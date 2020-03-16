2 Dividend Stock Bargains

Introduction

The stock markets around the world recorded an extremely rapid decline in the past weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whilst businesses will certainly be affected by the coronavirus crisis and its effects, the current stock prices have already declined meaningfully. That has created opportunities for income investors, as many dividend stocks are offering investors very high starting yields. These two companies are dividend payers that are currently offering attractive buying opportunities in my opinion.

#1 EPR Properties (EPR)

This investment is for the more risk-tolerant dividend investors out there.

EPR's tenants will take a big hit to their business performance due to the pandemic. However, EPR is not making money based on its business performance. With long leases in place, it only needs the businesses to stay afloat to be able to cover the rent payments. One of EPR's biggest tenants is the movie theatre operator AMC Entertainment (AMC). As it is operating at 50% capacity due to the virus, its business is suffering. However, with the recent dividend cut announced by AMC, it has more cash available to make sure it honours its rent agreement. Unless you believe that EPR's tenants will go out of business, this is a great entry point in my opinion.

The company recently announced that the planned $1 billion gaming venue acquisition is off. Management is proving its competence as it focuses on the strength of the balance sheet at this challenging time. That decision leaves the balance sheet in much stronger shape to weather current conditions. In addition to the 100% availability of the $1 billion line of credit, the company also has around $500 million worth of unrestricted cash. The new spending plan for 2020 sees only $100 million worth of investing. With around $1.4 billion in liquidity after accounting for the investments and no debt maturities until 2023, the company is in a position to withstand this challenging time.

Source: EPR Investor Presentation

The dividend is paid monthly and currently yields 13.8%. A yield that high is not a great sign, but I believe that the stock has been excessively punished. It currently sits almost 60% below its 52-wk high. The dividend was covered with a 90% adjusted FFO payout ratio in 2019, and although tenants might run into trouble, the fact that the company has ample liquidity available gives me confidence in the sustainability of the dividend. As the dividend is paid monthly, every dividend payment announced is a continued sign of management's confidence in sustaining the dividend.

Source: EPR Investor Presentation

#2 Southern Copper (SCCO)

Mining industry is not where one normally searches for reliable dividend payers. As the price of the commodity moves, it can cause large swings in the company's earnings for the given year. However, as a part of a diversified portfolio, I also hold mining companies that have great assets and reward shareholders through dividends. The company currently pays a 5.7% yielding dividend and gives exposure to copper - a metal that is crucial in building out modern infrastructure.

Southern Copper is a copper miner with assets mostly in Mexico and Peru. The company is one of the lowest cost producers of copper with cash costs around $0.82 per lb of copper mined that management expects to go down to $0.7 by 2023. The current copper price is around $2.44/lb. The company has a very impressive base of assets, with expected mine life of around 70 years. The combination of the quality of assets, low production costs and tailwinds for the metal it produces makes for an interesting investing proposition.

Source: Southern Copper Investor Presentation

SCCO is planning to increase copper production meaningfully in the coming years. This will require an average of around $2 B in CapEx throughout until 2026. Whilst this will benefit the business in the long run, if heightened CapEx comes at a time of low copper prices, the dividend might be in danger. I personally accept this risk, as I expect to receive dividends from SCCO across a long investing horizon, but it is up to each individual investor to determine their risk tolerance.

Summary

I am sticking to my investment plan in all market conditions. At a time like this, I am still investing regularly in dividend payers that are trading at attractive valuations. In my opinion, those three companies fit the bill right now. It doesn't matter what my portfolio value is now or next year, how I measure my success is that I have an income stream through dividends in 5-6 years that supports my retirement.

Wish everybody successful investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a long position in SCCO in the coming week.