Alibaba: Taking Advantage Of The Sell Off, But With Caution

If Alibaba's share price keeps on falling, cash as a percentage of market cap will increase. I feel comfortable buying here, even though the worst may not be behind us. Spread your buys over time.

Simply put, Alibaba (BABA) is a cash machine. Strong operating cash flow generation is translating into an ever increasing cash balance (as reflected on the balance sheet), which has now surpassed the $50Bn mark. This trend is expected to continue, as it is reasonable to assume that annual net operating cash flow will comfortably surpass the $25-30Bn mark.

BABA's Cash from Operations:

At the time of writing this article, US stock futures are plummeting, hitting ‘limit down’ even as the Fed cut interest rates down to basically zero (lowest level since 2015) and also launched a massive $700Bn quantitative easing program. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down 9% in the premarket, signaling that a circuit breaker will be triggered shortly after the regular trading session commences. BABA is not spared from this turmoil, and is set to open around $180, suggesting a market cap of ~$500Bn.

To put things into perspective, the existing cash balance represents ~10% of the current market cap. Just one month ago, BABA's market cap was ~$600Bn. Should the market turmoil persist (very likely for the coming weeks), BABA will most likely get cheaper. In the meantime, cash-rich BABA will most likely get cash richer, meaning that the cash balance will represent an even larger percentage of its market cap. In other words, BABA's cash balance will most likely keep on increasing while its market cap will most likely keep on decreasing until the coronavirus situation is resolved.

Since the worst may not be behind us, I am spreading my buys over time, increasing the weighting as the share price drops. The 'end game' is to end up with a full-size, long-term position in BABA at a very attractive average price. That is why I am averaging down now, in times of panic. I am buying at a sensible valuation, at a market cap which is underpinned by a large cash element, suggesting a higher margin of safety, all else constant. You cannot time the optimal entry point. That said, I do expect the market to start recovering once the number of active coronavirus cases starts falling and there is a clear path towards a medicine and vaccine.

Active Coronavirus Cases:

At the moment, the number of active coronavirus cases globally is on the rise, in an exponential manner, due to the situation in Europe (mainly Italy) and the expectation that other countries, including the US and UK, will follow. This means more pain ahead. Ultimately, what is required is a medical solution, as this is a medical problem. As many point out, an interest rate cut or market intervention will not help what's happening at restaurants, malls, casinos, hotels, cruise ships, airlines, restaurants, theaters, conference centers, etc. So we need a drastic medical response.

Again, it is important to note that the worst might not be behind us and the impact of the coronavirus is still a question mark. There are too many unknowns and moving parts. That said, I am putting some money to work now, but with caution. I am phasing my purchases over time as I wouldn't be surprised if the market falls a lot more from here. If it does, it is very likely that BABA will keep on falling, until we see concrete signs that the worst is behind us. This is a market anomaly that will eventually fade away.

