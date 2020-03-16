Adobe: Now At A Bargain Price, Finally

Buying great companies when there is blood on the street works.

This highly cash-generative business has just gone on sale.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), like the rest of the market, is in free fall. Investors are no longer being driven by common sense. Right now, it's all panic. And for good measure, too: a global recession is on the cards.

Yet, despite all this, or because of all this, in a turnaround event, I'm highly bullish Adobe at this valuation. Here's why:

Q1 2020: A Reassuring Message In A Time Of Need

Adobe reported its Q1 2020 results last week. CEO Shantanu Narayen who is always very measured and positive of Adobe's prospects could have held Adobe's investors' call with heavy rhetoric, yet devoid of tangible facts. However, that was not to be.

Indeed, during these very uncertain times, Adobe signposted to investors that Q2 2020 would see its revenues grow by approximately 16% compared with the same period a year ago.

This is a marked departure from what investors have become accustomed to seeing from Adobe, which was growing steadily its revenues at approximately 20% - but there again, everything in the near term will be very surprising, and not the good kind.

What Gives CEO Narayen Confidence?

The answer, of course, comes from Adobe's subscription-based business model.

This is the reason why investors were up until recently being asked to pay a huge premium for this enterprise. Investors craved steady and predictable results and were willing to pay significantly for this.

Now, that the black swan arrived, the business is being put to the test, and thus far, Adobe's business is holding up.

So, Everything Will Be OK?

Yes and no. The good news is that Adobe is by far one of the leaders at the pinnacle of the digital revolution.

Furthermore, Adobe is a strong cash flow generative business, with impressive GAAP margins (including stock-based compensation) hitting close to 30%.

The problem, though, is that now that crunch time has come, will enterprises continue to plow ahead and invest in their digital operations? Or will all but non-essential investments, including IT infrastructure spend, be deferred? I believe the latter.

In fact, Narayen notes that Adobe is already seeing enterprises' appetite for increased digital consumption being curtailed and deferred.

Source: author's calculations

However, as noted above, Adobe's biggest contributor is its Digital Media segment. And this segment is still guided to grow by approximately 19% year over year in Q2 2020. This segment's operations include household names such as Photoshop, Acrobat family of products, and Adobe XD, to name a few. In essence, this segment is responsible for driving digital content creation and consumption globally.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

As a value investor, I do not believe in the folly of market timing. I believe in buying great companies cheaply and holding onto until its valuation more closely approximates intrinsic value.

Looking back, over the past three years, Adobe has been compounding its bottom line 'clean' GAAP EPS in the high 30s percent.

Put another way, although its revenues have only been growing at close to 20%, its consistent share repurchases have boosted its EPS figures, allowing shareholders to benefit from rapid rates of compounding.

Having said that, previously, investors were paying a premium for certainty in an uncertain world. Now that doomsday has arrived, and Adobe has shown it can successfully navigate challenging market conditions.

In fact, I believe that, right now, more than ever before, Adobe makes for a very attractive investment opportunity as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

The Bottom Line

Every investor wants a bargain. But bargains only come out when the outlook is grim. There are no other times when stocks go on sale. And right now, I believe we can all agree: the outlook is the worse it has been for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.