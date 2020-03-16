Crash Likely This Week: A Brief Action Guide

I provide some principles which should help you formulate your investment strategy in this time of crisis.

I will explain why US stocks have entered into a deep bear market. I will outline two bear market scenarios as guidelines for strategy. I will explain why a stock market “crash” is likely this week. I will provide some principles which should help you formulate your strategy

The Reasons For A Deep Bear Market

My readers know that I have been warning for a month and a half about the devastating economic and financial impact of COVID-19. After first thoroughly warning clients in my subscription service, Successful Portfolio Strategy, I published my first warning to Seeking Alpha readers on Feb. 1, 2020, alerting them of an impending global economic crisis and major declines in the US stock market (triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak in China).

In several follow-up articles, I explained why a major and very deep bear market in the USA was coming:

Here's a summary of key points in these articles:

COVID-19 is extremely contagious – probably as contagious as the flu. However, roughly 15% of people that contract COVID-19 require hospitalization and roughly 5% will require care in an intensive care unit. If the disease were allowed to spread like the flu, the entire medical system will be very quickly overwhelmed, creating humanitarian disasters such as occurred in Wuhan, Iran and Northern Italy. Because there's no vaccine for the disease, the only way to prevent overwhelming the medical system is through extreme “social distancing” measures. Implementation of such measures – mandated and voluntary – imply a shutdown of enormous sectors of the economy. Social distancing means restaurants, stores, shops and any business that involves human interaction will essentially be shut down or severely impacted. Business in these sectors (particularly small businesses) will lay off their workers, causing massive and unprecedented layoffs in the economy. Massive unemployment and business failures will lead to an unprecedented economic crisis. Massive defaults on obligations will precipitate a financial crisis, jeopardizing the solvency of many financial institutions. The duration of the crisis is unknown. It will depend on development and distribution of a cure or a vaccine – which could take 12 to 18 months

On Friday, I warned my readers the reason that the bear market was about to enter into a new and more difficult stage:

Bear Market Will Now Enter and New and More Explosive Stage

Here I explain, that the next stage of the bear market will be driven primarily by the fact that the general public is only now beginning to understand how devastating this crisis can be. Main Street will selling their Wall Street holdings.

Three Bear Market Scenarios

There are several possible scenarios. Below, I outline three scenarios, that can be thought of as a continuum along a risk spectrum.

In this blog post, How Low will the Market Go? Two Scenarios for this Bear Market, I provided readers with a “guide” outlining two scenarios for how low the market was likely to go:

This graph visually outlines my two first scenarios: My "Best Case" and my "Base Case."

The first, highly-optimistic scenario assumes a modest contraction of the US economy which lasts only three months followed by a "V-shaped" recovery.

The second scenario assumes a GDP contraction of “average” intensity (-2.0% to -3.0%) for two quarters followed by a reasonably “normal” economic recovery.

As an aside, I will note that Goldman Sachs released a report with S&P 500 price targets which essentially coincide with the targets in my “base case” scenario.

A third scenario, that I did not depict on the chart, but which I discussed in my subscription service in more detail, involves a deeper and longer recession which extends 12 to 18 months (essentially until a vaccine is developed and widely distributed). Such a decline will exceed 50%.

Why Is a Crash Likely?

For purposes of this discussion I will define “crash” as a decline of 20% or more in a period of five trading days or less.

Briefly, a belief that a crash will likely occur this week because it caught much of Wall Street unprepared, and it caught the general investing public completely unprepared. The major US equity indexes had fallen by more than 20% before most of Wall Street and almost all of Main Street woke up. Unfortunately, both cohorts have only begun to understand the magnitude the of the crisis that the US and global economies face. Understanding of this will grow during this week.

Now that both Wall Street and Main Street are beginning to realize the gravity of the situation, direct (stockholders) and indirect (eg. mutual and pension fund shareholders) owners of equities will be rushing for the exits at the same time.

Both Wall Street professionals and individuals will become increasingly frightened and herd psychology will most likely take over – nobody wants to be the last to sell, nor to act apart from the herd. In this situation, oversupply of equities will overwhelm the demand for equities, causing prices to crash.

One of the things that makes this particular situation different from the situation in 2008 is that there was very little "distribution" at the top. As a result, due to the swiftness of the recent decline (swiftest peak to -20% decline in history), relatively few people that are inclined to sell have been able to sell.

I told my subscribers over the weekend that I expected a crash this week and I reiterated this view strongly after the Fed’s ineffectual measures were announced on Sunday.

Here's a blog post where I warn my followers of a probable crash:

Recession Is Here. A Stock Market Crash is Coming

More importantly, the following is a blog post from Sunday night where I explain why the Fed’s measures were ineffectual and why the market will likely crash this week:

Stock Market Crash Is Likely This Week: Investors Must Act Immediately

Principles for Action in This Crisis

So what should investors do now?

As of this writing, stocks had made up some of their initial losses on Monday. Thus, there's still ample opportunity to act given current prices.

Here are some key principles and ideas to remember as you devise your plan to deal with the upcoming crisis:

In an economic and financial crisis, cash is king. Given the downside in the bear market scenarios outlined above, investors should not hesitate to sell their equity holdings to raise cash. It's my view that stocks will fall much further from current levels. Furthermore, in a crisis there are opportunities to buy all sorts of assets on the cheap. Most importantly, you will need a cash cushion to get you through any personal emergency situation you may confront – and you do not want to be forced to sell stock at lower prices. If you have cash I believe you will have a generational opportunity to buy stocks at much lower prices. Don't think that raising cash is only for traders or speculators. If you are a conservative income investor and you sell your stocks, and you are able to buy stocks 20% lower than they are now, you will increase your potential dividend income by 25%. There's no better way to increase your dividend income than by intelligently raising cash and buying stocks at lower levels.

I provide far more detail in my service Successful Portfolio Strategy. However, regardless of what you decide to do in this crisis I advise all of my readers to do the following:

Review your old playbook - which is likely outdated given current circumstances. It's likely that your strategic plan needs to be significantly revised. This crisis is different. You need a specific playbook for a specific crisis. Different situations require different types of strategy. You need to keep in mind that the current crisis is unprecedented. You must immediately devise an intelligent portfolio strategy that keeps in mind the ideas and principles listed above - particularly the notion that cash is king in times of crisis. After devising an intelligent plan you must act immediately and decisively to implement it. Do not wait and do not hesitate.

Conclusion

If you were caught unprepared by this crisis, do not panic nor despair. First, please remember that this is not the end of humanity or human civilization. Life will go on for the vast majority of people. This crisis shall eventually pass. The crisis I'm referring to in this article is merely an economic crisis, a deep bear market and a stock market crash. So place this situation in perspective. Material wealth is relatively unimportant compared to other, more transcendent values. Therefore, you may act with confidence in implementing whatever financial plan you devise because the most valuable things to you will remain with you and will remain largely in your control. If you place the current situation in this kind of perspective you will be able to act more calmly and more decisively.

Specifically regarding your investments and finances, there's still time to make the right decisions that will preserve your capital and place you in a position to not only protect yourself (and your family) but to prosper. You need only to have an intelligent plan (devised in accordance with sound principles) and to act swiftly and decisively to execute it.

Remember: Crisis means not only hardship, it means opportunity.

If you are the type of person that is keen take advantage of a once-in-a-decade opportunity created during these extraordinary times, subscribing to Successful Portfolio Strategy is something you should really consider. Never has it been so critically important, as it is right now, to have the right portfolio strategy. Successful Portfolio Strategy will provide you with the knowledge and the tools that you need to put a winning portfolio strategy in place and successfully manage its practical implementation. Please note that one of my two portfolios in the service is up over 1,000% this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of my personal positions are disclosed in detail in Successful Portfolio Strategy