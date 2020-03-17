Regency Centers Is A Buy

Regency Centers (REG) is a high-quality shopping center REIT which has finally gone on sale due to the broad market selloff. The dominant positioning of its properties allows it to consistently raise rents and reinvest in its properties at high yields. At less than 15 times FFO and a near 4.5% yield, REG is a buy.

REG is one of the largest shopping center REITs in the country with 419 centers in top markets across the country:

(2019 Presentation)

REG has distinguished its shopping centers by its focus on grocer anchors. 80% of its portfolio have grocer anchors, and not just any grocer - its grocers have seen strong growth in sales that now average $650 psf, much higher than the average of $450 psf.

(2019 Presentation)

The company has strategically aligned its tenants as being e-commerce resistant or best-in-class retailers:

(2019 Presentation)

With such high-quality properties, it makes sense that REG performs so strongly.

SS NOI grew by 2.1% in 2019. REG was able to achieve attractive leasing spreads of 8.5% overall, and 13.1% for new leases and 7.4% for renewals. Leasing spreads plus the 2% impact from lease escalators helped average base rent increase from $21.90 to $22.73, a 3.8% increase.

REG has targeted a long-term goal of 3% annual SS NOI growth:

(2019 Presentation)

Aside from the aforementioned rent increases, REG has two other significant growth levers. First, the occupancy rate is a bit lower than in the past - simply bringing occupancy rates back up to stabilized levels would have a big impact on the bottom line:

(2019 Presentation)

Perhaps more interestingly, REG is able to reinvest significant amounts of capital back into its properties. The math is very favorable. The company aims to invest about $250 million annually into development activity. It would earn an attractive 7% NOI yield. That alone is enough to justify such investment, but because REG's properties on the whole are worth cap rates in the 4-5% NOI yield range, it is able to create significant value from multiple expansion:

(2019 Presentation)

We can see below that in addition to being highly accretive, these redevelopments help to significantly improve the quality of the rest of the properties:

(2019 Presentation)

While some big-name store closures and bankruptcies will impact REG's SS NOI growth outlook in 2020, I anticipate its "business as usual" growth profile and attractive redevelopment opportunities to pave the way for solid growth for years, if not decades to come.

Balance Sheet

REG has a strong balance sheet rated BBB+ or equivalent:

(2019 Presentation)

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4 times, the balance sheet is more than conservatively leveraged. REG has also staggered its debt maturities so no given year has a high amount of debt:

(2019 Presentation)

REG has approximately $1 billion of available capacity in its line of credit, which in itself is enough to redeem the next three years of debt maturities. This means that in the event that the credit market closes down, like it did in 2008, then REG can survive for three years on its credit facility alone. In reality, it is highly unlikely that we will see the credit market shut down again like it did in 2008, let alone for such a long time duration.

Valuation

I've been waiting a long time to buy back into REG - my last buy alert was almost two years ago. Valuations are finally reasonable. REG has guided for 2020 to see 0% SS NOI growth and FFO of $3.90 per share. It expects bankruptcies to impact SS NOI growth by 140 basis points.

REG has guided for a return to 3% SS NOI growth and 4% earnings growth in 2021. REG trades at under 15 times FFO and a 4.5% dividend yield. Against the aforementioned long-term growth backdrop, REG looks much too cheap. My 12-month fair value estimate is $70, or approximately 17 times FFO. This represents upside of over 30%.

Risks

There may be a period of forced quarantine. Italy has already implemented such protocols. If those living in the US are banned from going shopping, then REG's tenants may suffer significant financial losses during this period. It is unclear if the US could really implement such a policy nationwide.

Even without a period of forced quarantine, people might avoid going outside for a period of time. I view this to be the more realistic threat as compared to above. Still, REG's high-quality locations suggests that its properties should have higher levels of profitability than others, and REG certainly has the balance sheet to wait out the storm.

REG's mild SS NOI growth forecast for 2020 may remind some of the headwinds facing high-quality mall REITs. So far, shopping center REITs have seen the same downward move in sentiment. REG may have tremendous downside in such a result - the closest mall REIT peer Simon Property Group (SPG) sells for an 8% cap rate. Shopping centers however have inherent differences as compared to malls and REG's properties in particular seem more resistant. That said, anything can happen, and further negative spirals at malls would likely lead to worsening sentiment for shopping centers.

Conclusion

I like REG's high-quality shopping center portfolio and I view its positioning with high-quality grocer anchors as being highly defensive. The recent volatility should not impact its long-term growth outlook, making its shares highly attractive at a 4.5% yield. I rate shares a buy.

