Buy Lundin Petroleum Before Russia And Saudi Arabia Get Back To The Table

Positioned for strong production growth and cash flow surge in the next five years.

Investment Overview

On March 9, 2020, oil prices crashed by most since 1991 with Saudi pursuing an all-out oil price war. Oil crashed below $30 per barrel with Goldman warning that oil can even touch $20 per barrel.

It goes without saying that the big plunge in oil prices translated into sharp correction for oil & gas exploration companies. It’s also very likely that oil will remain depressed in the foreseeable future and exploration companies witness further downside.

Oil is facing the double headwind of slowing economic growth due to the coronavirus coupled with increase in supply due to the price war.

Amidst these challenges, I see a golden buying opportunity in some oil & gas stocks. Over the next few months, quality oil & gas names can be gradually accumulated.

One stock that I expect to be an out-performer in the long-term is Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF). The stock trades in the Stockholm exchange with a ticker “LUPE.”

From a stock price perspective, Lundin Petroleum traded at a 52-week high of SEK349.5. Currently, the stock is trading 59% lower at SEK144. The deep correction is an opportunity. However, I would recommend gradual accumulation as the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain.

Oil Price Upside Triggers

It seems that oil is likely to remain depressed for the coming years considering the oil price war initiated by Saudi Arabia.

However, I am of the opinion that oil will trend higher in the coming quarters. The reasons are as follows –

First, the fed has cut interest rates to near-zero levels. In addition, the fed would also purchase $700 billion in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. Expansionary monetary policy and easy money is positive for precious metals and commodities. As dollar weakens, oil should trend higher.

Second, it is likely that the coronavirus will impact the global economy to the extent of $2.7 trillion. However, it’s likely that the outbreak will be controlled in the coming quarters. With expansionary monetary policies, global economic recovery can potentially be swift. According to the IMF, the global economy can still see “V-Shape” recovery. Further, according to an article from Harvard Business Review, all previous epidemics have been followed by a “V-Shaped” recovery. If this holds true for the coronavirus, recovery will trigger incremental demand for oil and higher prices.

Even with the oil price war, EIA is expecting oil at $43 per barrel in 2020 and at $55 per barrel in 2021. Further, Russia's deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin believes that oil will be trading at $45 to $50 by 2021.

Therefore, at $34 per barrel, oil is certainly trading at attractive levels.

Importantly, over the next 12-18 months, I believe that Saudi and Russia will be back to the negotiation table. That’s the primary reason to be bullish on oil.

The following factors support my view –

First, the energy sector accounts for 80% of exports from Saudi Arabia. Further, it accounts for two-thirds of its fiscal revenue. Given this fact, Saudi will be hit by low oil prices in 2020. According to Goldman Sachs; Saudi is likely to have a fiscal deficit shortfall of 12% in 2020. The IMF had estimated that Saudi will need oil at $78.3 per barrel for a balanced budget. Current prices are miles away from that target. Therefore, with significant dependence on the energy sector, Saudi will need to come back to the table relatively sooner.

Second, oil price at $30 per barrel is not just a problem for Saudi and Russia. The U.S. oil & gas industry will be significantly impacted. According to Moody’s, the U.S. energy industry has $86 billion in rated debt due in the next four years. Further, nearly all debt is junk rated or just above junk. Therefore, besides a slowdown in Texas or North Dakota, several oil & gas companies might be at risk of default. As a matter of fact, cost of production for oil is around $50 per barrel. At $30 or $40 per barrel, there will be several companies staring at bankruptcy. It’s therefore likely that the U.S. will push Saudi for negotiations in the coming quarters.

Third, Russia believes that it has ample funds to prop-up government spending in the coming years as oil price remains low. However, Sofya Donets, chief Russia economist at Renaissance Capital rightly opines that – “For now they are counting on this being a temporary scenario. But saying this shows they are ready for anything.”

Overall, multiple economies are going to face challenges if oil price remains low. Therefore, it’s entirely likely that Russia and Saudi will be back to the negotiation table in the coming months or quarters.

Stocks that have corrected sharply will surge at that point of time and Lundin Petroleum is too attractive to ignore.

Lundin Petroleum Has Strong Credit Metrics

With high probability of oil remaining relatively depressed for the coming quarters, the first point to discuss is the company’s balance sheet and cash flows. This will help in determining the company’s ability to navigate the crisis.

The following factors will ensure that Lundin Petroleum does not face any credit stress in the next 12-24 months –

First, as of December 2019, Lundin Petroleum reported undrawn credit facility of $5.0 billion. The amount available under the facility will decline to $4.0 billion by 2021. However, that’s not a concern and the facility ensures that Lundin is fully financed for the next 12-24 months.

Second, for the year ended December 2019, Lundin Petroleum reported net debt of $4.0 billion and EBITDA of $1.9 billion. This implies leverage of 2.1 and the company is not over leveraged. In particular, considering the fact the company’s assets are low break-even with robust cash flow capabilities. For the year ended December 2019, Lundin Petroleum generated free cash flow of $1.2 billion.

Third, even at $50 per barrel oil, Lundin Petroleum expects cash margin net-back of $46.07 per barrel. While oil is likely to average less than $50 per barrel in 2020, it’s possible that oil moves above $50 per barrel in 2021. Therefore, Lundin is well positioned even at $50 to $60 per barrel oil to maintain strong credit metrics.

Why Lundin Petroleum in a Low Price Environment?

There are several reasons to be bullish on Lundin Petroleum even as oil remains low. And can possibly stay below $60 per barrel even in the next 12-24 months. Of course, if Russia and Saudi are back to the table sooner, the entire scenario can change.

Coming to the reasons, the following factors make Lundin attractive –

First, for 2019, Lundin Petroleum reported an operating cost per barrel of $4.03. For 2020, the company’s operating cost per barrel is expected to decline to $3.40 per barrel.

Second, in the coming years, Johan Sverdrup asset will trigger production upside for Lundin Petroleum. For phase one, the operating cost per barrel for the asset is likely at $2.0. Further, the full field break-even price is expected at $20 per barrel. This makes Lundin attractive as compared to other oil & gas companies.

Third, Lundin Petroleum has a free cash flow break-even of approximately $20 per barrel and the company expects to sustain dividends at $50 per barrel. Based on the above discussion on oil price, Brent is likely to be above $50 per barrel in 2021. Therefore, I don’t see any risk to the company’s dividends and balance sheet.

The Surge in Production

If we look beyond the current crisis, Lundin Petroleum is one of the most compelling investments in the oil & gas industry. Assets with low break-even make Lundin Petroleum attractive as compared to shale companies in the United States.

Further, in the next few years, Lundin Petroleum is positioned for strong production surge.

To put things into perspective, Lundin Petroleum reported production of 93,300boepd in 2019. At mid-range of the guidance, Lundin Petroleum expects production at 155,000boepd in 2020 and 165,000boped in 2021. Beyond 2021, the company is looking to expand production in excess of 200,000boepd.

The strong production bump-up is coming as a result of commencement of production in the Johan Sverdrup asset.

If we look at numbers, Lundin Petroleum reported revenue of $2.9 billion for 2019. Assuming that production can increase to 200,000boepd by 2023 and oil averages $60 per barrel, Lundin is positioned to report revenue of $4.4 billion. Further, with low operating cost, operating cash flow is likely to be well in excess of $2.0 billion.

Assuming 200,000boepd production by 2023 is not unrealistic considering the fact that Johan Sverdrup phase two production will commence in 2022.

The point I am trying to make here is that Lundin is positioned for years of strong production and cash flow growth. Even if oil remains relatively depressed over the next 12-18 months, the stock is worth accumulating.

My view on sustained production growth is also backed by the following fact – Lundin Petroleum reported 2P reserves of 693.3mboe in 2019 and 3P reserves of 857.7mmboe.

Further, the company’s reserve replacement ratio over the last four years has averaged 158%. Clearly, 3P reserves are being converted to 2P reserves and with 857.7mmboe 3P reserves, there is sustained visibility for reserves growth and hence production upside.

Of course, the risk is that there is no resolution between Saudi and Russia. This might imply oil price in the range of $40 to $50 per barrel. However, I see a lower probability of that scenario with Aramco already facing the heat. The risk is also worth taking considering the growth capability and cash flow potential for Lundin Petroleum.

Conclusion

Considering the low operating cost coupled with low break-even assets, Lundin Petroleum is one of the most attractive companies.

The company’s organic growth has been robust as reflected through the reserves replacement ratio. Importantly, the company is at an inflection point in terms of production growth.

Lundin Petroleum stock has corrected deeply and the stock seems to have factored in the current oil price scenario. Once oil trends higher in the second half of 2020 and potentially in 2021, Lundin Petroleum is positioned for strong upside.

It is worth noting that Lundin Petroleum is trading at 2020 EV/EBITDA of 2.75 and 2021 EV/EBITDA of 2.58. The last time I looked at the company’s valuation, it was in January 2019. At that point of time, Lundin Petroleum traded at an EV/EBITDA of 6.2.

Clearly, with the given growth trajectory for production, Lundin Petroleum is undervalued. When oil was in the range of $60 to $65 per barrel, the stock made a high of SEK349.5. If oil trends back to those levels in 2022, Lundin Petroleum is well positioned to re-test highs.

This would imply an upside of 143% in 24 months as compared to current levels of SEK144. Even if oil is above $50 per barrel by 2022, current levels are extremely attractive for meaningful upside.

Overall, it makes sense to consider exposure to Lundin Petroleum at current levels. I would advise gradual accumulation to discount for any further downside. However, Lundin Petroleum is a risk worth taking in uncertain conditions.

It’s important to note that the best time to buy is when fear is the dominant sentiment, not greed.

