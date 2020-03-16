eBay: Sell, If Not Already Sold!

Evenfactoring in stupendous growth post-Jul 20, we find eBay’s valuations to be farricher than what the company should command given its revenue growthtrajectory.

Pricing aggression could have been possibly one of the primary reasons for the stagnation of the growth of sellers and thus transactions on eBay’s platform.

The company’s focus on payments, along with returning cash to shareholders through the sale of assets says a lot.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is one of the original poster boys of e-commerce. However, competition, changing relationship with its partners and activist shareholders have changed the complexion of the company. Looking through eBay’s business model and its expected evolution, we discuss why we think even the higher end of the company’s 2020 revenue guidance may turn out to be stretch, leave alone the 2022 expectations from the payments business. We model out our assumptions across a range of scenarios and find that even in the best case, the company trades at valuations comparable to those of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

eBay’s business model

The company operates an online platform to enable transactions between buyers and sellers. eBay makes money through commission (also called take rate on gross merchandize value or GMV) on the sale of GMV, through online advertising on its online properties and payment intermediation services.

A few quick notes about the businesses highlighted here:

Payments: This is one of eBay’s most recent and banked upon initiative. The company expects to see a considerable surge in GMV in its payments business post the expiry of the exclusivity with PayPal in July 2020. For 2022, eBay expects its payments business to deliver an incremental $2 billion in revenue and $0.5 billion in operating income.

This is one of eBay’s most recent and banked upon initiative. The company expects to see a considerable surge in GMV in its payments business post the expiry of the exclusivity with PayPal in July 2020. For 2022, eBay expects its payments business to deliver an incremental $2 billion in revenue and $0.5 billion in operating income. StubHub (NYSEARCA:SH): Since eBay has already agreed to sell SH by the end of 1Q20 for $4 billion, there is not much worth discussing here.

Since eBay has already agreed to sell SH by the end of 1Q20 for $4 billion, there is not much worth discussing here. Marketplace: This is eBay’s most prominent business and drives the revenues though GMVs.

Much of the growth in eBay’s revenue has been driven by the company’s take rate (or pricing growth), given the GMV varying seasonally around the $22-25 billion range.

Interestingly, despite eBay’s buyer and seller counts growing until the last couple of quarters, the GMV has been relatively flat. One of the reasons behind the weakness in GMV was a reduction in marketing spend and also possibly the sustained increase in take rates.

While not directly part of the company’s business model, Elliot Management’s $1.4 billion investment in the company in mid-2019 also deserves mention since it has been driving much of the strategic business review, sale of SH and a focus on increasing shareholder returns.

The future hinges on payments piggybacking on the marketplace ecosystem to drive GMV

It is no secret that eBay trails the leaders in e-commerce space due to a variety of factors. The bigger worry is that most of the metrics have been trending down or have been flat. For example, average GMV per buyer has been trending down (save for the seasonal uptick last quarter).

The GMV per seller has seen a much steeper downtrend.

The number of buyers per seller also does not present a very inspiring picture.

Given the company’s take rate aggression, coupled with lack of volume growth predicates most of the growth on eBay’s payments business coming onstream in 2H20.

We anticipate 2 points of growth to come from the continued ramp of managed payments and 1 point from advertising, which we expect to be approximately $800 million in 2020. Underlying this guidance, we expect Marketplace year-over-year volume to decline low single digits, consistent with our 2019 performance as an incremental point of Internet sales tax pressure will be offset with improvements in conversion.

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call

To see how the numbers tie-up the actual possibilities, we project the revenue and GVM growth in light of the company’s guidance for payments and the trends in the core market place business. We have not considered SH or the classifieds business since they are likely to be disposed off during the year, and the proceeds from these sales will possibly contribute to incremental dividends or buybacks.

Our approach

We have focussed on GMV per seller, the number of sellers and the take rate for the core marketplace (ex-payments) and for the payments business to establish the revenue that each of these businesses can drive until 2022.

Using the data from the last six quarters, we chart out three scenarios for all the quarters until the end of 2022 and summarize the quarters for the respective years. The excel model used to analyze these numbers with all the scenarios is also attached.

Lastly, we have not modelled in any weakness due to the ongoing demand crisis, with the assumption that this is a temporary phase and shall soon pass.

Core marketplace (ex-payments)

Sellers: We expect the number of sellers to grow q/q between 2-7% during 2020-22, which is much below the last five quarters average of 20%+. We think that due to the competition between platforms unless eBay can offer a differentiated proposition, growing and retaining sellers on the company’s platform is likely to be a challenge

GMV per seller: Considering the trends highlighted earlier, we expect the q/q decline during 2020-22 to range between 1-3%, which is much above the historical numbers seen in the last five quarters. Although, the trend has been positive with the decline in 4Q19 at 4% vs an 11% fall in 3Q19. Our expectation of a GMV per seller decline is also based on the expectation of new sellers taking time to ramp up to the level of the existing sellers.

Take rate: Since 3Q18, there has been an average increase of 20 bps q/q in the take rate in the core marketplace business. We think this increase is mostly set to continue until the payments business is fully launched. At that time, we expect the eBay to bundle its payment and marketplace take rates to keep the combined number below what the sellers would get with PayPal. Eventually, we expect the total (marketplace plus payments) take rate to reach around the 10-12% mark by the end of 2022.

Payments

Sellers: We think much of the seller on eBay Payments will be the ones already on the core marketplace platform. By the end of 2022, we expect 5-11% of the sellers on the core platform to have adopted eBay payments. While most consumer internet companies would want to strive for the ‘hockey stick’ growth, eBay competes with the likes of Amazon, and it will be interesting to see if the company ends up delivering growth steeper than what we expect.

GMV per seller: We expect the GMV per seller to ramp up steadily during 2020-22 to between $41-46K versus $36K currently. Since the take rates on the payment business are likely to be lower than the core marketplace business (8-9% in the core marketplace versus 2-3% in payments), the growth in GMV or transactions processed will be of utmost importance to reach to the targets assigned. For a $2 billion targeted revenue, a GMV of around $100 billion would need to be processed.

Take rate: We expect take rate to depend on how eBay would want to bundle its marketplace commission with the payments business commission. Since eBay has a relatively aggressive target of reaching $2 billion for the payments business by 2022, we think that the take rate for the payments business is unlikely to go beyond 3% by the end of 2022.

Even in the bull case, we arrive at a total revenue of $10.74 billion which is closer to the lower end of the guidance provided by the management.

From a valuation standpoint, this becomes even more challenging to address. At the $36 per share price, the company is already trading at a price to sales of 2.6x time the 2020 revenue, which is almost in line with the likes of Amazon.

Amazon is a behemoth and a growing one. eBay is barely growing and is expected to see first signs of real growth post-July this year and possibly into 2021, which makes the valuation comparison starker.

Conclusion

While the lure of near-term dividends and buybacks (financed by the sale of the eBay’s assets) might keep the company’s stock price at elevated levels, we find it hard to see how the eBay stock can trade at valuations closer to those of Amazon. Unless eBay can pull a rabbit of out of the hat, the company’s share might end up being available at a significant discount. (We are refraining from hazarding a guess to the number due to activist shareholders trying to generate a return from the company could keep the price at irrational levels, for longer than expected. Even during the last month or so the stock has barely corrected by 10% versus 15-20% for the broader markets.)

