Genmab: An Attractive Biotechnology Platform Pick In March 2020

Company overview

Genmab is a dual-listed biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 1999 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Genmab went public in Copenhagen and Frankfurt in 2000. In 2019, the company started trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Global Select Market exchanges in the U.S.

Genmab currently has three approved products in collaboration, Darzalex, Arzerra, and Tepezza. The company also has several proprietary clinical programs and a robust pre-clinical pipeline. At the end of 2019, the company had 19 Genmab created products in the pipeline, with the latest being the Mim8, a DuoBody product in development by Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) for hemophilia. Genmab has at least 50% ownership in six of the products in its pipeline. Genmab has entered into multiple strategic collaborations for its four proprietary technologies, DuoBody platform, HexaBody technology, DuoHexaBody platform, and HexElect platform.

Darzalex has emerged as a multi-blockbuster therapy for Genmab

Janssen Biotech (NYSE:JNJ) and Genmab entered into a global license, development, and commercialization agreement for Darzalex in August 2012. Accordingly, Janssen is fully responsible for developing and commercializing Darzalex with the associated costs. Genmab receives tiered royalty payments between 12% and 20% based on Janssen's annual net product sales. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Genmab moved from 18% royalty tier which was based on annual sales exceeding $2.0 billion to the royalty tier of 20% on the portion of net 2019 sales exceeding $3.0 billion. Of the total amount of potential milestone payments under the contract of $1,015 million, Genmab has already received $835 million.

Darzalex is approved in combination with other standard therapies in frontline MM (multiple myeloma) and relapsed/refractory MM indications in the U.S., EU, and Japan and as a monotherapy for heavily pretreated or double-refractory MM in U.S. and Europe. The drug has reached near triple-blockbuster status in 2019.

Genmab earned royalties and two sales milestones in 2019. Darzalex earned royalties of DKK 3,132 million for Genmab in 2019. Revenues jumped YoY by 77% mainly driven by Darzalex's royalties and milestone payments.

Genmab now expects its fiscal 2020 revenues to be DKK 4,750 million - DKK 5,150 million in 2020. Since launch in 2015, Darzalex has been used by over 100,000 patients. The drug is approved in seven indications in the U.S., across the entire continuum of care in MM.

In February 2019, FDA approved a split-dosing regimen for Darzalex, allowing healthcare professionals to infuse the first infusion over two consecutive days. In July 2019, FDA approved Darzalex in combination with Revlimid and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. This combination regimen is also approved in Europe and Japan. H.C. Wainwright analyst, Raghuram Selvaraju, further highlighted the failure of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Phase 3 ELOQUENT-1 trial evaluating Empliciti, Revlimid, and dexamethasone in transplant-ineligible MM indication as a plus for the Darzalex franchise.

Darzalex in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone is also approved in the U.S. and Europe in newly diagnosed transplant eligible MM patients.

In August 2019, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan approved Darzalex in combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

At the end of December 2019, Darzalex accounted for a 21% market, up from 15% at the end of December 2018. First-line MM market share also picked up from 2% at the end of December 2018 to 8% at the end of December 2019. Currently, almost 12% of new MM patients are starting on Darzalex-based therapies. Darzalex's second-line MM share grew from 27% at the end of December 2018 to 36% at the end of December 2019. With 45% of second-line patients starting on Darzalex therapy, there remains significant room to grow even in this indication. At the end of December 2019, Darzalex's market share in third-line MM was 44%, and in fourth-line, MM was 42%.

Janssen Biotech and Genmab saw MorphoSys' (NASDAQ:MOR) patient infringement complaint against Darzalex dismissed in 2019. No further proceedings are now expected in this case.

Genmab sees many upcoming growth catalysts for Darzalex in 2020

The first-line MM segment presents a major growth opportunity for Darzalex, both in transplant eligible and transplant-ineligible patient populations. Besides, the adoption of Darzalex is growing across all lines of therapy and geographies.

In July 2019, Janssen submitted applications in both the U.S. and Europe seeking approval for a subcutaneous formulation of the drug based on positive results from the Phase 3 COLUMBA study. If approved, subcutaneous Darzalex will be a game-changer for both patients and physicians, as it will reduce the administration time needed for Darzalex from several hours to just five minutes.

In September 2019, Janssen announced positive results from Phase 2 GRIFFIN trial, demonstrating higher response rates and deeper responses for Darzalex combined with VRd (bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone) as compared to VRd alone in newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who were eligible for high-dose therapy and autologous stem cell transplantation. The company may now try to include these results in NCN guidelines before the Phase 3 readout.

In February 2020, Janssen submitted sBLA (supplemental biologics license application) seeking approval for DARZALEX in combination with Kyprolis and dexamethasone for relapsed or refectory multiple myeloma. The sBLA is supported by results from the Phase 3 CANDOR study.

Genmab now expects Janssen to file an application seeking FDA and EMA approval for Darzalex in combination with carfilzomib/dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory MM based on Phase 3 APOLLO results in 2020. The company is also expected to seek regulatory approvals for Darzalex, combined with cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed amyloid light chain amyloidosis, based on Phase 3 Andromeda trial.

All these developments can push up Darzalex's sales and subsequently royalty and milestone payments for Genmab.

Ofatumumab and teprotumumab can emerge as major growth drivers for Genmab in the coming years

Genmab expects ofatumumab and teprotumumab to prove blockbusters in the future. Although Genmab is not expecting these two products to significantly contribute in 2020, they can potentially add two recurring revenue streams in the long term.

Ofatumumab is commercialized by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) under a co-development and collaboration agreement with Genmab. Genmab is entitled to royalties of 20% of worldwide net sales of ofatumumab in oncology indications and 10% of worldwide net sales for non-oncology indications, as well as certain potential regulatory and sales milestone payments. Ofatumumab is already approved as Arzerra for certain CLL indications.

In September 2019, Novartis reported that ofatumumab met primary endpoints of reduced annualized relapse rate as compared to Aubagio in patients with RMS (relapsing forms multiple sclerosis) in Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS trials. In February 2020, Novartis announced FDA and EMA filing acceptance of ofatumumab in RMS indication. If approved, ofatumumab could be on the market in the U.S. in 2020.

In January 2020, FDA approved Tepezza (teprotumumab) for the treatment of adults with thyroid eye disease. Tepezza was developed and is manufactured by Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) under license from Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY). The medicine was created by Genmab under a collaboration with Roche. Genmab will receive mid-single digit royalties on sales of Tepezza.

Tisotumab vedotin may be launched in the U.S. in 2021

Genmab and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) are co-developing tisotumab vedotin on a 50:50 cost and profit basis in recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer indication. The companies completed enrollment in the Phase 2 innovaTV 204 study in mid-2019 and are expected to complete safety and efficacy analysis in 2020. Subsequent to positive trial results, the companies may engage with the FDA for BLA submission. Regulatory approval can lead to the U.S. launch in 2021. EvaluatePharma has estimated 2024 revenues for tisotumab vedotin to be $224 million, while Jefferies has estimated peak sales of $600 million with around half coming from cervical cancer indication. Genmab and Seattle Genetics are also anticipating readouts from various ongoing early-stage trials of tisotumab vedotin in solid tumor indications in 2020.

Certain early-stage products also bode a solid upside for Genmab

On March 10, Janssen announced receipt of FDA breakthrough therapy designation for JNJ-6372, a bispecific antibody created under collaboration with Genmab, for treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) with EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) Exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. H.C. Wainwright analyst, Raghuram Selvaraju, expects the investigational drug to demonstrate efficacy even for NSCLC patients with other types of mutations. Although this is not a current revenue driver, JNJ-6372 can emerge as a robust growth opportunity in future years.

Genmab is also optimistic about two investigation drug candidates developed with DuoBody technology, DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (epcoritamab) and DuoBody-PDL1x4-1BB (GEN1046). The company considers these winners based on preclinical and early clinical data.

Investors, however, have to consider these risks

Genmab is exposed to significant volatility in revenues, considering that almost all of it comes from royalties and milestone payments from its partners. The company is also exposed to significant business concentration risk in the short to mid-term future, considering its excessive dependence on Darzalex's royalties.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Genmab is $28.60. On March 11, H.C. Wainwright analyst, Raghuram Selvaraju, reiterated the "Buy" rating and set target price to $29. On March 10, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained an Overweight rating and $31 price target and also raised his EPS estimates for FY20 and FY21. On January 13, SunTrust analyst Asthika Goonewardene initiated coverage of Genmab with a Buy rating and $28 price target.

Genmab's 2019 year-end cash of DKK 10,971 million was an increase of DKK 4,865 million, or 80%, from DKK 6,106 million as of December 31, 2018. Assuming the company's fiscal 2020 estimated operating expenses of DKK 3,850-3,950 million as a proxy for annual cash burn rate, coupled with a robust revenue stream, the company does not seem to be in a desperate need to raise capital.

In this backdrop, I believe that $28 is a fair estimate of the true growth potential of Genmab. The company boasts of a solid growth asset like Darzalex and multiple potential revenue streams from other clinical assets. With strategic partnerships inked with multiple major biopharmaceutical players, the company has managed to derisk its revenue base. Hence, I believe retail investors with above-average risk appetite and a one-year investment horizon should consider the company in March 2020.

