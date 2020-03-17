The Fed Is Firing Blanks

US economic growth caused the Federal Reserve to tighten credit from December 2015 until mid-2019. Last year, the trade war between the US and China and a sharp correction in US stocks and other markets in the final quarter of 2018 caused the Fed to pivot to a policy of monetary policy easing. In 2019, the Fed cut short-term interest rates by 75 basis points and ended its program that had reduced its balance sheet by allowing the legacy of quantitative to roll off at maturity. The reduction amounted to quantitative tightening that pushed interest rates higher further out along the yield curve.

The Fed was comfortable with its position in early 2020. As an apolitical body, the central bank hoped that it could leave rate at a stable level until after the November Presidential election. Coronavirus ended dispelled that hope. On March 3, the Fed announced an emergency fifty basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate lowering it to 1.00%-1.25%. Last week, the Fed fired a one and one-half trillion-dollar liquidity bazooka at markets. On Sunday evening, March 15, the Fed cut rates to zero and restarted QE On March 16, the central banks continued to increase liquidity. Since the cause of the risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes is not a financial or economic problem, the action in markets is a symptom of Coronavirus exacerbated by the global oil market. Central banks have become addicted to dealing with risk-off periods with monetary policy accommodation. So far, the Fed has been firing its bullets into the ocean as the monetary policy moves have not stabilized volatile markets. The central banks around the world are likely to continue to ease, and that is ultimately bullish for the price of gold. The price of gold rose to a new high last week at over $1700 per ounce. By Friday, March 13, the price was $200 lower. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is an ETF product that replicates the price action of one one-hundredth of an ounce of gold.

Fifty basis points was a shot into an ocean

March 3 was the day of the Super Tuesday primary in the US. The stock market had two concerns going into the contest. While Coronavirus was spreading in Asia and Europe and some cases were popping up in areas of the US, the market worried that Democrats were leaning towards Bernie Sanders, the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist candidate. Joe Biden had won the South Carolina primary the weekend before, but Super Tuesday was the line in the sand for the nomination. Had Bernie Sanders won the majority of contests, he would have been an overwhelming favorite to challenge President Trump in November. It is no secret that Bernie Sanders is not fond of Wall Street, and the feeling is more than mutual. The stock market tanked on Monday, February 24, after his victory in the Nevada caucus.

Aside from Super Tuesday, the fears and uncertainties over Coronavirus were rising caused the US Fed to pull the trigger on an emergency fifty basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate sending the short-term rate to 1.00%-1.25%. Interest rates further out along the yield curve plunged. Thirty-year US Treasury bond rates rose to a new high.

In the aftermath of other rate cuts, US stocks moved higher, but not this time.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract illustrates, the stock market fell sharply following the emergency rate cut on March 3. It was only after former Vice President Joe Biden won a commanding victory in the Super Tuesday primaries that stocks recovered, briefly. After a rally on March 4, stocks resumed their move to the downside.

One and one half trillion reasons for stability and the market continues to fall

During the week of March 9, things went from bad to worse in the stock market. The spread of Coronavirus became the only story on the minds of market participants. A plunge in the crude oil market only exacerbated selling across all asset classes. The virus caused a historic level of demand destruction in the oil market, and OPEC decided against a further reduction in output. Instead, Saudi Arabia and the Russians began to flood the market with crude oil, sending the price of the energy commodity to its lowest price since February 2016 at $27.34 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX crude oil contract on Sunday night, March 8. Crude oil settled at the end of last week at below $32 per barrel and rallied to over the $33 level when US President Trump announced he authorized purchases for the Us strategic petroleum reserve.

During a bloody week in the stock and oil markets, which became falling knives, the Fed announced a liquidity injection of up to $1.5 trillion, but markets continued to decline precipitously.

At the start of this week, the Fed cut to zero and restarted QE, stocks continued to fall and risk-off behavior continued.

The markets are the symptoms and not the cause

The current financial crisis is different than the experience in 2008 when the housing crisis in the US and sovereign debt crisis in Europe caused risk-off conditions in markets or during the dot.com bubble in the late 1990s. In those cases, the root cause was problems in the financial market.

On September 11, 2001, the world faced a terrorist enemy that caused volatility in markets. At that time, markets closed for a time because the attack was in the heart of the global financial capital in New York City. In 2020, the enemy is faceless and has aimed at humanity. A fast-spreading virus without a vaccine or effective treatment threatens every person on our planet. The reaction of markets across all asset classes is a symptom of the virus as governments across the globe scramble to protect citizens as the number of fatalities and cases rises exponentially- fear and uncertainty cause risk-off conditions in markets.

Fear is not on pocketbooks - transparency and answer from governments

Central banks had an adequate response to the 2008 financial crisis, but Coronavirus presents a unique challenge. As the cases mount in the US, we will likely see fear grow and peak in the coming weeks, and perhaps months. As testing results begin to come in and become public, the numbers could be shocking. The fear and uncertainty have little to do with people's savings and a lot to do with their lives. Elderly and people with existing conditions are at significant risk when it comes to Coronavirus.

Governments are taking unprecedented moves. The US cut off flights from Europe. Italy, Spain, and France are in lockdown. If the situation in the US deteriorates, we could see a national shutdown. On Friday, March 13, President Trump declared a national state of emergency, which could be the first of many moves to address the crisis. Even though political divisiveness has reached new heights between Democrats and Republicans, both parties came together to roll out the first of perhaps many fiscal policies to deal with the problems and health of the citizenry. In the final hour of trading on Friday, March 13, the stock market rallied when President Trump presented some answers and a partnership with US companies to address the crisis. Over the weekend, the House of Representatives, together with the Trump administration, agreed on a fiscal package, which awaits approval in the Senate.

The world had not witnessed a devastating virus since the Spanish flu in 1918. Since there are no immediate answers to the problem that impacts every man, woman, and child around the globe, volatility in markets will be the norm over the coming days and weeks. As ugly as markets have been since February 24, they could get worse before they get better as the world addresses this unique crisis.

The central banks are fueling gold

Fiscal policies will address the needs of the people and companies impacted by the spread of the virus. However, central banks around the world will now flood the market with liquidity just as the Saudis have decided to do the same with crude oil. The decline in the price of the energy commodity has pushed inflation even lower and away from the 2% target rate, opening the door for falling rates and quantitative easing. At the start of this week, deflation gripped markets with the Fed Funds rate at 0% and quantitative easing flooding into the world financial system.

Central banks have little room to cut interest rates. They had much more latitude in 2008. However, the addiction to liquidity as an answer for every crisis will surely make them try to stimulate while calling for help from fiscal stimulus. As the economy grinds to a halt, unemployment rises, and many people find themselves confined to their homes, the Fed has little choice but to act aggressively. The shelves are clean in supermarkets, putting stress on the supply chain. As the number of cases grows, so will panic and market volatility. We could even see markets close for a period. Perhaps they should.

In 2008, risk-off conditions pushed the price of gold from a high of just over $1030 per ounce to a low of $641, a decline of 37.8%. However, the accommodative central bank policies eventually pushed the yellow metal to a high of $1920.70 in 2011.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that panic buying on Sunday night, March 8, lifted the price of gold to a high of $1704.30, the highest price since December 2012. By the end of last week, the price had moved $200 lower and settled at $1516.70 per ounce. On March 16, gold dropped to a low of $1450.90 on the April futures contract. A risk-off move, as we witnessed in 2008, could push the price of gold to a low of $1060 per ounce, which would amount to price carnage. The prices of silver, platinum, and palladium have tanked. Risk-off can be brutal on markets.

Meanwhile, a flood of liquidity and free money is fundamentally bullish for the price of gold. I will be a buyer of the yellow metal using a wide scale on the downside. It is impossible to pick a low in a market, or if the price of gold will drop all that much. I will likely be adding to long positions on each $50 drop to the downside from Friday's close. Gold could get ugly, but the central banks of the world are following a road that will erode the value of currencies as they try to help markets. The most direct route for a long position in gold is to purchase bars or coins in the physical market. The iShares Gold Trust holds 100% of its net assets in gold bullion.

Source: Yahoo Finance

IAU has net assets of $19.55 billion, trades an average of over 24.4 million shares each day, and charges a 0.25% expense ratio. If you cannot own gold bullion, IAU is a reasonable proxy for the yellow metal. Each share is the equivalent of 1/100th of an ounce of gold. I would avoid leveraged products in the current environment. No two risk-off periods are the same, and gold may attract buying after last week's $200 per ounce decline and lower prices on March 16.

However, if the price of the yellow metal cascades lower, remember that central bank policy is supportive of the price of the precious metal, and central banks around the world continue to buy gold as it is the ultimate foreign exchange reserve. In a world where the monetary authorities will pursue monetary policies that devalue currencies, gold will eventually shine brightly as it is the ultimate store of value, means of exchange, and the supply is limited and central banks cannot increase the stock.

