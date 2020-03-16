JPMorgan Chase: The Hidden Benefits Of Some New Partnerships

More importantly, Chase is accruing significant data about its customers and how they use the services.

Mobility as a Service is increasingly relevant to urban dwellers, but requires scale to operate profitably. Chase's ability to steer a large number of customers could allow it to extract profit from the new industry.

Chase is not just adding perks at random. Rather, it seems to be building Reserve as a platform for modern city customers embracing MaaS.

For obvious and understandable reasons, most analysis of major financial corporations like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) focus on their lending operations and brokerage operations. This is absolutely how it should be; Chase is a bank, and if it doesn’t lend prudently and operate brokerages efficiently, it won’t survive - as several banks during the 2008 crisis learned the hard way.

I don’t write about Chase often, but when I do, I like to be a little outside the box and examine other aspects of their operations and the potential for profit. A company the size of Chase almost can’t help but do lots of little things that go a little underappreciated (in my respectful submission) amidst the big picture issues of loan quality, loss reserves, fee income, etc.

Something that’s caught my eye recently is the new partners Chase has added to their rewards program for Chase credit card holders. In my view, they represent more than just an attempt to burnish the appeal of their credit card products. They are a tentative step by Chase into possibly creating a new “platform” business, an ecosystem of products.

New Partners

In case you missed it, Chase recently made a couple of additions to their credit card rewards program. First, Lyft (LYFT) and JPMorgan Chase teamed up on a substantial new discount program for Lyft rides for Chase cardholders. Through a separate deal, Chase is also incorporating DoorDash (DOORD) into its credit card rewards program.

Going by size, the biggest single new benefit is the complimentary membership in Lyft’s new Lyft Pink subscription program, which offers 15% off all rides. In addition, Chase will give 10 rewards points for each dollar spent on the Sapphire Reserve card, which at the 2 cents per point value calculated by third-parties means that Chase is giving an additional 20% off the remaining 85% of the fare. Altogether, Chase is offering 32% off Lyft rides to Sapphire Reserve members!

Other Chase cardholders will receive smaller but still substantial benefits. Sapphire Preferred members will get 5 points per dollar spent, corresponding to 10% off Lyft rides, and Chase Freedom cardholders will get 5% back.

As for DoorDash. Both variants of the Sapphire card will get a year’s membership to the new DashPass subscription service, normally costing $9.99 per month. Freedom cardholders will get a three-month trial free and can get 50% off the next nine months if they elect to keep it. On top of that, for Reserve cardholders only, there will be $60 per year in statement credits for DoorDash purchases.

Doing The Math

If you’ve been keeping count, that is roughly $420 per year in new benefits for Reserve cardholders, and that’s before the non-Pink discounts on the Lyft rides are counted. Obviously, Chase has undoubtedly negotiated substantial discounts on all of these with the providers. Even so, the decision to only increase the annual fee on the card by $100 represents a substantial investment on Chase’s part. Investments in lower-tier cards were less… but so are the fees supporting them. Chase Freedom doesn’t even have a fee. It’s still getting 5% off on all Lyft rides and 50% off DashPass for nine months following an extended three-month free trial.

The general reaction has been that this is Chase doing what it does best: making its banking and credit card products all the more attractive to all the more customers, especially the higher-income ones who can afford a $550 annual fee on the Reserve card and are therefore more likely to be seeking other credit products in the future.

I have no doubt that this is indeed part of the appeal for Chase… but only a part. To me, the new initiatives signal, or at least could signal, the next step in the evolution of the credit card rewards program into more of a powerhouse consumer platform. Chase is becoming the go-to product platform for “MaaS” customers.

Sector-Specific Benefits

First, note the overlap between these new offers. Chase did not go out and pick two more products at random to incorporate into its credit cards. It picked two synergistic and mutually reinforcing products that produce a more seamless overall experience for its customers.

Customers who drive Lyft a lot are precisely those kinds of customers less likely to own multiple vehicles in their household, and therefore more likely to have more use for something like DoorDash, which brings them food when they don’t have a car to go out and get it themselves.

If Chase had chosen to integrate a third product, it wouldn’t have surprised me at all if it had been Instacart (ICART) or Turo, or Postmates (POSTM) or some other similar product in keeping with the Mobility-as-a-Service and “who needs a car” theme of these new additions.

One Thread At A Time

Mobility-as-a-Service has great potential to reshape life in America, but it remains somewhat of a fractured industry. There is no one complete solution for those who want to embrace a carless lifestyle.

Instead, replacing the functions of private automobile ownership often requires stitching together a series of subscriptions to various services, including a ride-hail service, a restaurant delivery service, a grocery delivery service, a general e-commerce service (Amazon Prime for almost everyone) and maybe one or two more on top of that.

Chase is essentially offering to help with the “stitching process,” combining a series of services across the MaaS spectrum under one roof.

Informational Insights

This has two benefits for Chase. One, it allows it to gather data on consumer behavior, which is increasingly the lifeblood of modern companies trying to compete in the new century of technological revolution. Chase will probably not have access to the detailed data about routes and waiting times that Lyft guards so zealously, nor will DoorDash let it see the specifics of each order.

But it will see overall spending levels, and more importantly, it will see the gradients in each spending level. How does spending by Sapphire cardholders, who have a free subscription to DoorDash for the whole 12 months, compare to those who have to still pay half the fee? Does $60 in statement credits generate enough extra orders to make the extra money worthwhile? We don’t know, but Chase is about to find out.

And Lyft, well, the discounts run the gauntlet from 5% off to 32%, with a couple of stops in between. How much does each incremental discount boost overall spending on Lyft? Chase will soon know that too.

Delivering Scale

The other benefit, however, may be more meaningful. Chase may be able to extract profit, as well as information, from its partners.

In almost every area of MaaS, there are multiple partners for Chase to choose from. Uber (UBER) competes with Lyft, Grubhub (GRUB) competes with DoorDash, and so on. And MaaS is also an industry with very strong network effects. In order to be viable, services have to ensure that they have sufficient coverage to deliver their loads (of the food or human variety) promptly. This means that those services need a certain minimum of vehicles and drivers operating on their network regardless of whether they have enough customers for them or not. It also means that each additional customer is cheaper to service than the one before.

This in turn means that anyone who can deliver a large group of customers to a service - and even better, refrain from delivering a large group of customers to a rival service - is an extremely valuable partner for a MaaS service to have. And valuable partners can extract value from the service they are boosting.

A Prime Opportunity

Obviously, it will never get to the point where Chase’s card benefits don’t cost it anything. Lyft and DoorDash need some revenue from the deal. But it may advance to the point that Chase’s credit cards become very efficient marketing tools.

Amazon Prime (AMZN) is probably the ultimate example of this. Amazon often was criticized in Prime’s early days for offering a ludicrously low price for expedited shipping that was very expensive, but Amazon’s key insight was that Prime would drive more purchases, which would densify the delivery network and make each shipment cheaper. In other words, Prime would create a problem, and then be its own solution to the problem.

And because Prime offers shipping savings, its membership fee doesn’t have to cover the cost of all the goodies it offers customers. The membership fee and the savings combined justify what Amazon spends on the program.

Chase could conceivably turn its cards into something similar, especially the Reserve card with its unparalleled benefits. Its high fee ensures no one will get the card who doesn’t plan on using what it offers, and the more they use it the more valuable Chase becomes to its new partners and the more rebates it can extract from them to cover the cost of the discounts they are offering card members.

Investment Summary

This is all long-term thinking, not something that’s going to happen in a flash in a few weeks or months. But Chase appears to be laying what certainly could be the groundwork for a powerful new consumer platform where its card services department acts as an intermediary, using the leverage of large numbers of customers to pit various MaaS providers against one another and provide substantial benefits to Chase card members.

Even if you think that’s a little far-fetched, the informational benefits alone could be of substantial use to a company trying to navigate a rapidly changing world. Recall that auto loans are, after mortgages, the largest consumer lending category - student loans are substantially federally controlled - and Chase could benefit from gaining insight into how MaaS is changing that industry.

And this is all on top of the benefits of simply attracting more cardholders, which the new benefits will also certainly do.

Chase is a bank, and no one denies the single most important thing it can do to help itself is make sound lending decisions. But little things like this can give it a real boost, too, especially in challenging times like these.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.