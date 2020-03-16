GoGold Out Of Favor With Attractive Upside

The resource estimate and PEA for Los Ricos will be the main drivers of the stock this year.

Parral has yet to reach full potential, but I think we will see costs come down some now when the SART plant is in production.

I am still critical of the decision to issue additional shares, but it has turned out very fortunate given what has happened in the market since.

Investment Thesis

GoGold (OTC:GLGDF) has recently dropped down to levels I didn't think we would see again, which I believe is a very attractive risk-reward. I have not sold any shares in GoGold and still like the investment even though many bargains can be found among junior miners today.

My confidence in management is a little bit shaken, but it doesn't negate the fact that GoGold looks to be very undervalued.

Management Criticism

GoGold announced the decision to issue additional shares early February of this year, shortly after that confirmed an increased size, which closed in late February. Where 35,714,285 shares for C$0.70 were issued and half that amount of warrants were included with an exercise price of C$0.85.

Given what has happened in the market after that, this has turned out to be good thing as any kind of financing could be very difficult for companies today.

However, I am still critical over this decision which was done to be able to speed up the exploration drilling at Los Ricos, as highlighted in this video, where Parral likely could have supported the exploration work at a slower pace. The company has since promoted the fact that the offering was oversubscribed, which I don't see as a good thing, it just tells me that the terms were too generous.

Another point is that the company has on multiple occasions highlighted the massive value created by the exploration drilling at Los Ricos. I am not questioning that it looks to be a fantastic asset with very good grades at a low depth. However, it is naïve to think that is where all the value in 2019 came from. It conveniently overlooks that fact that the stock price was extremely depressed during 2018, production at Parral doubled during 2019, and we saw a significant uptick in precious metals prices.

Figure 1 - Source: Corporate Presentation

Those who have been following my other articles recently, can relate to Argonaut Gold which has late stage development assets with millions of ounces of gold reserves without getting any value for those assets in the market today.

Market Cap

The latest share price was C$0.45, considering all the shares, deferred share units and options with a dilutive exercise price gives us a market cap of $74.9M.

Figure 2 - Source: Financial Reports & Press Release

Any dilution from the new warrants is less of a concern for investors buying at this level where we have close to 100% upside to the exercise price of those warrants.

Balance Sheet

The latest financial report is a bit out of date given the additional shares that were issued. The corporate presentation indicates $20M in cash and I will for a very simple valuation assume the remaining current assets offset total liabilities.

Figure 3 - Source: Financial Reports

Parral

Production levels have rebounded well since 2018 and stabilized recently. However, costs have not come down to what I thought the company could achieve with a higher production level.

The SART plant is now in operation, but the company has indicated that Q3 is the first quarter we will see the total impact of that, and it is some time until we see financials for that quarter.

Figure 4 - Source: Financial Reports

The latest corporate presentation also indicates an AISC guidance around $14/oz, but the company has highlighted that is on the conservative side.

Figure 5 - Source: Corporate Presentation

If assume cash costs of $11/oz which translates into just under $14/oz for AISC, and 580,000 ounces silver equivalent production per quarter, I estimate the following values for Parral depending on the price of silver (and gold). Note that this is over the life of the mine and the price of silver can certainly go down further for some time.

Figure 6 - Source: Own Estimates

Los Ricos

There is a very large degree of uncertainty in any estimate of the valuation of Los Ricos. We will have to wait until April/May to get the resource estimate and later this year to get the PEA.

However, based what the management has communicated and what the company managed to get for Santa Getrudis for example, I have hard time seeing the value being less than $100M, even though it can take some time to get that price in a depressed market.

I have seen one resource report with the value between $200M and $300M, so let's just use that for a rough approximation.

Valuation vs Market Cap

Some of the cash on the balance sheet and cash flows from Parral will naturally be used to develop Los Ricos, but I also think the costs should be able to come down at Parral and the company will likely be able to extend the mine life from other tailings.

There could also be further upside at Los Ricos if we see a very pronounced bull market in the gold and silver or favourable drill results from Monte de Favor.

The below graph does illustrate the current market cap in relation to a rough valuation of GoGold.

Figure 7 - Source: Own Estimates

Conclusion

What the current market has taught us, if we weren't aware before, is that cheap can always get cheaper, but I think the GoGold is a very attractive investment at this level.

While I don't need or necessarily want the approval of institutional investors, I much rather have a limited share count. The fact that GoGold got a lot of interest in the offer indicates others believe there is significant value here as well.

With warrants and additional shares, we also get the possibility of investors selling and just riding the warrant, but we are far from that level in my view. However, if we see the stock price shoot up above C$1 on the resource estimate or PEA, that might be a good time to at least decrease the position some to get ahead of any institutional de-risking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.