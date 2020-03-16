This Is A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity For Workplace Tech Companies

In a whirlwind of closures over the past few days, many of the country’s largest companies have pushed for employees to work from home if they can. Many hundreds of schools have closed – nearly every single one in the metro area where I live – and hurriedly attempted to train teachers on how to hold class online. This will be the most severe stress test many of these platforms have ever faced and out of this crisis are likely to rise some clearly superior platforms.

Coronavirus is leading many school systems to go online

This outbreak has led schools to look for ways to go online, with many turning to platforms they already use, such as Google Classroom (GOOG, GOOGL), as well as looking for ways to lecture, such as Zoom video (ZM). There are also dozens of more specialized technologies for different classes and functions. The opportunity here is enormous if companies can prove their value, because, for this period, millions of students will be exposed to different types of software for working online. It is unclear if this will translate into significant revenue for many countries, though as Bernstein analysts Zane Chrane and Michelle Isaacs said, “Zoom’s revenue shows a strong correlation with MAUs [monthly active users], DAUs [daily active users] and downloads,” suggesting that with an increase of more than 2.22 million MAUs this year – a larger increase than in all of 2019 – Zoom is in for a decent bump in revenue. And that data is from February 26, expect much higher numbers as the outbreak continues.

The main opportunity here is to get people attached to certain software who will be leading tomorrow’s businesses and universities. Now is a core time for companies to build brand loyalty, but it will only happen by proving a clearly superior product. Additionally, if companies can show their worth in connecting teachers and students outside the classroom is significant enough, they could expect to gain business from school districts. Likewise, if there is a large failure, if servers go down at a company while a university if hosting an online seminar, you can expect their administration will try to quickly move to another platform.

Businesses are turning to workplace software for employees to work from home

Similar to schools, many businesses are closing down offices to the extent that is possible and asking employees to work online, often through Slack (WORK), Microsoft Teams (MSFT), Skype, Zoom, and Cisco’s Webex (CSCO). This will also prove testing for these software companies to try and prove the ability to facilitate full work from home. As Zoom’s CEO shared,

Given this coronavirus, I think overnight, almost everybody really understood they needed a tool like this, this will dramatically change the landscape. I truly believe in the future, everyone will [use] video for remote worker collaboration.

If true, this could prove a boon for these companies, particularly Zoom and Slack who focus almost exclusively on one service. Moving an entire company’s workload online will acclimate many workers to these platforms and potentially secure new contracts with large companies for regular access to these platforms, if only as a contingency plan.

This doesn't necessarily mean a great financial boost for companies. As Slack's CEO said, "I think [it's] going to take some time to play out," when referring to whether they will see a revenue boost from the coronavirus. However, even if a revenue boost doesn't occur in the short term, the larger cultural shift to online workplaces will be much more meaningful long term.

Services are going to find their niche in this crisis

Many diverse groups are working to organize remotely during the ongoing pandemic, from churches to schools to multi-national corporations. I think that it is likely that we will see some of the smaller platforms finding what groups they’re the best fit to serve. This could mean shortcomings in service to teachers trying to lecture via Zoom could be addressed in a more specialized format or a subset of the service. I imagine that more specialization in platforms will take place while broader use platforms will also see a broadening of their usage. The key here is that an enormous real-world test is running right now for work/play/organize/worship at home – and many groups are scrambling to figure out how to do that. Whichever company is most effective in addressing each group’s needs can likely expect some level of future business from these organizations.

Keep watch, this is the time when platforms will stand out

This period will be intense and has already led to stretches in the capacity both at Zoom and Slack, as well as Microsoft, though to a lesser degree Microsoft, Google, Slack, Zoom et al struggling to deal with a spike in remote tools thanks to coronavirus. These companies don’t need to keep service perfect, many users seem to be understanding of the issues, but they need to keep it up so that companies will trust in them. According to people I’ve been working with over Zoom, the support for mobile has gone out due to a heavy stretch in the company’s capacity. Zoom has also said that they are working to massively expand their data center capacity, while the same is likely true for Slack. Google and Microsoft both possess an enormous amount of cloud capacity and are less likely to face their limits, but this will be a test for them as well.

All in all, this is a time of trial for the workplace and communications software providers in our world. They have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to prove their value and lead a shift in the engrained office culture towards a more virtual workplace. Additionally, the opportunity to capture the usage of the next generation is here, and gain customers among the schools and universities in the meantime. Investors should watch developments carefully, because this is the time when platforms will begin to stand out from the rest.

