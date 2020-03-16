DocuSign: Hard To Get A Better Bargain

The stock isn't cheap trading and EV of nearly 10x FY22 revenues, investors are unlikely to get a better value to buy the stock.

The company falls into the virtualization basket that will benefit from the work at home culture.

Despite the stock market crash, DocuSign (DOCU) had only fallen to the levels at the end of 2019 of around $70. The document signature company reported impressive FQ4 results in a confirmation of the benefits of a virtual world. My previous research recommended investors wait for a better price, but the market isn't going to offer anything better.

Image Source: DocuSign website

Virtualization Basket

For FQ4, DocuSign reported a big revenue beat of $8.4 million and guided to strong FY21 numbers. The actual numbers were from the period ending January so no real benefit from the coronavirus had even occurred.

The key is the company guiding towards FQ1 revenues beating consensus estimates by $5 million to nearly $10 million. For the full year, DocuSign is forecasting revenues of ~$85 million above where analyst estimates were at before the report. The company expects revenues of an impressive $1.274 billion for the year.

Source: DocuSign FQ4'20 presentation

Originally, Slack Technologies (WORK) was incorrectly included in a virtualization portfolio with the clear winners of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Teladoc Health (TDOC). All of these companies help complete deals when physical meetings aren't possible or logical while most companies already have a collaboration tool or messaging service so a company isn't likely to switch service providers in the middle of a market crash.

Besides any benefit from the trend towards more people working at home and social distancing, DocuSign is riding the wave of upgrading the addressable market opportunity from an e-signature business to a more complete solution via the full agreement process. DocuSign is now working on becoming the leading provider of the next big cloud opportunity: agreement cloud.

Per CEO Dan Springer on the FQ4 earnings call:

We see agreements increasingly integrated with the cloud software suites like sales, service, marketing, HR and finance. Our belief is that organizations will need an Agreement Cloud to act as a platform of record for agreements and agreement processes, which will be connected to the other clouds. For example, integrating with the HR system for offer letters or the CRM system for sales contracts. As we have said, we believe this represents the next big cloud opportunity.

For this reason, the margin story shouldn't bother an investor. DocuSign has an estimated $50 billion market opportunity and is already cash flow positive.

The company guided to operating margins in the 6% range for FY21 after completing FY20 with a similar margin of around 5%. With the company generating 30% revenue growth, an investor would typically want to see a company generate leverage in the business. DocuSign has so much ability to grow market share that investing in the business is ideal here.

DocuSign is guiding to spending about 62% of revenues on R&D and S&M this year, down from 63% last year. The company forecasts about $300 million in revenue growth in FY21. Clearly, the online document company could produce far higher operating margins, if the investment opportunity wasn't so compelling.

The appealing part of this story remains the ability of DocuSign to already generate positive free cash flows ($44 million last year) while investing in growth initiatives. This position is far more investable than a company burning cash by the millions and requiring capital to remain in business.

Not Cheap

The valuation numbers aren't cheap, but DocuSign is a better deal than any of these other virtualization stocks. The stock reached $92.50 just back in January and isn't exactly down significantly like other sectors of the stock market. As of the Friday closing price of $77.32, DocuSign is down only 16%.

One of the keys to these tech stocks is understanding the true valuations. For the current quarter, DocuSign lists up to 200 million shares outstanding while the GAAP share counts are closer to 180 million shares due to the reported losses. The stock valuation is actually $15.4 billion versus the $13.9 billion market cap listed on most financial websites.

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

Using the net cash balance of $431 million, the enterprise value is ~$15.0 billion. Based on updated revenue estimates, DocuSign trades at an EV/FY21 of 11.7 and EV/FY22 of 9.8.

Investors are unlikely to get a better deal on the stock. In comparison to the other virtualization stocks, DocuSign is by far the cheapest valuation. Most of these other stocks trade with similar inaccurate market caps so the key here is the relative value in this chart.





Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that DocuSign is likely to benefit from the work at home and social distancing culture. The company provides the opportunity to complete agreements from a distance. While the stock isn't cheap trading and EV of nearly 10x FY22 revenues, investors are unlikely to get a better value to buy the stock.

