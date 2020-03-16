Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/11/20

Seeking Alpha

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/11/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Wayfair (W)
  • Prosperity Bancshares (PB)
  • Newell Brands (NWL)
  • Anterix (ATEX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Quantum (QMCO)
  • PNC Financial (PNC)
  • Intl Flavors (IFF)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
  • Penumbra (PEN)
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR)
  • Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
  • Discovery (DISCA)
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD)
  • Blackline (BL)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trinet (TNET)
  • Regeneron Pharm (REGN)
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Jab B V

BO

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

JB*

$199,800,000

2

Icahn Carl C

BO

Newell Brands

NWL

B

$34,656,512

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$21,104,388

4

Spruce House Partnership

BO

Wayfair

W

B

$12,570,000

5

Agi T

DIR, BO

Trinet

TNET

AB

$11,445,138

6

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$4,172,310

7

B Riley Financial

BO

Quantum

QMCO

B

$3,874,645

8

Icahn Brett

DIR, BO

Newell Brands

NWL

B

$3,154,127

9

Feldstein Andrew T

DIR

PNC Financial

PNC

B

$2,499,730

10

Timanus H E Jr

CB, DIR

Prosperity Banc

PB

B

$2,002,730

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Maple B V

BO

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

JS*

$895,477,376

2

Sanofi

BO

Regeneron Pharm

REGN

S

$63,123,152

3

Spanicciati Mario

DIR

Blackline

BL

S

$19,274,644

4

Wargo J David

DIR

Liberty Broadband

LBRDA

S

$8,033,224

5

Wargo J David

DIR

Discovery

DISCA

JS*

$4,224,771

6

Pelosi Janine

SO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$3,437,254

7

Jones Mark Evan

CEO, BO, DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$3,364,002

8

Kurtz George

CEO, DIR, BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$3,030,931

9

Moyer James C

DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$2,900,591

10

Elsesser Adam

CEO, DIR

Penumbra

PEN

AS

$1,376,096

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.