we don't get to witness often in reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.