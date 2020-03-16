Aaron's: The Sell-Off Seems Justified

The stock might be too cheap — but even if it is, there seem better opportunities to play a potential broad market bounce.

But the Q4 report highlights significant management concerns, which could be a stumbling block. Newly lower sector valuations make valuation more reasonable than it might appear.

Aaron's stock has dropped by more than 50% in less than a month, thanks to the broader sell-off and disappointing 2020 guidance.

There's no good time to post an awful quarter, but Aaron's (AAN) certainly picked the worst time. Fourth quarter results were released before the bell on Feb. 20, the day U.S. stocks began their steep descent. And in the report, Aaron's:

missed implied EBITDA guidance for its key Progressive Financial unit;

gave a disappointing outlook for 2020; and

announced regulatory actions for both of its businesses, including a $175 million payment by Progressive to the Federal Trade Commission.

AAN stock plunged 19% the day of the release — and kept falling. By Thursday's close below $28, the stock was down by more than half from pre-earnings levels.

Even with a 9%-plus bounce on Friday, there's still a case that the decline has gone too far. And though I've long been skeptical of the stock — even shorting the name back in 2016 — I'm sympathetic to that case. The story here no longer centers on the namesake business: it's the Progressive Finance unit that drives the majority of earnings and, given its better growth prospects, an even larger share of valuation.

But it's the Aaron's business that seems mostly, if not totally, responsible for 2020 guidance that disappointed even before short-term macro risks rose. Given that business seemed to be in decline anyway, a soft outlook for that unit should have a relatively muted impact on the stock. The leverage on the balance sheet isn't enough to amplify that impact and halve the stock.

That said, there are concerns lurking in terms of both management and execution. And (admittedly imperfect) peers too have plunged amid this broader sell-off, meaning valuation looks less attractive on a relative basis than it might have otherwise. Forced to choose, I'd argue AAN probably is a little too cheap, but in a market with no shortage of "buy the dip" opportunities I'm skeptical this is close to the best one.

Q4, 2019 and 2020

As far as the fourth quarter itself goes, the results were mixed. Adjusted EPS beat consensus, while revenue missed. Relative to the updated full-year outlook post-Q3, performance too was mixed. The Aaron's segment topped its Adjusted EBITDA projection, and in fact came in at the middle of a range that had been cut in the Q3 release. Revenue, however, looked a bit soft, only clipping the low end of the updated range. For Progressive, EBITDA modestly disappointed, with revenue in the middle of the range.

For the most part, neither Q4 nor full-year results seem to materially change the case here. Both businesses performed about on trend save for (somewhat) one-time effects. Aaron's posted flat comps for the year and got some EBITDA help in Q4 from improved collections performance after a disastrous Q3. Progressive grew at an impressive clip — invoices grew 34% year-over-year — with margins compressed by a less seasoned portfolio.

It's the outlook that appears to have spooked investors. On a consolidated basis the numbers badly missed Street estimates. Adjusted EPS of $3.80-$4.00 compares poorly to a $4.52 consensus — and suggests little, if any, growth against 2019's $3.89. The revenue outlook was soft as well.

And the valuation here simply didn't incorporate a slowdown to basically zero profit growth. The day before the report, AAN closed at almost 15x the midpoint of 2019 EPS guidance. That doesn't sound like a huge multiple — but for a credit/retail play at this point in the cycle, it was. Even though AAN had weakened heading into the report, the 19% post-earnings sell-off makes some sense.

The Case for Progressive — and AAN Stock

But the stock has fallen by another one-third since its Feb. 20 close. And at $30, it gets easier to support the bull case here.

Again, this was a Progressive story heading into the release, and it's even moreso now. Guidance suggests Progressive should drive about 70% of segment-level EBITDA this year (that excludes a small expected loss at Vive, the company's subsidiary formerly known as Dent-A-Med). That's up from ~62% in 2019 and just 51% two years earlier.

And the news from Progressive seems reasonably solid. Q4 was a bit soft relative to margin expectations, and more compression is guided in 2020. But the midpoint of the guided ranges suggest revenue will rise 21.6% this year, while Adjusted EBITDA climbs 16%.

At least as of last month, it's not as if growth was expected to come to a screeching halt. Margins are declining, but at a modest pace, from 12.8% in 2019 to ~12.3% this year. The latter figure is only 10 bps below 2018 levels, and well within the long-term target range of 11-13%. Rollouts at national retailers Best Buy (BBY) and Lowe's (LOW) are providing some pressure, as their customers are more likely to take advantage of "90 days same as cash" offers.

To be sure, there are some obvious short-term worries. Progressive serves a significant number of customers who lack access to credit cards, as Best Buy management has noted. Those customers likely include hourly-wage workers who may struggle to make payments if the U.S. economy shuts down for even a couple of weeks, as increasingly appears likely. Rising odds of a recession add to mid-term concerns. And so the odds of Progressive hitting current guidance appear slim at best.

But taking the longer view, the story here is far from broken. Progressive continues to cite a ~$25 billion addressable market, of which it estimates roughly $5 billion to $6 billion is served. There are more national retailers to target (though Walmart (WMT) chose not to move forward after a pilot project a couple of years ago).

Growth isn't over. And yet Aaron's as a whole now trades at 8.4x Progressive's 2019 EBITDA. There likely was some cyclical help behind last year's performance, but given the growth potential for the industry it's hard to argue 2019 saw peak earnings in the traditional sense. There's a reasonable, if inexact, case that investors are getting the namesake business for free at this valuation.

It's even possible that short-term fears, at least beyond what looks to be a cratering of economic activity over the next few weeks, may be overblown. Progressive may have a countercyclical aspect to it. As with the namesake business, it's hard to tell for sure, since both business models (and particularly the virtual RTO model of Progressive) were still relatively new at the time of the financial crisis. It's also not guaranteed that credit will dry up to the extent it did during the Great Recession. But Aaron's did well through the crisis, and it's possible Progressive could pick up new customers in a mild-to-moderate recession.

Progressive is going to see short-term disruption, as will nearly every American business. I'd expect the company will have to work with customers through delayed lease payments or other means. Write-offs are going to spike. But Progressive generated $1.75 billion in invoice volume for all of 2019, according to the Aaron's 10-K. AAN's market capitalization has declined ~$1 billion following the post-earnings plunge.

My best guess is that Progressive's portfolio probably was in the range of $1 billion at the end of Q4 (based on other disclosures; to my knowledge, the company hasn't specifically disclosed that figure). Even a 20% or 30% spike in write-offs, plus a multi-month downturn in revenue, seems more than priced in. Those estimates sound an awful lot like a worst-case scenario.

The Problems with Aaron's

2019 performance for Aaron's was not that bad. As noted above, same-store sales were flat in 2019, reaching a long-held goal after years of declines. EBITDA fell just 3%, an improvement from a 5%-plus decline the year before.

Guidance, however, is ugly. Comps are expected to return to declines, with a range of -2% to -4%. The profit news is even worse, however: the midpoint of the range suggests a 22% decline.

Again, that miss really shouldn't be that big a deal at this point. The business already was in decline; I'm skeptical investors assigned that much in the way of valuation even with AAN at $60 (or at $80+ before the Q3 miss). I'm not sure where Street expectations were before the release, but ~$158 million (-5% y/y) probably is in the ballpark. The midpoint of guidance suggests a ~$28 million shortfall to that number; put a 6x multiple on that delta and the lower-than-expected segment outlook hits the share price by about $2.50.

But the concerns with Aaron's go beyond the fundamentals. Management sounds an awful lot like that of a retailer circa 2015 or 2016, insisting that the company is going to get back to growth despite all evidence to the contrary. On the fourth quarter conference call, unit head Douglas Lindsay repeatedly called out weakness in the consumer electronics category as an issue for Aaron's.

The problem is that the category has been a problem for years. As Lindsay noted on the call, and as common sense would dictate, it's difficult to execute a profitable lease on a $400 television. Lindsay also highlighted decreasing penetration of the category, which drove 42% of revenue in 2012 (that figure combines electronics and computers) against 20% in 2019.

Yet Lindsay actually said on the call that "we need to replace [CE] with new products, which we're working on actively right now, and you should expect to see those in our showrooms this coming year." That's a staggering, and almost bizarre, statement. The pressures on the category have been ongoing for years. By management's own admission, Aaron's only just now is responding.

The problem, however, is that the category still is 20% of revenue. In the Q&A of the call, CEO John Robinson forecast an "inflection point" in which the category is small enough for the rest of the business to overcome its declines. He declined to estimate when that inflection point would arrive, however; the answer will be measured in years, if it arrives at all.

In the meantime, Robinson insisted that "we really believe in the Aaron's business" and that "the team is doing a really good job". Again, that sounds almost exactly like retailers a few years ago. So does the plan to combat long-running traffic weakness with e-commerce, growth of which caused the collections problem in Q3.

Focusing on e-commerce didn't work for smaller retailers; at best, it minimized declines. I'd project the same happens for Aaron's. And I'm not sure how Robinson can say that he "really believe[s]" in the business given the sector's recent history, and when "really good" management was leading to an expected 22% year-over-year decline in profit even before the coronavirus spread domestically.

On paper, none of this matters all that much. Again, at $30 an investor can zero out the legacy business and potentially see value in the stock. But at the very least the discussion surrounding Aaron's raises the risk that Aaron's continually will throw good money after bad.

It's already happened. In 2018, the company acquired 152 franchisees for total consideration of $190 million — $1.25 million each. That deal unquestionably destroyed capital, given that the average store (just over 1,500 at the end of 2019, a little over three-quarters of which are company-owned) now is probably worth ~$500K, assigning a generous nearly 6x multiple to 2020 EBITDA guidance.

Yet Aaron's does not appear to be managing the business as a "melting ice cube":

source: Aaron's investor presentation, March 2020 (highlighting by author)

Again, that sounds much like retail in the middle part of the last decade, and we all know how that turned out.

Regulatory Risk and Valuation

With Q4 results, Aaron's also announced an agreement in principle with the Federal Trade Commission to pay $175 million over compliance violations. There's another $15 million to be spent this year in upgrading the company's systems. On the Aaron's side, the company has to stop allegedly anti-competitive agreements with rivals including Rent-A-Center (RCII).

The regulatory actions certainly aren't bullish, and the fine is now more material in the context of a market capitalization just over $2 billion. However, I'm not sure they break the forward-looking case for AAN stock.

What does hurt the case right now is this:

Data by YCharts

chart from 2/20/2020 close

If an investor is asking why AAN sold off another 33% after earnings, this chart explains why. Investors, unsurprisingly, have fled subprime credit.

I do think Progressive has a better long-term growth opportunity than, say, Enova International (ENVA). Again, I'm intrigued by a case that (wisely) focuses solely on that unit, while treating Aaron's as mostly optionality.

But bear in mind that Progressive has high exposure to furniture and appliances, which accounted for 53% of revenue in 2019. Furniture drove 44% of Aaron's sales. And stocks in that sector have plummeted as well:

Data by YCharts

In the context of similar names, the post-earnings declines in AAN don't seem illogical. And they create another issue: an investor choosing AAN as a "buy the dip" case needs to pick it over similar options. I'd have a hard time doing that given consistent pressure on the Aaron's side of the business and some of the management issues.

Admittedly, I've been wrong on this exact front before, amid the late 2018 sell-off. I believe Progressive will get back to growth at some point, and that should be enough for Aaron's to regain at least some of its losses over time.

The risks, however, are real. Between guidance, sector pressure, and short-term financial impacts, the 50% haircut makes more sense than might initially appear. AAN stock may bounce from here — but I'm loath to bet that it can outperform from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.