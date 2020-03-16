Each Time Is Different, But The Results Are The Same

Risk-off periods in markets are nothing new. The first significant case was the stock market crash of 1929 that heralded in the Great Depression. Since markets reflect the global economic and political landscapes, there have been many examples of times when the stock market and other asset prices plunged.

During this century, the first risk-off event came on September 11, 2001, when a terrorist attack hit the United States. In 2008, the global financial crisis that sent markets reeling was on the back of the collapse of the US housing and mortgage-backed securities market. At the same time, a sovereign debt crisis in Europe added to the market's woes.

The current crisis hitting markets is a result of the spread of Coronavirus. The virus started in China and spread around the world. In late February, markets began to decline; in early March, price carnage across all asset classes gripped markets. Each risk-off period is different, but the eventual results tend to be the same. Gold is a metal that has been around as a store of value for thousands of years. Last week, risk-off began to hit gold hard. At the start of the week, the price traded at over the $1700 level, by Friday, March 13, the price of the yellow metal was $200 lower. On March 16, the price of the yellow metal fell further. Meanwhile, other precious metals did even worse. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product (GLTR) holds a basket of precious metals with the most significant exposure to gold.

Risk-off in the past

During the 2008 financial crisis that gripped markets and threatened to propel the world into a deep recession, or worse, central banks dug deep into their monetary policy toolboxes to simulate economic conditions. In the US, short-term interest rates fell to zero percent, and the Federal Reserve purchased US government debt securities to push rates lower further out along the yield curve. In Europe, the European Central Bank went even further, as rates fell into negative territory, and quantitative easing included "high-quality" corporate debt. The world's central banks bombarded the financial system with unprecedented amounts of liquidity, which avoided a global depression. In the US, the economy began to grow to a point where the Fed hiked rates to a high of 2.25%-2.50%, and it unwound the quantitative easing program and reduced its balance sheet.

Risk-off conditions have occurred during periods of war, financial crises, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters.

The present perfect storm, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better

The latest risk-off conditions the gripped markets come on the back of a virus that started in China and spread around the world. With no current vaccine or treatment for the virus, fear and uncertainty have gripped markets. The vast majority of people who catch Coronavirus will survive and may develop immunity. However, for the most vulnerable segments of the population, including the elderly and those with chronic conditions, the virus is life-threatening. The mortality rate is around ten times that of the flu. Fear and uncertainty have gripped markets over the past weeks, and all signs are that the risk-off conditions will continue to worsen before they improve. In a move that exacerbated problems in markets across all asset classes, Saudi Arabia and Russia addressed demand destruction in the crude oil market by abandoning production quotas and flooded the world with the energy commodity. The US had become the world's leading crude oil producer surpassing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Russia. Shares of oil companies in the US lagged both the stock market and the price action in the crude oil futures arena throughout 2019 and into 2020. The OPEC members and Russia appear to believe that pushing the price of crude oil lower could send the US oil producers into bankruptcy, causing US output to decline dramatically.

The Saudis and Russians could be taking short-term economic pain to restore their dominance in the oil market in the long-term. OPEC attempted to flood the market in the past to reduce the number of marginal producers, but each time the cartel shot itself in the foot. However, debt-laden US oil companies, demand destruction on the back of Coronavirus, and a US election in November that is likely to stand as a referendum on the futures of US energy policy created a tempting environment for another attempt to put US production to sleep. The opposition party in the US supports the "Green New Deal," which would limit fracking and oil and gas production.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of crude oil tanked as it fell from a high of $65.65 on January 8 to a low of $27.34 in early March, the lowest price since February 2016. On March 16, nearby NYMEX crude oil futures were trading below $30 per barrel, not far above the recent low.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows that the US stock market wiped out a year of massive gains since mid-February on the back of the Coronavirus and a decline in the price of crude oil.

As of March 16, the risk-off environment continued and could get a lot worse before it gets better.

This is different - a period of unprecedented actions

Risk-off in markets occurs when fear and uncertainty rise to a level where market participants scramble to exit positions in markets across all asset classes. During these periods, the prices of most assets fall dramatically. Coronavirus is different from past events as it is both global and the price action in financial markets are not the root cause, but a symptom. Governments around the world are scrambling to prevent the spread of the virus. The authoritative government in China isolated the region where the outbreak began. As it spread to other countries, we have witnessed lockdowns in Italy, France, Spain, and travel bans around the world. On Friday, March 13, the President of the United States declared a national state of emergency. Schools and businesses closed, behaviors are changing with many people stocking up on food and essentials. There will be no sporting events around the world for the foreseeable future. Hoarding has caused shortages of many goods as it puts pressure on the supply chain in the US and around the world. As the number of fatalities and cases rise, fear will increase. Since the US is only beginning testing, the numbers could become shocking over the coming days and weeks before they start the decline.

We could see unprecedented governmental actions, and a shutdown of businesses and policies to limit the spread of the virus are on the horizon. The economic impact will be substantial in the US and around the world. We could even see markets close for a period, which could be a blessing in disguise.

Central banks stimulate - advice for all of us to remember and live by

Central banks around the world have been cutting interest rates and injecting liquidity into markets. The pace picked up starting on March 3, with an emergency 50 basis point rate cut that turned out to be a shot into an ocean of fear and uncertainty as markets continued to decline. When OPEC decided not to follow the US central bank and flood the market with crude oil, it made the situation in markets worse. On March 13, the declaration of a national emergency unleashed $50 billion in federal funds to address Coronavirus. Last weekend, the US Congress and the Trump administration agreed to a fiscal package as the economic impact will be devastating on businesses and individuals. On Sunday night, March 15, the US central bank reduced the Fed Funds rate to zero percent. On July 30, 2019, short-term rates in the US were at 2.25%-2.50%. On March 15, they were back at zero as the Fed also reinstituted its quantitative easing program to push rates lower further out along the yield curve. On March 16, the Fed fired another liquidity bazooka at the financial system.

It is a scary time for every person around the world. The US Congress and the Trump administration are cooperating when it comes to fiscal stimulus. However, political divisiveness and finger-pointing over the handling of the crisis will continue, especially in this election year. The news could get downright frightening over the coming days, which has the potential to cause periods of panic. Every man woman and child is exposed to the virus.

The news will present the daily tallies, the actions of government officials, and the opinions of pundits and critics that exacerbate fear. However, the answer to the current crisis is in the hands of scientists and medical professionals. A neighbor here in Las Vegas has advice worth listening to in the current environment. Sami Ngo is a trained physician assistant at Southwest Medical Urgent Care. Anyone with access to Instagram should heed her advice in the current climate via this link.

The bottom line is that Sami Ngo offers some of the best advice I had heard, which is not to panic. I hope that many of the readers will pass this Instagram link out to friends and family, and most of all to those who are filled with fear as the crisis reaches a peak. I have tremendous faith in the medical and scientific community. Politicians and newscasters will place blame and are likely to stoke hysteria. The best approach to our collective health, approach to markets, and life, in general, is calm. Use medical resources responsibly, as Sami suggests. Remain calm; optimism goes a long way. Sadly, the most vulnerable in our world will suffer, and some will pass away. However, the vast majority of people will survive and must change behaviors to prevent the spread of this virus and others that may occur in the future.

Watch gold for a bottom the Fed is lighting a golden fuse

Central banks around the world, led by the US Fed, will address the Coronavirus pandemic with unprecedented liquidity. The monetary authorities can only address the symptom but not the root cause. Scientists and medical professionals will eventually provide a vaccine and treatments.

In the meantime, risk-off conditions will continue to wreak havoc with markets across all asset classes. The flood of liquidity amounts to running the printing presses overtime to stimulate borrowing and spending and inhibit saving by increasing the money supply. The impact of a tsunami of dollars, euros, pounds, and all currencies will reduce the value of fiat currencies that derive value only from the declining full faith and credit in governments. Gold is the world's oldest means of exchange that has been around for thousands of years long before the current suite of fiat currencies. Central banks hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves, and they have been buyers of the yellow metal. They cannot print more gold to increase supplies. The only way to increase the gold stock is to extract the metal from the crust of the earth.

During risk-off periods, the prices of all assets decline in value. In 2008, gold fell from over $1030 per ounce to a low of $641. Silver declined from over $21 to $8.40 per ounce. Other precious metals also declined during the early days of the financial crisis. However, they all came roaring back as central bank monetary policy turned out to be fuel for precious metals prices.

On Sunday night, March 8, gold rose to a high of over $1700 per ounce. By Friday, March 13, the price of the yellow metal was $200 lower. On March 16, the price fell to a lower low. Silver, platinum, and palladium prices all suffered significant declines last week that continued early this week. Meanwhile, the flood of liquidity is likely to eventually cause the prices of the metals to come storming back as they did in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Gold rose to a high of over $1920 in 2011, and silver traded to just shy of $50 per ounce after risk-off conditions in 2008.

The cause of a risk-off event is always different. The cost of the treatment, central bank easing, is likely to be the same. It is a challenge to pick a bottom in any market. The prices of precious metals could fall dramatically. Still, history tells us that they will eventually come roaring back in an environment of cheap money policies, which will continue long after the fear of Coronavirus recedes. The impact on the global economy will persist for months, if not years. Interest rates are not going to rise any time soon, and that will weigh on currency values.

The top holdings of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR has net assets of $584.36 million, trades an average of 47,806 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. GLTR is a diversified product that provides exposure to the precious metals that have long histories as a store of value.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GLTR rose to an all-time peak of $116.78 in 2011, the year that gold and silver hit their most recent long-term highs. After trading to a high of $86.26 in February, the price of the product declined to below $68 per share as of Monday, March 16, a drop of over 21.4% in the current risk-off period.

In the current environment, buying precious metals or the GLTR product on a scale-down basis leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness, is a strategy that has the potential to benefit dramatically from the flood of central bank liquidity. I believe that precious metals will eventually move higher on the back of historically low interest rates that destroy the value of the world's currencies.

At the same time, I will be taking the advice of my neighbor, Sami Ngo, as her calm approach makes her wise beyond her years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold