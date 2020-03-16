Kinaxis: Strong Growth Outlook, But Shares Richly Valued

Kinaxis is currently trading at a premium valuation to its historical average and to its peers.

This may cause near-term EBITDA margin compression but its operating expenses growth should decline in 2021 and result in better EBITDA margin in 2021 and beyond.

Investment Thesis

Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) finished its 2019 with solid top and bottom line growth. The company is expected to increase its operating expenses in order to support its strong top line growth in 2020 and beyond. This will result in near-term margin compression but improve its long-term growth outlook. Kinaxis will benefit from the recent global supply chain disruption caused by the outbreak of coronavirus as its RapidResponse platform will help many companies evaluate where risks are located. Despite its strong growth outlook, its shares are currently trading at a rich valuation to its historical average and to its peers. Therefore, we think conservative investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Kinaxis finished its 2019 with strong top and bottom line growth. As can be seen from the table below, the company saw its total revenue increased by 27% year-over-year to C$191.5 million. Its software-as-a-service revenue increased to C$118.9 million in 2019 from C$97.2 million in 2018. This represented a growth rate of 22% year-over-year. Its gross margin also expanded by 3 percentage points to 72% in 2019. Likewise, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 38% to C$57.7 million in 2019 and its EBITDA margin expanded to 30%.

Source: Q4 2019 News Release

Backlog continues to grow

We are encouraged by the sign of strong backlog growth in Kinaxis’ business. As can be seen from the table below, its total backlog has now increased to C$339.4 million at the end of 2019. This was 37% higher than the backlog of C$247.2 million in our previous article published after its Q2 2019 result.

C$ Million SaaS Revenue Total Revenue Exposure to SaaS revenue (%) Backlog in 2020 C$122.1 C$137.8 88.6% Backlog in 2021 C$91.8 C$101.1 90.8% Backlog in 2022 and thereafter C$96.7 C$100.5 96.2% Total C$310.6 C$339.4 91.5%

Source: Created by author

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Lower EBITDA margin guidance should not be seen as a concern

Looking forward to 2020, the company expects its total revenue to grow to C$211 ~ C$215 million in 2020. Its SaaS revenue growth is expected to remain strong and grow by 23% ~ 25% year-over-year. However, management’s 20% ~ 23% of adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is surprisingly low to us (margin was 30% in 2019).

Source: Q4 2019 News Release

The much lower than 2019 EBITDA margin guidance is primarily due to anticipated higher operating expenses as Kinaxis continues to invest to grow its business especially through sales and marketing initiatives. Therefore, we expect this growth in operating expenses to help sustain its total revenue and SaaS revenue growth in the next few years. However, this growth in operating expenses will be lower after 2020 as management noted in its latest conference call. Therefore, we expect its adjusted EBITDA margin to improve in 2021 and beyond.

Supply chain interruption due to the outbreak of coronavirus is actually beneficial

The recent outbreak of coronavirus is quickly spreading from China to different parts of the world. It also caused major disruption in the global supply chain as many parts and products are manufactured or assembled in China. This disruption has caused headaches for many global companies. Kinaxis actually is benefiting from this trend as its concurrent supply chain planning software will help companies navigate and evaluate where they will have supplied risk. We expect interest levels to rise especially from many companies that have a global supply chain. Therefore, there should be opportunities for Kinaxis to gain more customers.

Prana acquisition should help grow its business in Asia Pacific

Following Kinaxis’ Q4 2019 results, the company also announced to acquire Prana Consulting, a 70-person Indian supply chain consulting firm. Prana has worked with Kinaxis in the past 15 years and has extensive experience in Kinaxis’ Rapid Response platform. We think this acquisition will allow Prana to strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific region.

Valuation Analysis

Kinaxis currently is trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 38.96x. This is toward the high end of its past three-year valuation range (between 18x and 43x). Its valuation also is trading toward the high end of the range of its peers (in the range of 10x and 38x).

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Customer concentration risk

Kinaxis derives a significant portion of its revenue from a relatively small number of customers. In fact, its top 10 customers represent more than 30% of its revenue. Hence, its growth depends on its ability to retain existing customers and add new customers in the same time.

Long sales cycles

Since it often takes time for Kinaxis’ potential customers to evaluate the services and products, the closing of sales may vary quarter to quarter. This risk is probably higher due to the current economic uncertainties. This deteriorating global economic condition may reduce the willingness for its customers to spend on upgrading their inventory software. Therefore, it may result in a longer time for its deals to be closed.

Competition risk

Kinaxis’ business faces competition from other competitors. Some of its competitors may be able to compete at lower prices.

Investor Takeaway

We like Kinaxis’ business and its strong backlog growth. We see a long runway of growth for this company in the next few years. However, its shares are no longer trading at an attractive valuation. Investors who already own the shares may want to continue to own the shares. However, conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KXSCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

