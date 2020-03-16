Only Government Can Save The Markets But It Is Afraid To Do What Is Necessary

This is not a morality play. It is people's lives, fortunes and futures. We need to be bolder to succeed.

The Fed, Congress and the Administration are waking up. But they still do not get it.

The Fed has cut rates to zero and has authorized banks to make themselves more vulnerable. Congress is wrestling with a bill for paid sick leave and family leave. And the Administration is waking up from a somnolent start to fighting the economic burdens of COVID-19 fallout.

The markets want to know whether it will be enough. And until markets are convinced that the governmental response will be enough to stabilize the economy, markets will continue to be volatile and trend toward the downside, unless they are shut down (which I do not advocate but which has some logic behind it).

The answer as of Monday morning (March 16) at 8 a.m. is that the markets judge (correctly) that government has not done enough, even if Congress can get its act together to pass something like what the House passed this weekend.

Where we stand now

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said “an $8 billion emergency spending bill and a House-passed economic relief plan are only the first two innings of a nine-inning baseball game.” I think that is a fair assessment. Much more will be needed, and it appears that the markets are confirming that today.

Secretary Mnuchin does seem to understand the true imperative for government assistance: According to the Wall Street Journal, he said “Our focus is going to be on stimulus for the workers and getting money to the workers that [are] impacted.” But nevertheless, he and, it seems to me, probably a majority in government on both sides of the aisle are prisoners of the anti-bailout mantra. For example, he said “If you’re providing liquidity to good businesses that just need liquidity for three to six months -- where you’re taking collateral, and you have security -- that’s not a bailout.” But the fact is that most small businesses do not have collateral to offer. Maybe the airlines can offer airplanes (mostly second liens because they already are encumbered) and the cruise lines can offer second or third liens on their ships, but that security probably is not very secure and evaluating and perfecting it will take time and lots of lawyers, many of whom are not used to that kind of work.

The banks, moreover, are not the right conduits for this credit because they cannot afford to suffer the potentially massive losses that short-term credit to strapped businesses might cause.

The markets can and will see all these defects. No confidence will result.

The “no Bailouts” mantra needs to be rejected

Kevin Warsh, a former member of the Federal Reserve Board, opined in today’s Wall Street Journal that what was needed was a Fed-led credit program. But like Mnuchin and others, he is afraid of the bailout tag. He wants good collateral and a premium rate (a la Bagehot), and he wants short-term credit. Those are unrealistic criteria. I discussed collateral above. Short-term credit is unrealistic because it will take many months—perhaps a few years—for businesses, large and small, to earn the cashflow to be able to repay the borrowings that their virus-induced losses will require. We need to get real.

We should have learned long ago—but at least in 2008—that this is not a morality play. It is the United States economy that is at risk here. If a few unworthy businesses or people get saved from their own folly, that is a small price to pay. We may well have incurred moral hazard by keeping interest rates low and government deficits high, thereby driving investors into riskier assets and corporations deeper in debt, but now is not the time to refuse to pay the piper for those excesses.

Until reality sets in and the government realizes that it—and it alone—has the capacity to deal with this economic crisis, markets will continue to be volatile and trending downward.

Some elements that the market would like to see

I spelled out a proposed program in my seekingalpha article of a few days ago. I will not repeat the details here. But that program has some important ingredients that a successful program is going to require:

Credit for any business that needs it, so long as the business’s history suggests that it will have the capacity to repay, given enough time.

A simplified underwriting system based solely on filed tax returns. Bank-style underwriting is a cumbersome process that would impede the flow of credit and would tend to make it subjective and political—and therefore a subject of criticism all along the way.

A repayment period of something like 36 months that begins a few months after the crisis has passed. A business cannot begin to repay until it has had some time to get back on its feet.

Use of the income tax mechanism to enforce repayment so that no new bureaucracy is required and so that the system will be seen as fair, rather than based on subjective criteria.

A mechanism to assure that recipients of these loans will continue to use them in part to continue to pay their employees.

A program with those or similar features would be an important part of Secretary Mnuchin’s next seven innings. And it would go a long way toward assuring the markets that government is not going to let a swath of American business go into bankruptcy and a significant segment of American workers lose their jobs just so politicians can say they didn’t bail out the unworthy.

