Signature Bank Well Positioned To Weather Interest Rate Environment

Margin is likely to remain stable despite monetary easing because of the high proportion of multi-family mortgage loans. Further, funding mix is expected to improve.

Earnings of Signature Bank (SBNY) are expected to slightly increase this year on the back of loan growth and flattish margins. The company’s average margin in 2020 is expected to be almost unchanged from the margin in 2019 despite the monetary easing. The anticipated stability is attributable to long duration of earnings assets and improvement in funding mix. Non-interest income is also expected to increase this year due to the addition of new teams, which will help support the bottom-line. On the other hand, increase in expenses due to investments is expected to curtail bottom-line growth. SBNY’s December 2020 target price suggests significant upside; therefore, there is an opportunity for capital appreciation when considering an investment horizon of nine months of more. However, SBNY’s market price is expected to remain depressed in the next three months due to exogenous factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel ban. As a result, a neutral rating is appropriate for the stock.

Loan and Funding Mixes to Help in a Declining Interest Rate Environment

SBNY’s net interest margin (NIM) is expected to decline only slightly in the first quarter following the monetary easing, and then stabilize for the remainder of the year. The low sensitivity of NIM to interest rates is partly attributable to the loan mix, which is tilted towards long duration multi-family loans. These loans enable the company to lock-in higher rates for a longer period of time, thereby getting less affected by the Fed funds rate cut. The expected stability in NIM is also attributable to strong deposit growth, which will let SBNY reduce higher costing borrowings. SBNY’s deposits are expected to grow strongly this year due to the addition of banking teams in 2019. Based on these factors, I’m expecting SBNY’s average NIM in 2020 to be a basis point higher than the average for 2019, as shown below.

Further support for the bottom-line is expected to come from loan growth. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management is optimistic about loan growth due to robust pipelines. Low interest rates are also expected to drive loan origination this year. However, some slowdown is expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant decline in business across various industries, which will dampen credit demand. In addition, refinance activity has recently received a boost from the latest Fed funds rate cut, increasing the risk of SBNY losing some of its clients. According to news reports, mortgage refinance applications spiked by 479% year over year in the week ended March 6, 2020. As a result of these factors, I’m expecting loan growth to slow down to 5.1% in 2020 from 7.4% in 2019. The following table presents my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Investment in Teams to Add to Revenue

Apart from an increase in net interest income, SBNY’s net profit is expected to also be driven by non-interest income. The bank has added four new private client banking teams in 2019 that it hopes will increase fee revenue, as mentioned in the conference call. The digital asset banking team and fund banking division are also likely to add to revenues. As a result, I’m expecting SBNY’s non-interest income to increase by 12%, which is inline with management’s guidance given in the conference call.

Due to the investments in banking teams, SBNY’s salary expense is expected to be higher this year compared to 2019, leading to pressure on the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting SBNY’s net income to increase by just 0.7%, and earnings per share to increase by 2.4% year over year in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

There are certain risks that could make SBNY miss my earnings estimates, as noted below:

If the COVID-19 pandemic gets prolonged to beyond six months, then loan growth may miss my expectations.

As SBNY focuses on multi-family loans in the New York region where there are rent controls, the bank is also exposed to regulatory risk.

Slashing of Fed funds target rate to zero will have less of a negative impact because SBNY’s NIM is not very sensitive to interest rates, as discussed above.

Adopting Neutral Rating

I'm using SBNY’s average 2019 price to book value multiple (P/B) of 1.42 to value the stock. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $97.6 gives a target price of $138.6 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant price upside of 44.7% from SBNY's March 13 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Apart from the significant potential for capital appreciation, SBNY also offers a modest dividend yield of 2.34%, provided quarterly dividend is held stable at the current level of $0.56 per share throughout 2020. As the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 20%, there is very little chance of a dividend cut. Due to the estimated price upside, SBNY appears to be a good investment for an investment horizon of upwards of nine months.

For a shorter time frame of three to four months, I believe it is not advisable for low to medium risk-tolerant investors to take a position in SBNY because of the high risks involved. It is uncertain how much of a toll COVID-19 can take on business activity; therefore, forecasting loan growth, and consequently earnings, for SBNY is difficult for the coming quarters. Due to the high risks involved, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SBNY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

