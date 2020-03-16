Best DJ Stocks For Near-Term Price Recovery

Likely price drawdown exposures in the interim are also indicated by the MMs' hedging actions as they protect firm capital at risk, required when providing block-trade liquidity.

Here are the best 5 and worst 5 DJI stocks in terms of the next 3-month market price recoveries, as seen by Market-Makers.

The Risk~Reward Tradeoff Picture

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from PG at [12] to KO at [5] to GS at [13] to BA at [16]. The absence of any DJIA stocks above the dotted diagonal line where prospects for extreme downside price changes become more likely indicates a currently unusual value situation.

At this point in their price outlooks, all of the DJ stocks appear to be odds-on to be ready for higher prices. But, how likely for that to happen? It varies among the contenders.

An examination of how each of the stocks' prices has previously behaved following prior Reward~Risk tradeoffs like today's suggests which ones may be the better ones to emphasize if portfolio allocation shifts are being considered. Details in Figure 2, where the best- and worst-likely are shown.

Figure 2

The first 4 numeric data columns [B]-[E] are products of the analysis of the current behavior of market professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index [G] report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock's current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size column heading, a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today's is indicated at [L], along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days [M].

Think about the credibility of the current forecasts in [E]. The proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecast sample is in the column headed Win Odds [H].

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column [I] next to it, where the average NET gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations.

The top 5 rows of Figure 2 below the column headers are ranked by the Win Odds [H] column's content. Experience tells that forecast credibility is best when a high proportion of prior forecasts with today's [G] Range Indexes are closed out at a profit. All 5 of these stocks have done that every 8 out of 10 times. None of these are being seen as certain, just more likely.

What may happen in that next 3 months is further reflected in Figure 2's column [F] telling of the typical worst price drawdowns experienced in the interim. While on the way to either the target price [B] gain or a 3-month holding period limit, the lowest price encountered is measured as the potent greatest fear motivator to urge the investor to lock in a loss by closing out the position. The need for that is suggested by or deferred by the [H] Win Odds. But only the actual position closeouts at prices below their entry price are reflected as losses in their Win Odds, or in the column [I] realized payoffs.

Shift attention now to the lower five DJI stocks in Figure 2. They are ones where the odds [H] for successful price recovery are against that outcome or poor at best. If capital is available to be allocated to the portfolio for price recovery purposes, these issues are the ones to avoid enlarging.

Conclusion

Where the portfolio is tax-sheltered, they may be the ones to be pared back to provide the available capital for recovery allocations made to the upper-row five symbols of Figure 2. The removal of transaction commissions when trades are done electronically by investor instigation now makes this an opportunity previously rarely considered.

Best wishes for your productive, profitable portfolio strategic actions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. The pros' insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in the coming weeks and months. Evidence of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name, where further opportunities often appear.