Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/11/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/11/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Wayfair (W)

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Newell Brands (NWL)

Anterix (ATEX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Quantum (QMCO)

PNC Financial (PNC)

Intl Flavors (IFF)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Penumbra (PEN)

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Discovery (DISCA)

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD)

Blackline (BL)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trinet (TNET)

Regeneron Pharm (REGN)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Jab B V BO Keurig Dr Pepper KDP JB* $199,800,000 2 Icahn Carl C BO Newell Brands NWL B $34,656,512 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $21,104,388 4 Spruce House Partnership BO Wayfair W B $12,570,000 5 Agi T DIR, BO Trinet TNET AB $11,445,138 6 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $4,172,310 7 B Riley Financial BO Quantum QMCO B $3,874,645 8 Icahn Brett DIR, BO Newell Brands NWL B $3,154,127 9 Feldstein Andrew T DIR PNC Financial PNC B $2,499,730 10 Timanus H E Jr CB, DIR Prosperity Banc PB B $2,002,730

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Maple B V BO Keurig Dr Pepper KDP JS* $895,477,376 2 Sanofi BO Regeneron Pharm REGN S $63,123,152 3 Spanicciati Mario DIR Blackline BL S $19,274,644 4 Wargo J David DIR Liberty Broadband LBRDA S $8,033,224 5 Wargo J David DIR Discovery DISCA JS* $4,224,771 6 Pelosi Janine SO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $3,437,254 7 Jones Mark Evan CEO, BO, DIR Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $3,364,002 8 Kurtz George CEO, DIR, BO CrowdStrike CRWD AS $3,030,931 9 Moyer James C DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $2,900,591 10 Elsesser Adam CEO, DIR Penumbra PEN AS $1,376,096

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

