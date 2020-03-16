GeoPark: Breaking Even With Significant Growth Potential

The company, at current oil prices, is covering interest payments and maintenance for its entire production, which is exciting to see.

GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) is a near $1 billion oil company focused on Latin America. The company has had significant stock appreciation, increasing its share price by >500% from its early-2016 lows. However, despite this rapid recent appreciation, the company's aggressive production growth and strong financial picture mean the potential to generate significant shareholder returns.

Regardless of the impressiveness of any particular oil asset, even in the best business environments, oil carries geopolitical risk. As a result, the diversity of assets is important.

Now, in the immediate term, GeoPark is still a primarily Colombian based company. Nowhere is that more evident than in the company's NPV10. However, in the longer term, the company has been acquiring assets and blocks across different countries in South America. These impressive assets mean that in the future, as the company continues to explore, its portfolio should become much more risk balanced.

It's also worth noting that GeoPark is managing its capital spending incredibly well. As we'll see, this will become more important in our "financial picture" section lately, but many of the company's new assets have low spending requirements to start exploration. In 2020, using the company's mid-oil price scenario, the company will be spending ~$110 million in Colombia, and then ~$10 million each in Ecuador and Chile.

In Brazil, Peru, and Argentina, the company will be spending only a few $ million. Being able to build a few for your company and investigate the future of assets for only a few $ million annually is unheard of in oil. The company's midpoint guidance is ~$135 million for 2020, however, with oil prices <$50 / barrel, the company has the flexibility to decrease this to ~$85 million.

The company's most important assets are its Colombia assets, specifically its Llanos Basin and Putumayo Basin. The company's 2P reserve life is more than a decade and the company has grown production massively to 75+ thousand barrels / day since 2012. That's one of the key reasons why the company's stock has performed so well since the start of the oil crash.

The company also has a 2P NPV of $2.1 billion here. Obviously that's gone down significantly since the start of the oil crash, however, infrastructure benefits, like a new pipeline should help minimize costs. As we'll discuss later, even with current oil prices, the company is earning cash flow.

Now Ecuador and Peru are where the company's assets get much more exciting. This is especially true when you account for the play that continues from Colombia along with the company's enormous success and growth in Colombia. In Ecuador, the company has found some ready to drill prospects, with upcoming bid rounds. I'd stay tuned here to see the timeline on potential drilling.

In Peru, the company already has 7500 barrels / day of production and is working on regional infrastructure. Pipelines are incredibly important because not only are they more reliable than trucking they're also significantly cheaper. In Colombia the company has a single operated block with massive 2P reserves (40 year reserve life at current production). As the company turns that into 1P reserves, production should go up.

The massive 3P NPV10 (almost as big as Colombia here), means the company is likely to replicate its Colombian success in the next several years here.

In Chile, Argentina, and Brazil the company has relatively smaller reserves. However, what it does have is production in all three countries, along with contracts and respectable production. That means that these assets have the potential to continue generating valuable cash flow to support the company's other activities. For example, in Brazil, the company has long-term gas sales contracts covering 100% of reserves.

These contracts give it $10-15 million in annual FCF in Brazil alone each / year versus ~$1-2 million in annual capital spending. Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), even with the recent only price drop, is an incredibly strong oil company in Brazil and has significant potential.

One other major part of the company's asset portfolio I want to talk about is its recent Amerisur acquisition. The early-2020 $310 million acquisition was unfortunately and inarguably poorly timed, however, in general I'm a fan of companies taking advantage of price fluctuations to make acquisitions. This is especially true in the oil small-cap basis, where there's significant bargains for those who know where to look.

The acquisition here is a production acquisition with almost 7 thousand barrels / day in production. Paying $45 thousand / barrel for a producing asset isn't a bad deal, for reference, even after the recent oil price collapse this week, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is trading at roughly the same price per barrel of production. However, the 2P reserve life of 9 years and the net unrisked resources reserve life of >100 years are something that make the purchase much more exciting.

Additionally, production and exploration can continue to grow as the company has synergies with its other fields from things like transportation and has $93 million in funding carry from Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). Occidental Petroleum is a major oil company and that funding carry, at ~30% of the acquisition price, will help to support the combined company.

GeoPark New Project Inventory

Putting all of this together, and GeoPark has an exciting inventory of new projects worth paying attention to, even in a difficult oil environment.

The company anticipates that its new project inventory is >$4 billion as it operates in a number of unexplored basins in the world. They're not wrong, Latin America is the "region with the largest hydrocarbon potential after the Middle East". Venezuela, which has more reserves than any other country in the world, is evident of this, and as security risks are solved other countries will begin to have the potential for significant growth.

Even as oil prices have dropped, with peers, like Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEARCA: GTE) falling to a <$100 million market capitalization, the time might come for the company to look at some mergers, or potentially even all-stock transactions for the right candidate.

GeoPark Financial Picture (with oil crash adjustments)

Putting this all together, let's take a look at GeoPark's financial picture, something incredibly important for investors in these trying times.

GeoPark has seen its cash generating increase significantly over the past few years to a level significantly above the company's capital spending. The company maintains a strong balance sheet in a difficult time, with $775 million in debt at a 6% interest rate (~$45 million in annual interest payments). The company also has $111 million in cash, roughly 2.5 years of interest payments and enough short-term cash.

The company has high netbacks across its portfolio. The company has 15% of its portfolio as Gas, which isn't affected by oil prices, and up to 90% of its production with an oil break even at $25-30 / barrel. The company's gas, as we saw above, throws off close to $20 million / year in cash flow. Oil, assuming ~$27 / barrel, earns almost $7 / barrel at current prices.

That's ~$100 million in cash flow + $20 million from the gas. That's a total of $120 million in annual cash flow. Interest, at $45 million a year, and capex in a low operating scenario of ~$80 million / year is fully covered. The last 10% of the company's production isn't profitable here. Logically, the company should shut it down. However, here, we have a company that's breaking even on maintenance as oil prices hit multi-decade lows. As prices start to recover the potential for growth is significant.

A company maintaining its financial position is one that has significant upside as prices recover. For people looking for our forecast on oil prices, I recommend reading about that here. GeoPark anticipates growing production from almost 40 thousand barrels / day today to ~100 thousand barrels / day over the next few years. That production growth, with equally low breakeven, would mean strong production growth at current prices.

GeoPark Risks

GeoPark, despite its strong potential in any sort of recovery, has two major risks worth paying attention to.

The first is that the company is continuing to invest in exploration and converting 3P reserves to 1P reserves. It's spending $10s of millions on this annually. That's on exploration that's not guaranteed, and while the company has a strong history of success here, that's not guaranteed. As a result, this risk of shareholder capital could negatively impact shareholders.

The company's other potential risk is a potential decline in oil prices. The company is currently covering its maintenance capital along with its interest payments. However, that's not generating shareholders any profits. While we expect an oil recovery by 2H 2021, as discussed in other articles, there's a chance that oil prices might not recover. That could significantly hurt shareholders.

Conclusion

GeoPark is breaking even with significant growth potential. The company, in an incredibly difficult oil environment, is actually covering all of its maintenance and interest payments. That's thanks to the company's impressive asset portfolio. The company earns 15% of its cash from gas contracts that are guaranteed payment regardless of prices, and 75% of production has a $25-30 / barrel Brent breakeven.

At the same time, in the event of any potential recovery in oil prices, GeoPark could generate significant cash flow. At $50 Brent, the company's netbacks would mean almost $340 million in FCF. For a company with >$700 million in debt and a $600 million market capitalization, that is the potential for incredibly high returns for shareholders. I recommend investing.

