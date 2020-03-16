Zeroing In On Zogenix

The shares have been hit hard on disappointing trial results and the pullback in the market, but the company still has 'shots on goal' and strong analyst support.

Today, we take a developmental biotech company whose stock has been hit hard both by recent disappointing study results as well as the huge market meltdown over the past few weeks. The shares set up well for accumulation and even better for a covered call option strategy we will describe at the end of the article.

Company Overview

Zogenix (ZGNX) is a small cap 'Tier 4' biotech concern based just outside of Oakland, CA. The company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders. After more than a 50% plunge in the firm's stock price, ZGNX has a market capitalization of just north of $1.2 billion.

Recent News

On February 6th, the company announced results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating two doses of its drug candidate Fintepla also known as ZX-008 in patients with a severe form of childhood-onset epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Zogenix stated the higher dose met the primary endpoint of the change from baseline in seizure frequency compared to placebo. However, the results for the lower dose (0.2 mg/kg/day) were not statistically significant. Given GW Pharma's (NASDAQ:GWPH) Epidiolex has shown effectiveness at this level, made investors pessimistic for the outlook for this drug candidate for this indication which tanked the stock. Epidiolex was approved for Lennox-Gastaut in June of 2018

Remaining 'Shots On Goal'

In late November the FDA accepted the company's NDA for ZX-008 for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The PDUFA date is March 25th of this year. The FDA is currently not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application for ZX-008 for this indication.

The company believes it will soon receive approval for this indication in both the U.S. and Europe. It listed some trial milestones in its last conference call around that gives confidence.

Long-term, clinically meaningful reduction in convulsive seizure frequency in Dravet syndrome patients under 6 years of age participating in ongoing open-label extension (Study 1503)

Clinically meaningful and profound reduction in the frequency of generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Dravet syndrome patients in a pooled analysis of two previously completed Phase 3 trials (Study 1 & Study 1504)

Results of a Phase 1 study to assess the potential drug-drug interaction of fenfluramine and cannabidiol which showed that the effects of CBD on fenfluramine are unlikely to require dose adjustments when the drugs are co-administered

The company has a couple of other earlier stage assets we will not address in this analysis.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since trial results came out, seven analyst firms including William Blair and Needham have reissued Buy rating on ZGNX. Price targets proffered ranged from $48 to $71 a share. Two of those ratings did contain downward price target revisions, but even the lowest of the group is more than 50% over the current trading levels of the stock. In addition, despite the recent data Mizuho Securities, Piper Sandler and Guggenheim still see ZX-008 being approved for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Here is the take from Piper's analyst:

The study hit its primary efficacy endpoint of reduction in monthly drop seizures from baseline vs placebo, but the placebo-adjusted impact on drop seizures was marginally worse than GW Pharmaceuticals's Epidiolex and the proportion of patients with greater than 50% reduction in drop seizure frequency compared even less favorably to its competitor. That said, the trial was still positive and with the stock indicating being down ~35%, the selloff is overdone."

Ladenburg Thalmann ($25 price target) and Citigroup ($27 price target) are the two current pessimists on the stock with Hold ratings.

The company ended FY2019 with approximately $250 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Early its cash runway way out into the future when it raised approximately $200 million in additional capital utilizing a secondary offering issuing stock at $23.50 per share. Zogenix is burning approximately $40 million a quarter in operational and R&D costs over the past three quarters.

Verdict

The sell-off seems overdone given ZX-008 is still likely to be approved for Dravet's Syndrome. Several analysts also think recent data will not hold up its approval for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The company has a solid cash position and strong analyst support. ZX-008 will have to compete with Epidiolex in this indication, but the market should support two players. Zogenix has a marketing agreement with Nippon Shinyaku and will receive milestone payments upon approval as well as royalties on sales.

Option Strategy

Here is how I personally would establish a position in Zogenix using a covered call/buy-write option strategy. Utilize the October $22.50 call strikes and fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $16.00 to $17.00 range (net stock price - option premium). This strike usually has decent liquidity but the recent spike in volatility has widened the usual bid/ask price, but also boosted the option premiums as well.. This strategy provides a solid amount of downside risk and provides an over 30% potential return even at the ceiling of recommended net debit range over a seven month duration even if the stock moves little from current trading levels.

