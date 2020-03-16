My Size: Sizing Up Online Retail

Despite the rise of consumerism the retail industry may be experiencing its greatest challenges in history. The entrance of digital technology to the retail process has created opportunity for some and threats for others. Retailers must deliver a shopping experience that gives consumers the immediacy and personalization they have experienced on other digital platforms. Younger shoppers are also adept at mixing on-line and in-store channels for a single purchase and are disappointed with those retailers that confine them to a single path.

It all sounds very modern, but even retailers who serve customers across multiple channels and are ever present through mobile connectivity still struggle for financial success. The problem is that contemporary shoppers have penchant to order merchandise and send it back. Costly returns have become the bane of merchants.

A solution to retailer’s returned merchandise problem comes from My Size, Inc. (MYSZ), a developer of sensor-based measurement technology. The My Size measurement tool can be used in digital shopping and shipping channels to make certain buyers get things right the first time.

My Size is a fledgling company and has not yet captured revenue or profits from its measurement innovation. However, a growing string of new relationships in its target markets suggests the company is about to turn the corner to success. The timing could not be better for investors to look closely at MYSZ shares.

As consumers have shifted their buying activity to online platforms, their selection behavior has changed. Many buyers order a product with a plan to immediately return some or all items in the order. As a consequence, ‘returns’ to the seller have increased by five times compared to the frequency of items being taken back to brick and mortar stores. According to eMarketer return rates are in a range of 8% to 10% in brick and mortar stores, but are double that for e-commerce sites. Half of high-ticket items or luxury goods are returned for store credit or refunds.

Returns cost retailers in restocking activity, goods lost to damage in handling or losses in shipping. Retailers are experiencing lower profit margins and weakened conversion rates from online advertising and promotions. Reverse Logistics Association reports that the return and repair process accounts for 10% of total supply costs.

The high cost of returns does not end in the retailer’s back room. The average cost of a return label for shipping with the top logistics carriers is $6.75. Statistica estimates that in 2020, return deliveries could cost as much as $550 billion. The astounding number is 75% higher than just four years earlier.

The Fitting Room

The number one reason for merchandise returns is that the size is wrong. Return Magic recently completed a survey of 1,000 business and compiled data from 800,000 customers of the online retail platform Shopify. The study found 30% of customers returning merchandise thought the product they got was too small and 22% found the product too large. My Size management cites data suggesting that size is the culprit in as much as 80% of returns of merchandise bought on-line.

One solution to reduce returns and improve customer experience may be to replicate the accuracy of the brick-and-mortar fitting room.

My Size Solution

My Size has developed a mobile application called MySizeID that turns the smart phone into a measurement tool using sensors already built into the device. The user’s home or office can be transformed into a private fitting room. Users are provided a tutorial video that shows exactly how and where to place the smartphone so measurements are accurate.

The app records personal measurements that are saved on a secure and encrypted server for future reference when the user shops for garments from a participating on-line retailer. While shopping online the user clicks a MySizeID widget or icon on the retailer’s site to receive an immediate size recommendation based on a comparison of their particular data and the retailer’s size charts.

Retailers can license the MySizeID app directly or display their own branding on a white label version. MySizeID is the only sizing solution that allows its Standard Development Kit or SDK to be integrated with the retailer’s app so customers do not have to switch back and forth between apps. There are both Apple iOS and Google Android versions of MySizeID, exposing the app to the vast majority of smartphone users.

Box Size Does Matter!

The cost burden of returned merchandise is not confined to product recovery. Retailers are also hit by higher shipping costs, especially if the retailer has offered free returns. On-line retailers already have a shipping cost issue on the original order if that have promised flat rate shipping or offer free shipping on orders over a certain value.

At least two of the major shipping and logistics services providers for e-commerce, UPS, DHL or FedEx, apply dimensional weight to every package picked up by their drivers. As a consequence for a given weight the larger the box measurements the higher the shipping charge. Entering correct box size can yield shippers big savings.

My Size offers the BoxSizeID mobile app for measuring a package using a smartphone. The app then calculates shipping costs and arranges for package pick-up. BoxSizeID is also available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Size of the Matter

The core of My Size’s technology is encompassed in SizeIT, a measuring tape Standard Development Kit or SDK. It is this SDK that is activated when users measure objects by moving the mobile device from one side to the other. The Company’s patented algorithm relies on motion sensors already embedded in the smartphone to calculate the distance. SizeIt encompasses the foundational technology for the MySizeID and BoxSizeID apps as well as a third product called the SizeUp ‘smart’ measuring tape app.

My Size has built a robust platform encompassed in its SDK that gives retailers a plug-and-play solution. It can be easily set up and managed by the retailer. By standardizing features in the SDK, the platform can be economically deployed without time consuming and costly customization. MySizeID licensees are given a one-month trial period to evaluate the performance of the technology and their set up under live, real-time shopping conditions.

The MySizeID has already been adopted by top on-line shopping platforms, Shopify and Lightspeed. Shopify offers the MySizeID to all its retailing partners at a flat monthly fee, explaining the app as a means to "help shoppers pick the right size, every time." Lightspeed tells its retail partners to "forget about return shipment hassles or costs" with MySizeID. The most recent convert to MySizeID is Penti, a Turkey-based retailer backed by the Carlyle Group. Penti has set a goal of cutting return rates in half.

Ramp to Recurring Revenue

Getting more retailers and on-line platforms signed up is the key to driving My Size revenue streams. The company receives a license fee every time one of its apps makes a size recommendation. Management has indicated it expects to begin commercial stage yet in 2020 with as many as 20 million size recommendations from platforms already signed up or in trial at the time this article was published. Fees vary depending upon the agreement in place and could range from just a penny to a dime for each size recommendation.

Accordingly, investors can expect to see ramp in initial revenue in 2020. Management plays down these initial months because it will take time to drive the pace of recommendations. However, as the app is downloaded and put into use, recommendations should build and My Size license fee will follow. Earnings should be right behind as management expects profit margins typical of software-as-a-service business models.

Competition

There are other developers who have recognized the need to get the right fit in e-commerce. However, not all the available apps actually ‘measure’ and others stop well short of determining size.

True Fit is an app recognized by My Size management as a potential competitor. In our view, that is a generous view on what True Fit can accomplish. Users select their body type and provide a bit of information about brands they like and indicate the sizes of any clothing items they already own. From that little bit of information, the app divines the correction size you need to the garment you might buy next. Then every time the consumer shops for a True-Fit rated garment the consumer’s recommended size will pop up. No measurements needed, but shoppers dare not gain or lose an ounce! We might not be impressed, but more than 3,000 items have been rated by True Fit on Nordstrom.com and there are at least a dozen other retailers such as Brook Brothers that are also signed up with True Fit.

Another player in the measurement field is Upcloud’s Size Advisor, which also relies on the user to know and accurately enter body measurements into the app. Size Advisor then compares that data to the selected garment to render a recommended size and offer fit commentary. North Face and QVC have adopted Size Advisor for their respectively e-commerce sites.

My Size management also recognizes Virtusize as a potential competitor, in part perhaps because it has been adopted by over two dozen online retailers including Esprit. This app also relies on the sizes of garments you already own to compare to the new item you intend to purchase. By contrast MySizeID users do not need to know their old sizes, and can rely on the easy-to-use app to get an accurate and current size measure and recommendation.

The player for My Size to beat could be Me-ALity with its in-store kiosk. Users must go to a Bloomingdale’s brick-and-mortar store at least once and enter the Size-Matching Station for a free-scan that collects 200,000 points of data. The stations use the same technology as the full-body scanners used at airports. The app renders the best-fitting styles and sizes for garments sold by partner brands. More than 150 different sites use Me-Ality, including Bloomingdales, Banana Republic and Vince Camuto. My Size management does not see a threat from Me-Ality, perhaps because the service is available at just a few stores in New York and California.

Measuring tape apps are also circulating in My Size’s target market. EasyMeasure uses the camera on a mobile device to calibrate the distance between two points on images captured by the camera lens. The app is available on both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android smartphone and tablet platforms. AR MeasureKit is another measurement app available on the iOS devices that depends on the device camera and augmented reality technology to calibrate point-to-point distances. A similar measurement tool called Smart Measure is available on the Android platform.

Importantly, My Size has four issued patents to protect its intellectual property in Japan, Russia and the U.S. Another eighteen patent applications are pending that could give the company more protection from competitors trying to copy My Size measurement algorithms.

Working Capital

The presence of several avaricious competitors gives My Size some incentive to move swiftly on the large market opportunity for sizing solutions. As investors know, it takes a well fortified balance sheet, specifically ample working capital, to really put the pedal to the metal.

My Size reported $2.6 million in cash on its balance sheet in September 2019, the last time the company reported financial results. Working capital was $2.5 million, excluding an allowance for warrant and derivative liabilities. That might seem like ample resources, except My Size has been using about $450,000 in cash each month to support operations. At that rate of spending, the September 2019 cash kitty would have lasted about five months or until about the end of February 2020.

To get prepared, in January 2020, the company completed a direct offering of its common stock, raising $2.0 million in new capital. The added cash extends My Size runway for an estimated four more months.

We also note that My Size has an ‘at market’ equity sales agreement with investment banking firm H.C. Wainwright for up to $5.5 million in common stock. Reactivation of the sales agreement would require filing a new shelf registration with the U.S. SEC, but this does not seem to present an insurmountable obstacle to opening up that source of capital.

‘Returns’ Value

Puns aside, there could be an interesting return to holders of My Size shares. There is plenty to give investors confidence in My Size future success: a highly competitive, leading-edge product, a series of new relationships to deliver fast market penetration, a high-margin business model, and access to capital for growth. Investors in the recent private placement bought My Size common stock at $3.89 per share, well below the current stock price. Patient investors with the time to wait for the expected ramp in revenue, MYSZ presents a compelling value play.

