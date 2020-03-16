ExOne: Lower Revenue And Higher Costs Give Pause Before Investing

Company auditors gave an “adverse opinion” for three issues and there is a “reasonable possibility” of a “material misstatement” of financial reports.

Costs as a share of revenue have been increasing the last year.

Gross revenue has decreased on a year-over-year basis three of the last four quarters.

ExOne (XONE) is a 2013 IPO in the 3D printing manufacturing industry. The company has never made a yearly profit and continues to lose money. I assume someone reading this is likely familiar with the company so a more extensive description of the business and its background is available here.

Two years ago I wrote an article suggesting ExOne was worth keeping an eye on if it could get its costs under control.

After re-reviewing the situation and what has developed the last two years, including the just filed 2019 annual report, my recommendation is to avoid investing in the company because its financial situation has gotten worse with decreased revenue and increased expenses.

Current investors have a more difficult question because, as I write this, the Coronavirus has generally lopped about 20 percent off the market and selling now may be selling at an abnormally low price which may somewhat rebound when (hopefully there is a when) the Coronavirus situation is resolved.

Revenue is Going Down

My 2018 article observed gross company revenue had generally been increasing over an 18-month period. I noted "Gross revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 hit another high with a 38% year-over-year quarterly increase. Five out of the seven most recent quarters have now seen year-over-year gross revenue increases."

Since then the situation has reversed. Historically, the fourth quarter has been the best quarter of the year for the company. Three of the last four quarters, however, have seen decreased revenue on a year over year basis.

The data in this and other graphics is from company quarterly SEC filings compiled into a spreadsheet/

The last six months have seen more than a thirty percent loss of year-over-year gross revenue.

2019 saw stellar growth in the stock market for most companies, which makes a revenue reversal more problematic.

Management stated in the annual report "Our results for 2019 were impacted by a downturn in global manufacturing trends which specifically impacted the capital expenditure investments of our customers"

But there was nothing to indicate this was a temporary issue or 2020 would be materially better.

Expenses are Increasing

Decreasing revenue would be acceptable if expenses decreased even more to put the company on a path to profitability.

Two years ago I noted "Expenses as a share of gross revenue decreased to 42%. This is the best showing for the company to date. SGA expenses substantially decreased to 28.8%. Again the best showing for company to date. SGA expenses as a percentage of gross revenue have now decreased for three quarters in a row."

Unfortunately, expenses then substantially increased as a share of gross revenue. Turns out my prior article was at a good point for the company. While fourth quarter results have been better than other quarters, overall, expenses as a share of revenue have generally worsened on a year over year basis.

The 42 percent expense to gross revenue was too high two years ago to generate profitability, and for the last four quarters has been 82%, 57%, 71% and 47%. I am not seeing improvement to lead to profits.

SGA at a 28 percent share of revenue and decreasing quarterly turned out to be, again, a good point for the company. Since then SGA has significantly increased and for three of the last four quarters has gotten worse.

SGA expense the last four quarters has been 57%, 40%, 49% and 32%.

Previously I gave the company the benefit of the doubt as to where SGA expenses were trending because "Management said during the earnings call $1.1M of the SG&A costs during the year were one-time events." But that has not turned out to be the situation.

"Adverse Opinion" by Auditor Affecting Reliability of Financial Reporting

Beyond the numbers there was new "adverse opinion" by the auditor in the 10-K that caught my attention. Often, investors skim the dense disclosures because every company says they are in a competitive market, yada yada, and it may be assumed disclosures change little from quarter to quarter.

ExOne is different this year, and it is not good.

The auditors in the 2018 annual report stated:

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the results of its consolidated operations and its cash flows for each of the years in the two-year period ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Also, in our opinion, the Company maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, based on criteria established in Internal Control-Integrated Framework (2013) issued by COSO.

The 10-Q released on November 7, 2019, stated:

There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended September 30, 2019, that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

The 2019 annual report gave an "adverse opinion" (auditor's words) stating (bold emphasis is mine):

In connection with the preparation of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, we concluded that there are material weaknesses in the design and operating effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as defined in SEC Regulation S-X. A material weakness is a control deficiency, or combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. A description of the identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting is as follows: - We did not maintain adequate control over user access rights for a significant information technology system. - We did not maintain adequate control over application changes for a significant information technology system. - We did not maintain adequate control over pricing and discounts associated with sales of certain of our products. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the identification of the material weaknesses further described above, management has initiated the development of a remediation plan in an effort to ensure that our disclosure controls and procedures are effective. Our remediation plan is expected to include a comprehensive evaluation of the people, processes and systems responsible for each of the underlying control activities. We expect to complete this evaluation in 2020 and put measures in place in an effort to remediate the identified material weaknesses. However, we cannot be certain that the measures we may take will ensure that we establish and maintain adequate controls over our financial processes and reporting in the future or that material weaknesses identified will be remediated. We documented and evaluated our internal control over financial reporting in order to report on the effectiveness of our internal controls as of December 31, 2019 and, as described in Item 9A, "Controls and Procedures", management has determined that our internal control over financial reporting was ineffective as of December 31, 2019. Any failure to maintain internal control over financial reporting could severely inhibit our ability to accurately report our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. If we are unable to conclude that our internal control over financial reporting is effective, or if our independent registered public accounting firm determines we have a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, we could lose investor confidence in the accuracy and completeness of our financial reports, the market price of our common stock could decline, investor groups like Institutional Shareholder Services could initiate a withhold vote campaign with respect to the re-election of the members of our audit committee, and we could be subject to sanctions or investigations by The Nasdaq Stock Market, the SEC or other regulatory authorities. Failure to remedy any material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, or to implement or maintain other effective control systems required of public companies, could also restrict our future access to the capital markets.

Disclosures like this are often intended to be as opaque as possible within legal limits. I did not see any press releases or further details on the website.

The first two items, not controlling user access rights and not controlling application changes in a significant information technology system, read to me like the company was hacked and management does not know the impact. Or the company did not know who was accessing systems and information they might be changing.

The third, not maintaining control over pricing and discounts does not make sense as an accounting issue. Perhaps someone, or hackers, were able to change the price of products using fake discounts to obtain better pricing.

I did several Internet searches to try and uncover the issue but found nothing.

Recommendations

ExOne is an unprofitable business and it seems a turnaround is unlikely. I have high hopes for 3D printing which is why I looked at this company. But at some point the reality is there are better uses of investment funds.

On February 20, 2020, ExOne issued a press release noting more materials can now be used in its metal 3D printers

For one of the materials, aluminum, the company further stated "ExOne believes the ability to 3D print some materials at high speeds, such as aluminum, will have a transformative, sustainable effect on the automobile and aerospace industry."

I'm skeptical this amounts to anything.

The market seems to agree. The stock price was $7.33 on February 19th went to $7.46 the next day and has been dropping ever since. As I write this - $4.47.

The stock price was $7.20 on February 24th and I would consider a good portion of the 38 percent drop since then to be partly related to the Coronavirus drag on the general market.

Does that mean I am suggesting a buy to possibly make profit on a post-Coronavirus bounce, even if the price does not recover to $7.20?

No.

The stock of an unprofitable company not paying dividends is technically worth zero plus assets. The current balance sheet lists $5.3m in cash, 6.3M for receivables, $19.8m inventory and $38.9m for PPE. Total liabilities are $26.8m. The resulting potential equity on paper for 16.2m shares is $2.99 per share.

The main value is if there will be future profits enticing buyers who will bid up the stock price. That may not happen. If there is a general post-Coronavirus bounce other companies will be a better play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.