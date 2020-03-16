Too Early To Catch The Falling Knife In RSX

Investors start looking for bargains after the sell-off, but I think that there's more downside to come.

RSX loses about 30% of its capitalization from the beginning of this year due to coronavirus-related sell-off and the collapse of the OPEC deal.

The double blow from coronavirus and the end of the OPEC deal put enormous pressure on the Russian stock market (the most liquid Russia-related ETF is the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)). RSX has reached lows not seen since 2016 when Russian equities were under pressure from falling oil prices. Now, the oil prices are falling again while the coronavirus puts additional pressure on the economy. Back in 2016, buying RSX was a profitable idea. Is the situation the same now?

As I showed in my recent articles "Why Russia Killed The OPEC Deal" and "Russia Explains Why It Killed The OPEC Deal", Russia decided that the OPEC deal would do no good at times when the demand falls due to coronavirus and used the moment to put additional pressure on the U.S. shale, which was the main factor of excessive supply in recent years. It remains to be seen whether Russia and Saudi Arabia will really increase their production levels and whether they will be ready to tolerate pain for many months in order to deal any meaningful blow to U.S. oil producers. The key thing for the Russian market is that Russia is not likely to get back to the deal anytime soon for the reasons I described in great detail in the articles (and comments) to which I linked above.

RSX is energy-heavy, and its top holding now is the oil company LUKOIL (OTCPK:LUKOY), followed by Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), and Yandex (YNDX). Previously, Russian stocks enjoyed upside because of the high dividend yield they provided and the strengthening ruble, which contributed to the upside of the dollar-denominated RSX.

Now, the tables have turned, and the ruble is falling in a rapid fashion. One dollar bought you about 62 rubles at the beginning of this year, while now you'll be able to buy roughly 75 rubles for one dollar. While the flexible currency exchange rate provides Russian companies with more cushion since many costs are ruble-denominated, it also puts additional pressure on the dollar-denominated RSX. For RSX to have a sustainable upside, the panic must stop, and the money should start flowing into Russian assets, pushing both the stocks and the ruble to the upside and providing a double boost for RSX.

At the end of the previous week, I seriously evaluated the idea of buying Russian stocks after the major downside move and decided against this for the following reasons:

The coronavirus situation in the world continues to worsen, and I believe that it is not fully reflected in the world stock prices. The U.S. and Europe are starting to implement measures that will hit the economy hard. The fresh numbers from China, where retail sales declined by 20.5%, have just shown the size of the potential blow. Russian energy and basic materials companies that dominate the RSX need favorable world market conditions to show good results. A blow to the world economy is a blow to these companies. Money printing may not help this time because the problem is not financial - the coronavirus is a healthcare problem. In addition, the leading central banks are limited in their response because the rates are either low or negative. The environment of fear, which will likely persist for at least a couple of weeks (in the favorable scenario) will push investors away from riskier markets into perceived safe-haven assets, playing against RSX. At this point, Russia has no coronavirus epidemic as it has less than 100 coronavirus cases (a good coronavirus map). However, I have my doubts on whether Russia will, ultimately, be able to prevent the situation from drifting towards the EU-US scenario because of the size of Russia's borders and the fact that Russia still has air travel with Europe (only Aeroflot (OTCPK:AERZY) performs flights). The year 2019 was very successful for the Russian stock market while the Russian bank deposit rates kept falling. Bank deposits are the most popular investments in Russia because they used to provide solid yield above inflation, almost without any risks (due to government guarantees). However, as rates continued to fall (current Russia's central bank key rate is 6%, inflation was below 2.5% before the decline in the ruble), Russian investors rushed to the Russian stock market. Many of these investors have never experienced any serious downside, and it is quite possible that they will contribute to panic selling further down the road. Russia is not the U.S. - dividends in Russia are not sacrosanct. While you can bet that a U.S. company will adjust a dividend to the downside only in a truly dire situation, things are not that straightforward in Russia. In my opinion, you can safely ignore forward dividend yields for Russian companies in the current situation.

I will continue to monitor the Russian stock market in search of an opportunity in case it continues to drop, as I believe it will due to the reasons I described above. The Russian central bank is due to announce its key rate decision this week on March 20. Unlike its U.S. colleagues, the Russian central bank decided to take a wait-and-see approach. It will be a very important decision, and I also expect to hear some important comments from the central bank. If time permits, I'll follow up on this article with new data. For now, I'm bearish on RSX since I think that the true panic is yet to come.

