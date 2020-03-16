How Low S&P 500 Should Go

While prices could fall lower and stay lower longer, this model indicates stocks are beginning to be oversold now and will be oversold again at the end of March.

Assuming sales and earnings fall to zero in Q1, we can create an assumption of future valuation for the S&P 500 that gives us price targets.

After stocks triggered breakers twice in a week only to recover with a 9.3% gain on Friday, Monday morning saw another circuit breaker on futures as they fell 5% while the S&P SPDR ETF (SPY) has hit a 9.7% decline in pre-market trading (as of the time of writing). I wouldn't be surprised if the second circuit breaker is hit later today, and we may even see the third-level breaker at some point this week.

This is clearly a market in panic, and the bear market is not yet one month old. In such situations it is most important not to give in to the psychological temptation to sell (as so many foolishly did in 2008-2009, causing tremendous realized losses) nor the temptation to not re-buy (as many still did in the following years of 200%+ total returns).

As investors prepare to be greedy when others are fearful, it is important to establish price targets for purchases. While it is impossible to predict the bottom--and stocks could fall extremely hard before they recover--it is possible to establish a fair valuation of stocks based on history with the assumption that stocks will revert to the mean, as they have done following the 1918 Spanish Flu, a Great Depression, two world wars...you get the drift.

So how can we make such a valuation? One valuable measuring stick--although it is just one of many tools investors should use--would be to look at S&P 500 valuations pre-crash, historically and currently. When post-crash valuations fall below historical levels, it becomes more likely that the market has hit a bottom and will recover. The further it falls below that level, the greedier the investor should be.

This means that a valuation model can establish a floor for the market panic and, at points below that floor, investors should buy. And we can establish that floor through two useful metrics with rich histories: the S&P 500 price-to-earnings ratio and the S&P 500 price-to-sales ratio.

Both ratios are used as a starting point for further analysis, and they are useful to consider right now.

Pre-crash End of Feb Current (est.) Forward P/E 19.5 17.1 14.4 TTM P/S 2.4 2.1 1.8

Before the crash, the S&P 500 had a forward-looking P/E ratio of 19.5, or 23.4% above its long-term average of 15.8 (from 1917 to the present, as per multpl.com). At the end of February that had fallen to 17.1 and, at SPY's current valuation, it is now below the long-term average for the first time since 2012.

Note: I am using the long-term average as opposed to the last 40-year average (which is a bit higher at 20.8) to be as conservative as possible and as a makeshift proxy for the market's current panicked attitude.

Similarly, the index's P/S ratio went from its pre-crash level of 2.4, 50% above its long-term average, to 1.8 as of the time of writing, which is still 12.5% above its long-term average. Since the S&P 500 is heavily skewed towards technology now, which has higher sales growth and thus higher P/S ratios, using this long-term average is extremely conservative and again a good proxy for market panic.

Now, if we take these valuation metrics and apply them to the S&P 500 before the coronavirus outbreak's effect hit stocks, we would expect an average 2469.5 price target as a compromise between both valuation metrics. This is almost exactly the S&P 500's implied price by SPY's pre-market trading level.

Long-Term Average Pre-Pandemic PT Forward P/E 15.8 2730 TTM P/S 1.6 2209

Now we need to incorporate the coronavirus's impact on both earnings and sales to get a lower target. This is much harder to do, because no one knows exactly how long isolations/quarantines/shutdowns will last and how impactful these actions will be on the economy. Current Goldman Sachs estimates of a single-digit GDP decline over two quarters seem extremely optimistic to me, so let's assume that the pandemic has entirely erased 100% of 1Q's earnings and revenue while causing an average 0% growth for the following three quarters of the year.

S&P 500 Projected EPS (pre crash) 172.8 S&P 500 EPS with 1Q @ 0, 2Q-4Q @ 0% 129.6 S&P 500 Projected Revenue (pre crash) 1380.5 S&P 500 Revenue with 1Q @ 0, 2Q-4Q @ 0% 1035.4

This exercise gives us new multipliers which, using long-term P/E and P/S ratios, we can then use to establish price targets based on future company revenues and earnings being cut by 25% as a result of falling to 0 for 1Q and seeing no growth for the rest of the year.

Pre-Pandemic PT Post-Pandemic PT Forward P/E 2730 2048 TTM P/S 2209 1657

Averaging these price targets gets us a price (2470) that is very close to the S&P 500's current level, indicating that the buying opportunity has just begun. However, if we project on P/E and P/S bases alone, we can also extrapolate a future capitulation date where a new leg of oversold stocks will begin.

Level Date Top Price 3380.16 2/14 Current Level 2449.4 3/16 P/E Projected Price 2730 N/A P/S Projected Price 2209 3/30 Averaged Projected Price 2470 N/A

On a P/S valuation basis alone, stocks will hit their long-term average level on March 30th, or two weeks from today (although markets, being driven by animal spirits, may decide to stay irrationally cheaper on this level for much longer).

Of course, if you believe the coronavirus is going to have an even worse impact on earnings and sales than my base assumptions here, you can adjust this methodology according to your own view on the markets. While it is impossible for anyone to know with confidence how bad things will get before they get better, creating a base assumption of a quarter of wiped out earnings and sales is a good starting point to creating your own model for when you think it is time to back up the truck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.