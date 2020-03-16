AT&T Is A Good And Rock-Solid Choice

Introduction

In times of current uncertainties and extreme volatility, investors should not forget to keep an eye on the fundamental big picture. This is particularly true for long-term investors with an investment horizon of more than ten years. For this type of investor (which I count myself among), there are certainly interesting opportunities to invest their cash or to build up their existing cash flow through further investments. Concerning AT&T (T), the fundamental outlook is very good. Therefore, and in my view, an investment in AT&T offers a lot of value.

AT&T is a defensive investment

In the course of the corona crisis, AT&T has proven to be a defensive investment. With the beginning of global volatility on February 23rd, AT&T shares have shown that they react extremely defensively compared to the broader market. Thus, the losses are only about half those of the major indices.

Data by YCharts

Accordingly, the company is still trading relatively close to its highs. I was surprised to see that even compared to Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

Data by YCharts

There is one important rule when investing and that is: "Limit your losses". This applies all the more to crises. For example, it is good for your well-being when the market goes down but your investments lose less. And while AT&T has in the past (unlike Microsoft and Apple) not be a profit-making machine, the company is at least able to limit losses.

Valuation

Conversely, AT&T is already very cheap. This, too, could attract buyers in the future and support the price somewhat downwards. The favorable valuation can be seen in several perspectives.

P/E ratio

For example, Verizon is valued almost 10 percent higher than AT&T concerning the forward P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Distributions for cash flow orientated investors

AT&T is also a good company for cash flow-oriented investors. Investors can expect regular and high distributions over the next decades. A comparison of historical distributions also indicates that the company is at least not overvalued at present but rather fair valued or even slightly undervalued. Thus, the current dividend yield is above the average yield of the last 10 years:

(Source: Dividend yields/table by author)

Only if you look at the highest yields of the past years, you can see that there have been better entry opportunities before. The difference is even almost twenty percent, which is relatively high.

Data by YCharts

However, these yields could only be achieved during the peak phase of the uncertainties associated with the Warner merger and the associated high level of debt. Investors must, therefore, consider several things. Firstly, as you can see from the above overview, there have always been short windows of opportunity to achieve even higher yields than now. It is unlikely that these time slots can be timed correctly. Besides, investors must take into account that stocks have risen in the past. The double-digit declines are only due to the corona crisis. It is therefore not certain that we will even see such high yields again soon. Because one thing is quite clear, the uncertainties surrounding the Warner takeover are increasingly being resolved. The management is transforming AT&T more and more into a powerhouse whose telecommunications and advertising business is generating unprecedented synergies. Furthermore, the company continues to make progress in this area with low-cost but sensible acquisitions. And last but not least, the company is overachieving its own goals at the moment:

(Source: Quarter results presentation)

I also consider the dividend to be perfectly safe (as safe as it can be in the world of stock investing). The payout ratio is below 60 percent, and historically it has even declined in recent years. Also, the company's cash flow is impressive. This is due in part to the business but also the sale of non-core assets. Nevertheless, the company generated almost USD 30 billion last year. Just as a side note: this currently corresponds to a Price to Free Cash Flow ratio of just 8.

Data by YCharts

Things to consider

While the company as a whole can therefore at least be assessed as fair and exceeds its objectives vis-à-vis investors, investors should include some downside aspects in the due diligence. This is of course about the corona epidemic. Although no one can seriously predict how things will develop, the defensive attitude of the share price should not give too much certainty. Anyone who believes that AT&T, as a telecommunications company, is immune to corona and its effects is overlooking the far-reaching consequences of the virus. The banalest consequence is, for example, that many projects that are supposed to generate cash flow are postponed. This is particularly true of the Warner Media division. The quarantine measures taken by the governments could force 2020’s biggest releases to move out of summer’s most lucrative months and into the fall or — even more cataclysmically — spring 2021. This applies not only to potential blockbusters but also to series with which AT&T wanted to push its streaming service. But this concerns all major studios and not only AT&T. Disney, for example, is even more affected by the closure of its theme parks. Apple, too, has to expect more severe consequences due to the closure of its stores and the disruption of supply chains. What I mean to say is that such far-reaching measures will not bypass AT&T without side effects. In this respect, however, it is not circumstances which alone affect the fundamental position of AT&T. On the contrary, the broadly diversified portfolio that will continue to generate excellent cash flow even in times of crisis could pay off here. Many people may now even spend more time on the internet, streaming or watching TV. In the long term, therefore, I do not consider my original investment thesis to be in danger. Nevertheless, investors must bear in mind that the market will remain volatile and that AT&T's shares may continue to fall.

Conclusion

I consider AT&T to be a perfect company for any cash flow-oriented investor who wants to take advantage of the recent volatility to invest. The company already represents almost 3 percent of my broadly diversified retirement portfolio. In principle, I don't want individual companies to be above this three percent threshold, but I could make an exception for AT&T. The dividend is comparatively high and secured by a low payout rate and an extreme cash flow. I am also surprised and impressed by how defensively the share price has held up in the wake of the corona shock on the markets. Accordingly, the company remains a clear buy for me, especially in uncertain times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.