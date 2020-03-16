General Electric's Credit Quality Takes A Turn For The Worse

General Electric CEO Larry Culp. Source: Barron's

Falling oil prices have caused the market capitalization of Baker Hughes (BKR) to fall hard. That is bad news for General Electric (GE) as its stake in BKR has also fallen. BKR's market capitalization is $13 billion, over 40% below where it was a month ago. GE will likely liquidate that position over time to help pare debt.

As the above chart illustrates, GE's debt at the end of the year was about $91 billion. I estimated the company's full-year 2019 EBITDA was around $11.2 billion. After adjusting for lost EBITDA from the pending sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR), I estimate GE's proforma EBITDA would be about $9.9 billion.

GE is expected to forgo $1.3 billion of Biopharma EBITDA and pare $21.4 billion of debt (assumed no tax leakage).

The company has an estimated 38.4% stake in BKR. Based on BKR's market capitalization of $23.1 billion last month, that stake was worth about $8.9 billion (assumed no tax leakage).

I estimated the sale of GE Biopharma and its BKR stake would have left GE with pro forma EBITDA of $9.9 billion and debt of $60.6 billion.

Pro forma debt/EBITDA would have been 6.1x, which could have been considered junk status.

BKR's market capitalization has fallen sharply to $13.1 billion. GE's 38.4% stake today would be about $5.0 billion, or $3.9 billion less than it was a month ago. The sale of that stake today (1) would reduce GE's proforma debt to $64 billion and (2) GE's debt/EBITDA would rise to 6.5x.

Debt/EBITDA at or above 5.0X would oftentimes be considered below investment grade or on the cusp of below investment grade status. The Biopharma sale should help lower GE's debt load. However, I estimate GE's debt would likely be a junk status after the sale. The fall in the value of the company's BKR stake will not help matters.

GE's Debt To Market Capitalization Has Fallen

Easy money policies by central bankers around the world have pushed up financial markets. That has inured to the benefit of General Electric. Elevated markets have provided a buffer for GE's stock and helped raise the value of assets GE needed to sell to pare debt. Last month GE's debt-to-market capitalization was around 81%. Based on GE's current market capitalization of $69 billion, its debt-to-market capitalization would be about 132%.

Elevated financial markets may have given GE the potential to sell assets at attractive prices or raise equity to pare debt. The spike in its debt-to-market capitalization may have hurt sentiment for the stock. That said, the coronavirus and the plunge in oil prices may be issues the Federal Reserve cannot solve by printing money. If live events like NBA games or music concerts are being canceled due to coronavirus fears, that will likely hurt income for artists and companies that host live events. If people stay home and travel less or shop less, that could hurt revenue for airlines or retailers.

The impact of the coronarivus and the reduced ability of oil-related names to service debt amid falling oil prices will likely be recessionary. In turn, that could hurt business prospects for GE's industrial businesses. The rating agencies may have given GE time to pare debt. GE's fallen market capitalization may have hampered its ability to hive off more assets to pare debt. The company's debt far exceeds its market capitalization. Prices for GE's credit default swaps spiked recently, likely due to the negative impact of global growth from the coronavirus. A potential slowdown in global growth could prompt the rating agencies look hard at GE's ability to service its $91 billion debt load.

Conclusion

The decline in the value of BKR likely means GE has less assets to sell in order to pare debt and improve its credit quality. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.