IMF March Buys: The 14 Stocks Added To My Fund

Prices have continues to plummet, so most of these names can be had at even cheaper prices now.

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

For the month of March, I made my buys February 28th. I apologize for slightly breaking the rules (would normally have waited until March), but there were truly incredible prices on offer that day, and I saw no reason to hold off on purchases any longer.

That said, if I had known what was coming, obviously I would have held off on these even longer. But I've been operating this portfolio publicly on Seeking Alpha since January 2016, I can take the heat for overpaying on some of these stocks given the present falling knives atmosphere out there. In any case, I have confidence that the majority of these will be up substantially in a year or two.

In any case, what did I pick up for March?

The portfolio's received dividends continue to go back into Altria (MO). This is one of the safest high-yielder stocks out there, and I expect a strong bid for the dividend names once the market settles down. As it is, Altria is actually up slightly since this purchase on February 28th, which is remarkable given the selling that has occurred in most of the market. In the meantime, the portfolio's overall income stream will go up rapidly with all the received dividends being plowed back into an 8%-yielder.

And that's just the beginning for the vice stocks this month. I continued picking up more Ambev (ABEV) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) for the reasons I've outlined in other recent articles. Not much has changed on those names, just prices that keep dropping with the overall market.

Meanwhile, Diageo (DEO) is back to an exciting price following market weakness and a company-specific corona virus sales notice. I'm not too worried about lost sales for a quarter or two - this is a franchise whose brands' values are measured in generations. From this recent starting point around $140, DEO stock should be on pace to produce 10%/year compounded returns on average. And at $128 (as of this writing) things look even better.

In travel-related names, we have two this month. I picked up more of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) as it was the most beaten-up of the Mexican airport operators at the time (though subsequently the other two listed Mexican airport stocks have plunged as well). Plus, I sold half of the portfolio's Bancolombia (CIB) holding prior to the recent market meltdown, and as such, there was less Colombia exposure in the portfolio. So adding Sureste (6 Colombian airports including Medellin) puts some more back in. Also, Sureste's San Juan, Puerto Rico may be set for a comeback.

Puerto Rico may be turning the corner - the island quietly announced some surprisingly good economic figures for 2019. Too early to call it a comeback, but I'd modeled the San Juan airport at minimal value to ASR, and that might be much too low if the island's upward trajectory resumes once the virus passes.

Estee Lauder (EL) isn't travel exactly, as it sells high-end cosmetics. However, it does a large portion of its sales in airports and other duty-free shops. It also has huge exposure to Asia (particularly Hong Kong) so the corona virus is going to do a number on its short-term results. But when the stock is down from $220 to $176 in short order, that's priced in and then some. The long-term trends in favor of the company (Instagram culture, emerging market consumer, higher margin direct-to-consumer sales) haven't gone anywhere. This is one of my favorite growth at a reasonable price stocks today.

About the banks, these are obviously controversial picks right now, and thankfully (given hindsight) I only added one to the portfolio in March. I remain confident in the sector, however.

Net Interest Margins will fare alright - the yield curve is actually steepening as the Fed cuts rates on the short-end significantly faster than the 10 and 30-year yields are dropping. We recently hit the steepest yield curve since 2018, which is good for bank margins. Now, of course, there's the potential for loan losses as well with the corona virus hitting the economy, and particularly small businesses. Between the Fed unloading tons of liquidity into the market and Congress seemingly on pace for a swift bipartisan fiscal stimulus, I suspect bank funding issues will be brief. The banks are far better capitalized than 2008 due to major regulatory changes, even a sharp short-term recession is not going to cause loan losses significant enough to justify the recent sell-off in banking shares.

Bank earnings margins may get hit eventually if interest rates lock in at zero or negative levels; for now, however, banks will report decent net interest margins. Do remember that the Fed was at zero for many years after 2008 and bank profits were alright.

If the Federal Reserve and the government go all-in on fiscal response to the virus and the economy picks back up (as appears to be the case judging by the Fed's massive move Sunday), banks will be in a sweet spot and report blowout numbers in 2021. Too early to make that call for sure, but the industry is sure priced right for that possibility down here.

With that in mind, I added Wells Fargo (WFC) to the IMF this month. It was (note the past tense) the most obvious pick on major sector weakness as the company was buying back around 10% of its total outstanding stock this year. The fact that the share price just went from $53 to the high $20s meant that the buyback was going to gobble up tens of millions of extra shares at no additional cost to the company. That, in turn, would have been highly cash flow positive to the company, since the stock is yielding more than 6% - the more stock it could buy at this knockdown price, the better. Sadly, this is, at least for the moment, scuttled, as the big banks announced Sunday night that they are suspending their share buybacks for the time being. That's a big blow to Wells Fargo, as it was executing the most effective buyback of the major banks.

Recently, I made the case for Public Storage (PSA), and it continues to apply as interest rates hit fresh new lows last week before reversing. Long story short, the way interest rates are going, PSA stock should rerate from a 4% dividend yield to a 3% dividend yield, which results in major upside for the share price. PSA trades at $200 with a 4% yield, by contrast it goes for $267 at a 3% yield.

Plus, they should be able to grow given the exceptionally cheap cost of capital (such as their new 12-year bonds they issued yielding just 0.9% per year). At that rate, all you have to do is buy land in a major U.S. city and set up a marginally profitable storage unit, and inflation of land values alone will easily outpace your interest costs even if storage remains a so-so business in coming years.

In tech, we have Broadridge (BR) and Facebook (FB) this month. I made a case for Broadridge at higher prices back in February so of course I like it at $100. Nothing going on with the virus has much of anything to do with that company's business.

And Facebook remains the cheapest mega-cap tech stock out there. I will note that I've heard people suggest that something like 30% of Facebook's ads are for things that would get clobbered in a prolonged corona virus slowdown (it seems that a ton of their ad load involves travel, events, conferences, and the like). Is a big one or two quarter earnings miss and then the company resuming 20% EPS growth off a sub 20x PE ratio such a bad deal though?

Energy Stocks: What Now?

Energy remains the most discounted, if controversial, group of purchases. The sector is getting shellacked due to all the usual reasons, and now some fresh ones on top of that. For one, OPEC failed to reach an agreement on production levels, leading to a 9% plunge in the price of oil Friday March 6th. That was its biggest drop in the five years up to that point, but it was just the beginning.

Then, last weekend, news broke that Saudi Arabia is launching a "price war" on oil, and will increase production as much as 2 million barrels a day (20% addition to their already formidable daily production level). The last time Saudi Arabia got this aggressive on pricing, oil went into freefall in 1998, leading to the infamous $9/barrel bottom.

We almost certainly won't see $9 again, but sub-$30 pricing suddenly seems like a strong possibility for the medium-term. If Russia and the Middle East both run their wells at full bore, the obvious loser will be American shale, which simply can't compete at prices much below here. In other words, somehow things can indeed go from bad to worse for the time being.

If you're buying the biggest integrated oil companies that are profitable at low oil prices, however, the deeper this mess goes now, the better off we'll be. That's because there's nothing like $30 oil to drive marginal producers out of business. The shale business in particular has, on net, a giant cash incinerator over the past six years, if not more. The faster the bad management teams are driven out of business and the assets are consolidated into the hands of a few competent operators, the better.

Companies like ExxonMobil (XOM) have scale and cheap capital that let them remain strongly profitable while most of the rest of the industry withers on the vine.

Source: Exxon 2020 investor day presentation

For example, as you can see, Exxon's downstream (refining and distribution) and chemical businesses pull in 10 billion dollars a year in profits on average now. And remember, that's not directly tied to the price of oil; refining margins and especially the chemicals division operate on quite a separate pricing structure.

Over in upstream (oil and gas production), contrary to the rumor-mongers you see online, Exxon was strongly profitable even at $50 oil, think $5 billion a year at current production levels. They don't start losing money until oil is well into the low $30s, while the $10 billion or so of downstream and chemical profits keep rolling in. That low $30s talk now appears to be a real possibility for an extended period - but again, would you rather own a company with two other divisions still making strong profits, or be a pure E&P that is going to hemorrhage cash at current prices?

And, as you can see, Exxon has massive growth initiatives under way, with efforts to double profits from upstream and chemical and grow profits from downstream around 50% over the next five years. This should help dispel the idea that Exxon's growth strategy is solely reliant on much higher oil prices.

Add it up, and the beefed up 2025 Exxon will be producing around $35 billion a year in annual income at $60 oil and average chemical and refining profit levels. This, in turn would be nearly a tripling of earnings to $9 per share. That'd make for a 4x PE ratio on the current stock price. And again, we're talking about $60 oil here, not $100 oil or anything pie-in-the-sky. As the chart shows, the oil and gas production business remains breakeven down to $40 (not hard when crown jewel new projects like Guyana are coming online at just $35 a barrel) and the chemicals and refining throw off many billions a year in addition to that.

The company's debtload - again contrary to the fear-mongers - is trivial. At just $50 billion, it's a pittance compared to the company's $255 billion of revenues that it pulled in during 2019, or $40 billion a year of EBITDA (which admittedly could go down even more, but was already closer to a trough than a peak). If, for some reason it felt compelled, it could turn off growth capex and the dividend for two years and pay off close to the entirety of the debtload. This would probably be a silly business move, but it shows just how far Exxon is from any actual financial strain.

Remember that oil collapsed in 1986 and didn't finally bottom out until the end of 1998. Yet Exxon has raised its dividend every year from 1983 on - even $9 oil in 1998 didn't kill Exxon's dividend increase streak. The company has a century-long history of managing through the cycle, and it will win the next upturn as well as it is one of the few oil companies with the courage left to invest heavily now while the sector is in turmoil.

Let me reiterate that I have no idea where the short-term bottom is on these stocks. This OPEC/Saudi Arabia war is arising at the absolute worst timing possible, and these stocks could continue plunging even lower in coming weeks. I'm not going to try to be a hero here, a lot of people are losing a ton of money in energy and if they own levered stuff, there's a chance that money isn't coming back even when the cycle turns. I have zero interest in buying highly-levered stuff like Occidental (OXY) at this time - there will be a time for taking aggressive swings, but that's after we see some signs of a bottoming process kicking off, not while the sector still has strained-at-best access to capital.

On that note, if you want stuff that is even more defensive than Exxon, we have Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Suncor (SU) as well this month; both are among the lowest-cost producers in the world, and can remain solidly profitable even at current prices. At the recently low (though admittedly now going much lower) oil prices, they were throwing off double-digit free cash flow yields sufficient to pay 4-5% dividends, buy back stock, and pay down debt all at the same time.

I also added to BP (BP) and Shell (RDS.B) for March. These are also huge, and well-diversified, which will keep them in much better shape than most other listed oil companies. That said, until we get some resolution into how long this Saudi Arabia fiasco is going to drag on, I'll probably just pare down future buying to the best of the best for the time being, and wait on adding more BP and Shell until we see some beginning signs of an energy sector recovery.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published previously in March for our service's subscribers. It's been subsequently updated to reflect recent price changes. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long all the stocks in the table. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long CIB stock.