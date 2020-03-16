Sun Hung Kai Properties: Proxy For Hong Kong Property Market

The company still expects positive rental reversions for its property rental business in FY2020, as most of the expiring leases have been renewed earlier in 1HFY2020.

Sun Hung Kai Properties' 1HFY2020 contracted sales for its property development business were in line with target, but there could be downside risks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed property company Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCPK:SUHJY) (OTCPK:SUHJF) [16:HK].

Sun Hung Kai Properties' 1HFY2020 contracted sales for its property development business were in line with target; and the company still expects positive rental reversions for its property rental business in FY2020. But Sun Hung Kai Properties could potentially miss its full-year FY2020 contracted sales target due to delay in project launches as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, a sharp rise in vacancies for the property rental business in the coming months is possible, if foreign multinational corporations scale back their international presence and smaller domestic companies go out of business.

Also, there could be downside risks to Sun Hung Kai Properties' dividends per share and dividend yield if future earnings decline to a larger-than-expected extent, as the company has capped its dividend payout ratio at 50%.

A "Neutral" rating is for Sun Hung Kai Properties is warranted, as the stock's P/B valuation is already close to its 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis P/B trough level, implying that most of the negatives have been priced in.

Sun Hung Kai Properties currently trades at 0.52 times P/B, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.67 times and 0.79 times respectively. Sun Hung Kai Properties has traded as low as 0.51 times P/B during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. The stock also offers a trailing twelve months dividend yield of 4.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in Sun Hung Kai Properties shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 16:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $50 million, and market capitalization is above $35 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1972, Sun Hung Kai Properties is a leading property company with residential projects, office buildings, shopping malls and hotels located in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

The company is typically seen as a proxy for the Hong Kong property market, due to its market capitalization and land bank. Sun Hung Kai Properties is the largest Hong Kong-focused property company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of close to HK$300 billion. The company also has one of the largest land banks in Hong Kong among property developers, with 58.9 million sq ft of land bank in the city as of December 31, 2019.

Sun Hung Kai Properties generated approximately 51%, 36%, and 1% of its 1HFY2020 (YE June) operating income from its property rental, property development, and hotels business segments respectively. Other businesses in the areas of telecommunications, data centers, and infrastructure contributed the remaining 12% of the company's 1HFY2020 operating income. I will be primarily focusing on Sun Hung Kai Properties' property development and property rental businesses in Hong Kong for the purpose of this article, as these two core businesses account for the bulk of the company's operating profit.

1HFY2020 Contracted Sales For Property Development Business In Line With Target

Sun Hung Kai Properties' property development business delivered a satisfactory performance in 1HFY2020 (YE June), as its contracted sales were in line with the company's target. The company had set a target of achieving HK$40 billion in contracted sales for its Hong Kong property development business for full-year FY2020.

The company achieved HK$23.9 billion in contracted sales in Hong Kong between July 1, 2019, and February 23, 2020, which represented close to 60% of its full-year FY2020 target. The key contributor for Sun Hung Kai Properties' Hong Kong property development business in 1HFY2020 was the 1,172 unit Cullinan West III project at Nam Cheong Station in West Kowloon and accounted for more than half of the company's 1HFY2020 Hong Kong contracted sales. The first phase of the Cullinan West III project comprising 352 units was first launched in September 2019 and was almost fully sold out on the first day of launch.

Similarly, Sun Hung Kai Properties' most recent residential project launch Wetland Seasons Park Phase 1 in early January 2020 was well-received. Referred to as the "first major residential property project to be launched in Tin Shui Wai in a decade" by South China Morning Post, "most of the 375" units available for sale as part of Wetland Seasons Park Phase 1 was sold on the first day of launch.

The sales performance of the Cullinan West III and Wetland Seasons Park Phase 1 suggests there is still strong demand for new homes in Hong Kong, especially mass market residential projects targeted at owner-occupiers, despite headwinds such as social unrest in the city and U.S.-China trade war. Looking ahead, Sun Hung Kai Properties has six residential projects in the pipeline that it plans to launch for the rest of the year, which will help the company to meet its HK$40 billion contracted sales target for full-year FY2020.

Sun Hung Kai Properties' Residential Project Launch Pipeline For 2020

Source: Sun Hung Kai Properties' 1HFY2020 Results Presentation Slides

However, the current coronavirus outbreak could pose challenges for Sun Hung Kai Properties' Hong Kong property development business. There are 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections (on a cumulative basis) and four reported deaths, as at the time of writing.

At the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on February 27, 2020, Sun Hung Kai Properties acknowledged that "we cannot start any new sales for the time being, so that may affect our (contracted) sales target in this financial year." This implies that Sun Hung Kai Properties could potentially miss its full-year FY2020 contracted sales target, with a certain proportion of sales spilling over to 1HFY2021 instead. Notably, Sun Hung Kai Properties has adopted a strategy on focusing on smaller-sized units which are cheaper on an absolute basis and mass-market projects with higher asset turnover in this difficult market environment.

Furthermore, Sun Hung Kai Properties' near-term revenue and earnings recognition for its Hong Kong property development business could also be adversely affected due to slower-than-expected construction progress. As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the supply of construction materials from Mainland China could be potentially disrupted. As of December 31, 2019, Sun Hung Kai Properties has approximately HK$49.2 billion in yet-to-be recognized contracted sales, which is equivalent to about two years of Hong Kong property development revenue.

Separately, The Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its base interest rate by 64 basis points to 0.86% on March 15, 2020, which could potentially be supportive of housing demand in the short term.

Property Rental Business Expected To Be Relatively Resilient

The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to have an impact on both the property development and the property rental business, which comprises shopping malls and office buildings.

In the company's 1HFY2020 results announcement, Sun Hung Kai Properties disclosed that rent concessions have been offered to the "majority of tenants in its shopping malls, particularly food and beverage operators" in February 2020. Sun Hung Kai Properties further added at the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on February 27, 2020, that rent concessions vary from "30% to 50%" and that the company will "continue to monitor and review the situation" in determining if rent concessions should be extended in March 2020.

However, Sun Hung Kai Properties still guided for "rental reversions (for the property rental business) to be overall positive" for full-year FY2020 at its recent 1HFY2020 results briefing. There are a few factors that explain why Sun Hung Kai Properties' property rental business is expected to be relatively resilient, despite the current coronavirus outbreak and weak economic conditions in Hong Kong.

Firstly, Sun Hung Kai Properties has renewed most of the expiring leases for the property rental business in 1HFY2020, or the second half of calendar year 2019.

Secondly, variable rent accounts for less than 10% of the company's Hong Kong retail rental revenue. This implies that base rent, which does not fluctuate with retail sales, contributes the bulk of the company's rent from shopping malls.

Thirdly, Sun Hung Kai Properties' key office property assets, The International Finance Center in Central and The International Commerce Center in West Kowloon both have occupancy rates of 99% as of December 31, 2019, and office lease terms are typically between three and four years, which implies limited downside risks for office rental revenue.

At the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on February 27, 2020, Sun Hung Kai Properties emphasized that "quality buildings with multinationals and large enterprise tenants should differentiate and outperform the others" despite the fact that "new leasing demand will remain weak in the near term." The company was obviously referring to its crown jewels in the office segment, The International Finance Center and The International Commerce Center which remain close to fully occupied.

Assuming the coronavirus outbreak takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained and Hong Kong's economy further weakens, a sharp rise in vacancies for the property rental business can't be ruled out. In the worst-case scenario, foreign multinational corporations could scale back their international presence, while smaller domestic companies could go out of business due to cash flow issues.

Dividends And Gearing

Looking ahead, a key challenge for Sun Hung Kai Properties is striking a balance between maintaining dividends and keeping gearing at a reasonable level.

The company declared an interim dividend per share of HK$1.25 for 1HFY2020, which was the same as the interim dividend for 1HFY2019. At the same time, Sun Hung Kai Properties' net gearing increased from 12.9% as of end-FY2019 to 17.8% as of end-1HFY2020.

At the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on February 27, 2020, Sun Hung Kai Properties guided that current dividends (in absolute terms) will be maintained, as long as dividend payout ratio remains below 50% and net gearing does not exceed 20%. The company remains on the lookout for opportunities to divest its non-core assets, which could help to keep its gearing at a reasonable level.

Sun Hung Kai Properties has historically paid out 44%-45% of its earnings as dividends. This implies that there could be downside risks to Sun Hung Kai Properties' dividends per share and dividend yield if future earnings decline to a larger-than-expected extent.

Valuation

Sun Hung Kai Properties trades at 0.52 times P/B based on its share price of HK$102.00 as of March 13, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 0.67 times and 0.79 times respectively. Sun Hung Kai Properties' current P/B valuation multiple is close to its historical P/B trough of 0.51 times registered during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Sun Hung Kai Properties is also valued by the market at 7.4 times trailing twelve months P/E and 9.2 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean forward P/E multiples were 11.7 and 13.1 times respectively. In the past 15 years, Sun Hung Kai Properties has traded as low as 4.6 times trailing twelve months P/E and 8.8 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E.

Sun Hung Kai Properties offers a trailing twelve months dividend yield of 4.9% and a consensus forward FY2021 (YE June) dividend yield of 5.1%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sun Hung Kai Properties are a longer-than-expected time for current coronavirus outbreak to be contained which depresses property demand, a return of protests and social unrest in Hong Kong, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED [16:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.