GM's EV Day And Electric Strategy

GM's strategy for rolling out electric cars was detailed and has important implications for both GM and Tesla that investors may wish to understand and appreciate.

GM is marshaling its huge resources to take on battery powered electric cars and trucks. This is the kind of legacy carmaker competition Tesla will face going forward.

General Motors recently made an extensive "EV Day" presentation to the press and to investors describing the strategy for and progress at moving the company to electric cars.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Mary Barra kicked off GM's EV Day presentation by explaining the company's commitment to electrification of its vehicle products. GM has enormous resources available to design, develop, manufacture, market and finance electric cars. Investors in electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are rightly concerned about the competitive threat posed by the GM juggernaut. A careful examination of GM's EV Day presentation can tell us important things about the competitive threat GM poses to, among others, Tesla.

What I found surprising was that GM is committed to producing only 1 million electric vehicles per year worldwide by 2025 with more to hopefully follow. About 10% or so of the company's sales will be electric five years from now! Perhaps this looks like an earth-shattering commitment if you live in Michigan. But it isn't the comparatively modest rate of change GM is projecting so much as how this modest goal is to be met that should most interest investors.

You see, the GM strategy is to spread its target 1 million per year BEV production in 2025 across all vehicle segments, sizes and price points. Contrast this GM aspiration to sell a million vehicles across 10 or more models ranging from pickup trucks to SUVs to crossovers to sedans to dedicated autonomous vehicles with Tesla's Model 3/Y that are also on path to sell a combined million units annually by 2025. Why does GM think it needs to build many different vehicles to achieve similar BEV volumes as Tesla plans to with just two versions of what amounts to the same vehicle? And, what does this mean?

There are at least two and probably three drivers behind the GM strategy and interestingly none of them are "Tesla".

First, GM doesn't know how to make and market winning BEVs. The EV-1, the Volt, the Bolt and the Cadillac ELR have all failed to successfully win big markets for GM. By spreading its BEV efforts across many different vehicles, GM will essentially be throwing the pasta against the window to see if any of it sticks. Maybe one of these new GM BEVs will prove to be a winner.

The second driver of GM's BEV strategy is defense. GM faces electric competition on many fronts. It's not just Tesla. It's not even mostly Tesla that worries GM. The Germans are coming for Cadillac and GMC on the high end with luxury BEVs. The Koreans, the Japanese and the Germans again are coming after GM's main stream products with mid-market and low-end BEVs. And, watch out, Ford (F) is coming for GM's truck business with an electric F-150. To defend market share, GM has to meet BEV competition at every level in every segment and at every price point.

A probable third driver of GM's "many vehicle" BEV strategy is China. China has evolving mandates for electric cars and GM knows that it has to make BEVs if it is going to stay in the game in China. The China market is large and diverse and GM will need a full range of BEV products to play in that market.

The technical side of GM's presentation was impressive. We were shown details ranging from cell chemistry to cell design, cell modules and packs. We saw modular drive motor designs that can be combined with differing numbers of standardized battery modules to create anything from a small FWD compact car to a 1,000 hp road-raging Hummer or long-range pickup truck.

GM's new battery chemistry - NMCA - has very low cobalt content and interestingly now includes aluminum. While the company characterizes the new chemistry as low cobalt NMC with a pinch of added aluminum, it can just as well be thought of as low cobalt NCA with a pinch of added manganese.

The argument offered for pouch rather than cylindrical cells was particularly interesting. GM's custom pouch cell contains 20 sets of electrode layers, each having about the same area of electrode as in a single cylindrical cell such as Tesla uses today. The 20 sets of electrode layers are wired together within each cell with the result that many fewer wiring connections must be made later when assembling a battery module or battery pack.

GM said it chose the largest cell size consistent with building the range of battery sizes planned. It did that specifically to minimize cell count within the battery - that is minimize the parts count at the level where GM has to assemble things. The auto industry is historically descendent from blacksmithing and of course any blacksmith would be horrified at the prospect of fitting horseshoes to a millipede...

GM's custom pouch cells will be assembled into standardized modules that will then be combined to create battery packs with a range of capacities from 50 to 200 kWh. Cars are to have 400 volt battery packs, trucks and large SUVs 800 volt packs. With a cell capacity of 125 Ahr (GM stated that currently its large custom cells have only 100 Ahr capacity) the allowed pack configurations within GM's stated capacity range and operating voltages are shown in the following table. GM's choice of large capacity cells severely limits GM's ability to "tune" pack capacity to meet an electric range target for a given vehicle with the minimum amount (and cost) of battery cells.

Pack Voltage Internal Configuration Pack Capacity 400 Single cells in series 50 kWh 400 Pairs of parallel cells in series 100 kWh 400 Triplets of parallel cells in series 150 kWh 800 Single cells in series 100 kWh 800 Pairs of parallel cells in series 200 kWh

Beyond the battery, GM's approach is on more modularity. Common battery and drive motor components will be shared across a range of vehicle designs with minimum engineering effort and allow modest sales volumes of individual vehicle models while achieving manufacturing scale for battery and drive components. It is an approach optimized to support GM's chosen product/marketing strategy more than to support optimized vehicle efficiency and performance.

For example, the battery pack width is set by the size of the common battery modules which in turn is set by the size of GM's custom pouch cells. The battery width for a small electric sedan will necessarily be the same as for an electric Hummer or electric Silverado because they will all use a common size battery module. It is difficult to imagine how this at the same time results in an optimized Hummer and in an optimized small car for China.

GM's strategy is to make one kind of wine and offer it in boxes for the low-end market, screw-cap bottles for the hoi polloi, and with real corks for the customers who matter... The advantage is that really big vats and barrels can be used, but in the end all the GM wine will be much the same stuff.

To summarize, GM has yet to make a "killer" electric car in its first four attempts (EV-1, Volt, ELR and Bolt). It isn't so much that GM has made bad electric cars - in fact all of GM's electric car attempts have been good, quality vehicles - rather it seems to be a problem with pushing electric cars to market through an ICE centric corporate culture and ICE centric sales channel. This isn't going to get easier in the near term as GM's plan sees it a primarily ICE car company even five years from now.

GM's BEV strategy tackles the culture and channel impediments by putting more, different electric vehicles into its lineup. Hopefully someone at GM will design a truly compelling BEV using modular batteries and motors. And hopefully a path through the sales channel will be found that can sell large numbers of BEVs.

Now, let's contrast what GM is doing with how Tesla goes about the electric car business. Tesla doesn't make or sell ICE cars (except perhaps to wholesale off some ICE trade-ins...). Tesla's corporate culture and sales channel are all-in on BEVs. And Tesla aims to achieve manufacturing scale by designing segment-killing, highly optimized electric cars rather than offering vehicles for every segment and price point based on standardized components.

Tesla, unlike GM, has time and again delivered segment dominating BEVs that successfully compete against similar ICE products. Tesla is pursuing an aggressive strategy, going after high-end, high-margin ICE vehicles within market segments it chooses to enter. Tesla has exponentially grown sales since the Model S was first delivered in June 2012. If Tesla continues rapidly growing, sales will continue to be "conquest sales", primarily to customers who have bought ICE cars in the past. If GM intends to be a mostly ICE carmaker five years from now - as its electrification plan implies - Tesla will continue to have lots of high-end GM ICE customers to win over to its BEV offerings.

Conclusions

GM is unleashing its considerable design, development, production and financial resources on the electric car business. Its strategy involves switching perhaps 10% of its production to BEVs over the next five years, leaving the company a mostly ICE carmaker in 2025. If GM's efforts were focused on making say a Tesla Model Y killer BEV, it would pose a potentially serious competitive threat to Tesla. But this is not the case.

GM has yet to produce a market-winning electric car after four attempts. While GM does plan to offer BEVs in every market segment and at every price point, it did not suggest it would attempt to dominate or "conquer" a market segment with any of its proposed BEVs. The GM strategy appears to be one of trying a range of different BEVs in the hope that one or more will succeed in the marketplace.

When it comes to competition, GM is threatened from all sides. Not just by Tesla. BEVs are growing sales almost exclusively at the expense of ICE products. GM makes a very wide range of ICE vehicles and is therefore facing competitive threat from BEVs across its entire vehicle lineup. Tesla currently offers high-end sport sedans and a high-end SUV. GM doesn't make high-end sport sedans (much) and Cadillac isn't all that good at making truly high-end SUVs. It is the mid-range and smaller BEVs that threaten most of the cars and CUVs GM makes and it is the Japanese, Korean and German carmakers whose BEVs are a threat to GM's mid-range and smaller ICEs. Perhaps the greatest threat GM sees is Ford making an electric F-150 aimed squarely at GM's very profitable truck business. With Ford's resources and competitive ardor for the truck business, GM will see the electric F-150 a much greater threat than Tesla's Cyber Truck for which production capacity does not yet seem to exist.

GM's BEV strategy appears to be defensive with the objective of blunting or fending off BEV competition with its primary ICE vehicle business. This strategy is built around fielding a large number of different BEVs, each to be sold in comparatively modest numbers to cover all segments/price points. GM sees modular battery and driveline components as a way to achieve manufacturing scale while selling many different BEV models, each in modest volumes.

It is difficult to see how GM's electric vehicle strategy is likely to create any "Tesla killer" product or to sell such a product in volume if the company did.

