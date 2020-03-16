Energy Transfer - A Low Risk Near 20% Yield In A Tough Environment

The company has a dividend of almost 20%. That dividend is sustainable and will generate significant shareholder rewards.

Energy Transfer is investing significantly in growth, which should pay out over the next several years. The company is planning to invest ~$4 billion in 2020.

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is earning significant DCF with a DCF to market capitalization ratio of 30%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is an almost $20 billion midstream company with a market capitalization of more than 18%. The company's stock price has been decimated as a result of a difficult business environment, investors assume low oil prices will lead to bankruptcies and less production. That will lead to lower oil volumes, which will significantly punish shareholders. However, as we'll see from this article, this risk is small, and the potential for shareholder returns is significant.

Energy Transfer - Pall Corporation

Energy Transfer 2019 Results

Energy Transfer had strong 2019 results from its impressive asset portfolio.

Energy Transfer 2019 Accomplishment - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer had impressive performance across the board in 2019. The company had strong operational performance, executing on its projects and having record throughput on its projects. The company's operational performance is something that defines its cash flow - and that cash flow defines shareholder rewards. The company's incremental asset additions will provide increased incremental cash flow going forward.

The result of the company's impressive operational performance ties to the company's financial performance. The company had FY'19 adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 billion, consisting of massive 18% YoY growth. From this, the company had FY'19 DCF of $6.3 billion, up 17% YoY. Given the company's $18.1 billion market capitalization, its current DCF to market capitalization ratio of 30% is incredibly impressive.

At the same time, it's worth noting it spent a significant amount on YTD growth capital, a massive $4.3 billion. The company spent nearly 25% of its market capitalization on growth spending. It's worth noting it didn't cover its dividend, but it came close. The company's annual dividend was ~$3.3 billion and its $2.3 billion post DCF and growth capital income means the company was $1.2 billion short.

Not a bad amount to be short for an $18.1 billion company spending $4.3 billion on growth.

Strategically, the company is working on long-term growth, the things that drive the company's operational results. The company completed its SEMG acquisition, an incredibly accretive acquisition. I would like to see the company take advantage of the midstream crash to make additional acquisitions past this. Lastly, the company issued ~$6.1 billion in new notes, a great time to issue capital given the current environment.

Energy Transfer 2020 Outlook

In 2020, the company's outlook remained strong, and it hasn't updated its guidance since the oil collapse. Given the company's fee-based cash flow, that's not surprising.

Energy Transfer EBITDA Forecast - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer had 2020E EBITDA at $11.2 billion, in-line with the company's 2019 EBITDA. That's less exciting to see given the company's massive growth spending, however, with massive continued 2020E investment, it could be even larger in 2021. Given the company's breakout, the company should, in the worst case, as a result of the oil crash, earn ~95% of its adjusted EBITDA for the year.

The company has a number of drivers for growth that will provide additional cash flow in future years.

The company expects 2020E growth capital of $4.0 billion with, assuming the same EBITDA, $6.3 billion in DCF. The company's post capital spending DCF will be $2.3 billion. Given $3.3 billion in dividends, the company will net $1.0 billion short on cash spending. Given continued capital spending that's still impressive, that $1.0 billion is easily affordable for the company.

Going into 2021+, the company expects that its long run capital spending will result in positive FCF. That's significant because it means the company can cover both dividends and capital spending without needing to borrow money. That'll still be true, even if the company's EBITDA drops by 5% from the commodity collapse. Fields aren't profitable right now, but profitability isn't far away. And that will mean the 18+% dividend yield is secure.

Energy Transfer Asset Portfolio Change

Energy Transfer is continuing to improve its portfolio, which into the 2020s, even with commodity price woes, could result in additional cash flow. U.S. oil breakeven prices are dropping, which will support increased volumes.

Energy Transfer SEMG - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer is investing billions in its portfolio, nearly half of its market capitalization in the 2019-2020 period. That investment, along with acquisitions, is significantly changing the company's portfolio. Energy Transfer is acquiring SEMG, an acquisition that will be immediately accretive for the company. The company is expecting $170+ million in run-rate synergies, something it's already accomplished.

SEMG's acquisitions are highly accretive with Energy Transfer's portfolio. While that's already factored in the synergies, it's not accounted for in the goodwill. However, what it does matter for is that producers who have multiple choices would be interested in the integrated option.

Energy Transfer Export Facilities - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

In 2020, Energy Transfer is working on a number of expected assets that it expects to come online. One of the largest aspects of the company's work are its export facilities spread across the Houston Terminal, Nederland Terminal and Marcus Hook Industrial Complexes. The company has 10s of millions of barrels of assets across the assets and can handle millions of barrels of oil movement.

The impressive aspects of the company's export facilities are its midstream infrastructure connections. The company is working on 1+ million barrels of Permian Basin takeaway, the Ted Collins pipeline, and other pipelines like the Lone Star expansion. This group of pipelines put together is expected to come online in the next 1-2 years, which will support adjusted EBITDA growth.

Energy Transfer Asset Expansion - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Lastly, Energy Transfer is working on projects to diversify from oil into other integrated asset projects. The company has 152-acres of current terminal assets here, with a deepwater dock, and is waiting for a potential FID to massively expand this project. That would expand export capacity to 16.5 million tons / year, which with current LNG prices, is worth almost $10 billion annually.

This project is expected to cost between $12-16 billion of which Energy Transfer will pay half. Another example of the company's asset expansion here is its Mont Belvieu asset expansion, which is expected to expand capacity to 1+ million barrels / day with direct pipeline connections to the company's export terminals. These projects could also provide the company long-term growth.

This asset portfolio should allow Energy Transfer to grow its long-term cash flow.

Energy Transfer Oil Crash Risk

Energy Transfer has a few different risks. The company has substantial execution risk from its capital spending, ~$4 billion worth in 2020 which is more than 20% of the company's market capitalization. The company, especially during a difficult time period, if it doesn't generate rewards from this spending, will hurt shareholders. That's an execution risk worth paying attention to.

The company's other potential risk is from an oil crash. In a worst case scenario, forecasts are that shale production can drop 3.2 million barrels / day. How much production moves through the pipelines will almost certainly decrease, but fee-based contracts will support companies. There should be some bankruptcies, but the company sees its risk as 5% from commodity prices. Maybe 10-15% max.

That would still be covered by growth from the company's capital spending meaning its dividend is sustainable.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer is a low risk company with a near 20% yield in a tough environment. The company won't be fully covering this yield in 2020, however, as a result of capital spending decreases, Energy Transfer will be able to cover its dividend from 2021-2022. That covering of the dividend will be able to generate significant rewards for shareholders, rewards that are significant.

Energy Transfer is continuing to invest in its long-term asset portfolio. The company is investing $4 billion in 2020, looking at incremental opportunities to improve assets. The company has other potential assets, such as a potential Lake Charles asset build-out, and increased integration with its export portfolio. These two things together should generate significant continued shareholder rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.