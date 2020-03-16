It's Not The Coronavirus, But The Debt That Will Kill The Economy

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

I have been discussing for many months in my Weekly Economic Vital Signs series how the U.S. economy is not as strong as has been portrayed by the consensus. On the contrary, this expansion has been built on a mountain of debt and an irresponsible expansion of credit, as the rate of economic growth has been gradually slowing. At the same time, the stock market was moving in the opposite direction, throttling to a new high after new high, further divorcing itself from economic fundamentals, which I have repeatedly asserted would inevitably come to an ugly end.

The bulls bought into the momentum of share prices, ignoring fundamentals and absurd valuations, assuming that new all-time highs meant that this was the greatest economy ever. To be bullish with valuations like the one you see below was asking for trouble, and I supplied my followers with numerous other valuation metrics that revealed the same type of excess over the past several months.

The coronavirus pandemic in combination with the collapse in oil prices are the pins that pricked this bubble, but it is a mountain of debt in combination with the excessive valuations that most investors and the Federal Reserve ignored, which will severely damage our economy moving forward. Now, we are faced with a bear market and pending recession.

My weekly series can be quite bland when it comes to analyzing the economic data, but my brief conclusions have compiled a track record that has been valuable to investors. I’ll share snippets of a few since the beginning of this year, which collectively build up to my greatest concern yet for the market and economy. While the triggers of the carnage we are seeing today were impossible to determine, you were forewarned of that carnage well in advance of its occurrence in this series.

In January, investors could not have been more enthusiastic, as we were experiencing what was described as the greatest economy ever, witnessing new all-time highs in the stock market week after week. At the same time, I had a more sobering view when I stated on January 22 that “the longer this expansion lives, the more focused we should be on how and when it might end. With stock market valuations at levels not seen since 2000, the downside risks are tremendous.”

In discussing the ill-advised tax cuts of 2018, the following week, I asserted that “what concerns me about the (tax) revenue side of the equation is that when the next recession comes these revenues will fall even further, and our spending will have to rise in the form of fiscal stimulus to dig our way out. Yet we will be extremely limited in ammunition because we will have used it all to prolong the current expansion.” Note below that corporate tax receipts are at levels we saw during that last recession. The situation is even worse when we consider how many companies used their tax savings to buy back their own stock last year and the year before at prices that are significantly higher than they are today. The collective stupidity of $1-2 trillion in buybacks will now lead to job losses and further reductions in capital spending.

Equally as disgruntled with the Federal Reserve, I proclaimed at the end of January that “my greatest concern for the year ahead is that the Fed fueled a surge in financial markets that is now so far divorced from economic fundamentals that an inevitable reversion to the mean will reverse the wealth effect. The subsequent collapse in confidence will come at a time when our debt-laden economy is barely growing. The Fed will have minimal firepower to address the next downturn with monetary stimulus. The federal government will be equally impotent, considering it just implemented a massive tax cut and faces $1 trillion deficits."

The Fed has now come full circle to zero-interest-rate policy and a new $700 billion quantitative easing program. The market is no longer impressed, because investors have awoken to the fact that valuations are absurd and the economy is not as strong as previously perceived.

I shared my initial concerns that the coronavirus could be the catalyst to the inevitable downturn in my weekly outlook to my subscribers on February 2, stating that “the coronavirus is far more serious than the SARS outbreak in 2003 even though it has been far less deadly so far. China accounted for only 4% of global GDP in 2003, while today it accounts for closer to 16%. This virus will have a major adverse impact on global growth. Furthermore, it has now spread to 27 countries, as Chinese authorities quarantine a growing number of cities, and airlines cancel flights in and out of the country. I think the market will continue to be under pressure until the number of infected starts to level off. The total was just shy of 10,000 cases globally at the market close on Friday. That number has increased to more than 17,000 over the weekend. This is far from over.”

On February 14, the S&P 500 hit its all-time high, but my focus was elsewhere. I concluded in this weekly series as follows:

“I have been tracking the coronavirus every day with a great deal of concern. It is a concern that doesn’t seem to be shared by the market. Pundits have been asserting that the daily new highs for the stock market were partly a function of the belief that the virus was being contained. The rate of infection was slowing each day, so buy, buy, buy! Then we had an abrupt surge of 15,000 new cases. The market took a dip in the morning but turned positive again by afternoon. In order to have a relief rally, you must have suffered to a certain extent so that there is something to be relieved from. That never happened. Most of the economic data points that support the upturn in global economic activity have been covering periods prior to the impact of the virus. We are due for a rude awakening when February numbers are released. Hopefully the number of new cases and deaths will be declining by then. More importantly, the virus will not have spread meaningfully outside of China. If we don’t see improvement when the next series of economic data points hit the markets, look out below."

Two weeks ago, with the S&P 500 down just 8.5% from its all-time high, closing at 3,090, I warned that “the coronavirus was the trigger that started the reversion to the mean for financial asset prices. I don’t think that reversion will be over until we see a bear-market decline of 20% or more in the S&P 500 index. That is a best-case scenario on the basis that the virus is contained on a global basis in the coming weeks. If the virus is not contained in weeks, and it continues to spread throughout the US, then I think the market decline will be prolonged and a recession will follow."

This leads me to this week’s conclusion. Now that all the major market indices have declined in excess of 20% from their highs, we are in a bear market. A recession is underway. The new debate is whether we will have a V-shaped recovery in the economy and markets or something that looks more like a longer-lasting U. I contend that it will be a U if we are lucky for reasons that I shared last week with my subscribers.

“The coronavirus has not been contained and continues to spread. What is creating tremendous uncertainty is that our response continues to be woefully inadequate. I believe the reason we only have 447 confirmed cases as of Sunday morning is that we have only tested some 6,000 people. This means the sticker shock of the 1000s likely infected is yet to come. On top of the pandemic, the collapse in oil prices is bound to get worse with an all-out war between Russia and Saudi Arabia over production cuts starting over the weekend. While lower oil and gasoline prices are good for consumers, it could also lead to a rerun of the disaster we saw in 2016 for the US energy industry. Considering we are now one of the world top producers, this will meaningfully slow the rate of economic growth, which is also being reflected by the plunge in long-term interest rates.”

We are finally taking the bull, although now dead, by the horns with serious efforts to contain the coronavirus in the US. Still, I think market volatility and lower price levels will continue until the sticker shock of a skyrocketing infection count hits its peak. The economy is coming to a screeching halt and consumers will not return to normal spending patterns until schools reopen, people go back to work and life returns to normal. That will be dictated by how successful we are in containment. The longer this process takes, the more damage to the economy and the lower stock prices will fall.

The plunge in the price of oil is just as damaging to our economy, now that we are one of the world’s largest producers and a net exporter. The energy industry employs some six million people, and there are millions more that are employed by industries that are either directly or indirectly related to the energy sector. The longer the price of oil remains at current levels, the more bankruptcies and job losses we will suffer. This could not be happening at a worse time. In fact, the damage the pandemic is doing to the rate of economic growth is further eroding the demand for oil as supplies increase. I foresee a far worse scenario than what played out in 2016.

Yet what stands above all else as the most damaging factor in today’s economic and market turmoil is the record levels of debt we have at the corporate and federal government level in combination with $1 trillion deficits. This was instigated by a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates too low for too long, as it pumped unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the financial system. The Fed provided the incentive for corporations to go on a borrowing binge, buying back stock and paying dividends in lieu of capital investment, which was a key factor in inflating stock valuations to historical highs. Business debt now exceeds consumer debt for the first time since 1991.

The amount of high-yield debt outstanding has ballooned to $1.3 trillion. The leveraged loan market, where high-risk companies go to borrow even more, has soared to $1.15 trillion. The downgrades of corporate debt have yet to begin, but they will fall like an avalanche on the corporate bond market just as hundreds of billions are due to mature. Spreads will widen and companies with stretched balance sheets will suffer the consequences. This will ripple through the economy for months to come.

With monetary stimulus largely impotent at this point, because the Fed wasted most of its ammunition trying to prop up financial asset prices in years past, we are desperate for fiscal stimulus to reignite growth. The problem is that the Trump administration implemented an unnecessary tax cut in 2018 that largely benefited corporations. Now is the time for a historic tax cut, but it is impossible to do with $1 trillion deficits that we were told would lead to faster rates of economic growth - growth that would result greater tax revenues that would reduce the deficit.

It is impossible to know whether this recession will be shallow or deep and whether it will last six months or much longer. I am certain that there will be no V-shaped recovery. There are too many factors involved that can't be determined with any accuracy. What we know for certain is that the debt exacerbates the downside significantly. I believe the most likely scenario is a recession that resembles the downturn we had for 8 months from March through November of 2001. The decline in consumer spending was far less dramatic than the collapse in capital spending. This is not another financial crisis.

We have already fallen to my downside price target of 2400-2500 for the S&P 500, but I think lower levels are now guaranteed, given the manner in which we have addressed the pandemic and the downside pressure on oil prices. The bear-market rallies will be eye-popping, as was Friday’s, but they will be short-lived. My next target for the index is 2325, which is a 30% decline from the highs. This is derived by placing a multiple of 15 on my S&P 500 earnings estimate of $155 for 2020. Considering that markets always overshoot in both directions, 2000 is a high probability before the end of 2020. It is also supported by the fact that the S&P 500 fell to levels in the last two recessions that averaged 12.9x prior peak earnings, which today would be $155/share for the four quarters ending in June 2019. If we multiply $155 by 12.9 we come to 1999 for the S&P 500, which is kind of an omen in itself.

I started increasing my exposure modestly to risk last Thursday when the market plunged 10%. I intend to continue doing so as we fall to lower levels. Opportunities will abound for those that have what everyone has hated for so long. Cash! But I will continue to sell rallies as I position the best I can for the next bull market.

I look forward to updating my followers on the economic developments ahead in this weekly series, as I return to analyzing the data to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing. I promise to keep my conclusions interesting.

