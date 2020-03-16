Arcus Biosciences Anti-TIGIT Candidate Puts Company In The Shop Window

Positive data readouts and big pharma interest can move the needle on this stock - I see further upside for Arcus, whose drugs have unique characteristics that mark them out as potential winners.

Stock is undoubtedly up on TIGIT-related acquisition speculation, but the company's adenosine inhibitor candidates and Anti-PD-1 Antibody Zimberelimab also have promise.

CEO Terry Rosen is a biotech veteran who sold his previous company, Flexus Biosciences, to Bristol Myers Squibb for $1.2bn less than 2 years after founding it.

Investment Thesis

At the end of February, Arcus Biosciences' (RCUS) stock traded above its March 2018 IPO price of $15 for the first time. The IPO raised $120m chiefly to fund development of 2 drug candidates - dual antagonist of adenosine receptors A 2a R and A 2b R AB928, and anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody AB122 - now known as zimberelimab.

Fast forward 2 years and AB928 is now participating in 8 clinical trials - 2 in partnership with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) subsidiary Genentech and 1 with Infinity pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) - to evaluate its safety and efficacy as a treatment for a range of indications including colorectal cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, and triple negative breast cancer.

Meanwhile, zimberelimab is undergoing a phase 2 trial for the treatment of first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with AB928 and a third Arcus candidate, AB154, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

It is this third candidate that has been chiefly responsible for Arcus' recent stellar share price gains - the stock has rocketed by 183% since September last year, from a post-IPO low of $6.37, to just over $14 at the time of posting this article, and above $19 before the stock markets' coronavirus-related systemic issues took hold last week.

Big pharma focus on anti-TIGIT treatments has been recently reignited, with Roche initiating a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate its anti-TIGIT antibody tiragolumab as a first-line treatment for small cell lung cancer - the first of many trials of tiragolumab, the company has promised.

Merck & Co. (MRK) has an anti-TIGIT candidate undergoing a phase 2 trial in combination with its blockbuster cancer drug keytruda, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) also has a candidate in trials in combination with keytruda rival Opdivo.

Pharma industry trials targeting TIGIT. Source: Evaluate Pharma.

Arcus is running 2 clinical trials evaluating AB154 as a treatment for solid tumors and non-small cell lung cancer. Results from the phase 1b solid tumor trial are expected in July, whilst the second trial enrolled in January and is expected to last until March 2022.

As such, Arcus finds itself in the thick of a race to bring an anti-TIGIT therapy to market, and with its results from the solid tumor trial due in July, the company can be considered a front-runner. Whilst some observers may put this down to luck (anti-TIGIT hype being revived by a big pharma) rather than design, Arcus management's track record suggests otherwise.

Terry Rosen and Juan Jaen, Arcus CEO and President, respectively, previously worked together when they founded Flexus Biosciences - a small molecule cancer immunotherapy specialist - in 2013. The pair sold the company to Bristol-Myers Squibb for $1.25bn less than 2 years later. Rosen and Jaen say they look for "Goldilocks targets" - validated biological targets that have been overlooked by other companies.

AB154 may be case in point. The drug was in-licensed from Abmuno Therapeutics in 2016 for an up-front payment of ~$6m with a further $101m of milestone payments due dependent upon the AB154's progress through clinical trials and towards commercialization.

The recent share price gains mean that Arcus now has a market cap of $828m, therefore - it may not be hard to guess where I am going with this - if results from the company's multiple data readouts in 2020, for AB154, AB122, zimberelimab and a fourth candidate, AB680, a CD73 inhibitor, impress, Arcus may well look like a very attractive acquisition target, at a premium to current share price - perhaps at a valuation of ~$1.25bn.

Of course, the data may not impress, or the current enthusiasm for anti-TIGIT medicines may wane, but when there are 3 major pharmas making big bets on the efficacy of the treatment, a ready-made, advanced stage candidate may prove too tempting for a cash-rich pharma to resist.

Recently, Barclays initiated coverage of Arcus setting a price target of $24 and assigning the stock an overweight rating. Consensus analyst ratings suggest a "buy" with a price target of $20. The company also has significant institutional backing from the likes of Invus Financial Advisors (holding worth $18.6m), Boxer Capital LLC ($16.8m), and Morgan Stanley ($0.7m). Institutional firms and hedge funds hold >48% of Arcus' stock in total.

Based on the management team's track record and the strength of its portfolio, Arcus represents an interesting investment opportunity, in my view, always remembering the inherent risks of backing early stage biotech companies.

Company Overview

Arcus portfolio overview plus clinical trials ongoing. Source: my table using data from Arcus website.

Arcus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating best-in-class cancer therapies. The company combines investigational small molecules and antibodies targeting immune checkpoint receptors (such as PD-1 and TIGIT) to create highly differentiated combination products, and guides them through adaptive, indication specific combination trials towards eventual commercialisation.

The company targets patient populations and indications where they identify the greatest unmet need and where its agents can have the greatest effect (e.g. CD73 enzymatic processes), and where survival and response rates to existing standard-of-care therapies are at their lowest. Arcus currently has 4 "shots on goal" and a discovery pipeline looking at up to 5 new molecules. The company has the stated ambition of creating 1-2 investigational new drug ("IND") candidates each year.

AB928 and AB680 - targeting the ATP-adenosine pathway

If it were not for the recent big-pharma focus on anti-TIGIT, then investor focus would likely be on Arcus' Adenosine Receptor Antagonist candidate AB928.

Adenosine Axis explanation. Source: Arcus company website

Adenosine is generated by extracellular adenosine 5′-triphosphate ("ATP") which is released by dying cancer cells as a result of the enzymatic action of CD39 and CD73. Adenosine is a powerful immunosuppressive substance that prevents the activation of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (such as CD8+ T cells and NK cells) which would normally kill off the cancerous cells.

AB928 is designed to inhibit the mediating activities of A 2a and A 2b receptors, respectively, thereby blocking the action of adenosine on immune cells. Arcus say their drug is the first receptor antagonist to enter clinical development that is specifically designed for the oncological setting and targets both A 2a and A 2b receptors (targeting both, Arcus say makes the treatment more robust and applicable to a wider range of tumors) and the first to be evaluated in combination with chemotherapy.

Over the course of four separate dose-escalating studies (Arc-2, 3, 4 and 5), AB928 has been evaluated in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapies and with Arcus' anti-PD-1 therapy zimberelimab and an optimal daily dose of 150mg has been settled upon, with no major safety concerns flagged to date. Additionally (as per the waterfall plot below), AB928 has demonstrated tumor responses and prolonged disease stabilization with a median 3-4 lines of therapy.

Arcus waterfall plot - phase 1 patients. Source: Arcus company presentation.

In December last year, Arcus announced that the company would partner with Genentech - a subsidiary of Roche - to enter AB928 into 2 clinical trials. 1 for third-line metastatic colorectal cancer - evaluating AB928 and Roche's Tecentriq and Bayer's Stivarga against Stivarga as a monotherapy - and the second for first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, in combination with Tecentriq and chemo treatment gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel against gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel alone. Preliminary data from the trials is expected to be published in the second half of this year.

Another triple combination trial in conjunction with Infinity Pharmaceuticals has been ongoing since October 2018 to evaluate AB928 alongside Infinity's PI3K-gamma inhibitor IPI-549 and zimberelimab to treat both triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Preliminary data is expected in February 2022.

Prostate cancer is another potential indication for AB928 and Arcus say they intend to initiate a phase 1b/2 trial testing AB928 in combination with zimberelimab and either androgen receptor inhibitor enzalutamide, or chemo treatment docetaxel, or AB680, sometime this year. Another phase 1b colorectal trial in combination with chemo treatments FOLFOX and bevacizumab is also expected.

AB680

AB680 targets the CD73 enzyme which is involved in the final stages of the conversion of ATP to adenosine. The company believes that, being a small molecule rather than an antibody, AB680 will achieve better penetration of tumor tissue. The drug also potentially has a superior ability to bind to and disrupt soluble CD37, and is better equipped to disrupt non-soluble CD37 than rival treatments in development, Arcus says.

Arcus is developing both orally and intravenously delivered treatments and estimate that dosing should take place once every two-to-three weeks, which management says would be convenient for patients and have strong commercial benefits.

A phase 1b dose escalation trial has now begun (ARC-8) which will further evaluate the safety of AB680 in combination with the chemo treatment gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, as well as zimberelimab, for front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Zimberelimab - Anti-PD-1 Antibody

Zimberelimab was in-licensed from Chinese biotech WuXi Biologics in 2017. Arcus is focused on developing this anti-PD-1 inhibitor in combination with other treatments to build on the progress of checkpoint inhibitors as monotherapies to further enhance anti-tumor immune responses.

Zimberelimab is progressing through three phase 1b clinical trials, with AB928 for checkpoint-relapsed renal cell cancer and mutated EGFR non-small cell lung cancer patients (alongside standard-of-care chemo treatments), and with AB680 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. A phase 2 randomized trial with Arcus' AB154 anti-TIGIT antibody for non-small cell lung cancer and a collaboration with Strata oncology evaluating Zimberelimab as a monotherapy are also ongoing.

AB154 Anti-TIGIT Antibody

Blocking TIGIT, stimulating the CD226 / CD155 immune activating pathway. Source: Arcus company presentation.

TIGIT is an inhibitory receptor that plays a key role in the suppression of T-cell proliferation and activation. TIGIT's primary ligand CD155, however, can stimulate, as well as inhibit, T-cell and NK-cell activity, meaning that when anti-TIGIT antibodies bind to CD155 they not only block anti-immuno activity, but enable a stimulatory receptor, CD226, to encourage activity of the immune cells. For those interested, a far more thorough explanation of TIGIT can be found here.

Research indicates that PD-1 and anti-TIGIT antibodies in combination increase efficacy compared to PD-1 as a monotherapy, hence Arcus is evaluating their anti-TIGIt antibody, AB154, both as a monotherapy and in combination with zimberelimab.

A phase 1 dose-escalation study is ongoing, with data presented by Arcus in November last year revealing no dose limiting toxicities or serious adverse events had occurred. A phase 2 study for non-small cell lung cancer was initiated at the end of 2019 evaluating AB154 in combination with zimberelimab and/or AB928, with preliminary results expected by the end of this year. Arcus also hopes to initiate trials where they believe the highest expression levels of CD155 and TIGIT can be found, with early signs indicating these are likely to be cancers of the head and neck, triple-negative breast and both non-small cell and small cell lung cancer.

Risks

While the hype around anti-TIGIT treatments as a complement to PD1 inhibitors has been very positive for Arcus' share price, the company will have its work cut out firstly competing in a tightly contested field against companies with huge R&D budgets, and secondly in establishing that anti-TIGIT/PD-1 activity can prove to be genuinely efficacious.

Analysts have suggested that Arcus may have trouble recruiting for its pivotal phase 2 AB154/zimberelimab trial given that patients being treated with keytruda will not be allowed to participate. If the trial suffers from a recruitment deficit, Arcus will lose valuable time and cede ground to competitors. 2 of Arcus' main competitors in the TIGIT space - Merck & Co. and Roche - have their own in-house PD-1 inhibitors, keytruda and tecentriq, meanwhile Iteos Therapeutics, another competitor, has initiated a phase 1/2 trial of its EOS-448 anti-TIGIT treatment.

Whilst Arcus has the rest of its portfolio to fall back on should AB154 not deliver positive results, without the boost to share price provided by a promising TIGIT targeting candidate, the company may revert to trading below $10 - Arcus would need an impressive set of trial results from one of its other candidates to reignite interest in its stock - but that is eminently possible, in my view.

Another issue could be that Arcus' management team becomes a victim of its own success. The market may believe that Arcus exists not to be - as management claims - a fully-integrated, long-term drug development and delivery company, but rather a short-term enterprise geared towards rapidly promoting its drug candidates and securing a lucrative acquisition at a premium to IPO price. Should this not happen, Arcus may lose its institutional support.

Conclusion - buy if you have faith in the management (and the drugs)

Despite these risks (which are typical of most biotechs), Arcus does have numerous circumstances in its favor. Firstly, the company - as its management's strong track record suggests it would - has managed to identify areas of unmet need, produce candidates, and progress clinical trials, demonstrating efficiency and securing some positive early results - notably with AB928.

Secondly, if the efficacy of AB154 proves to be only marginally present in trials, it may be enough to persuade a big-pharma firm to make an acquisition on the basis that it is better to own a promising TIGIT candidate than not to own a potential blockbuster. Even Merck & Co. and Roche may be tempted to bring an alternative anti-TIGIT candidate into its stable to maximize their chance of success in this potentially lucrative field.

Thirdly, Arcus is cash rich thanks to its $120m 2018 IPO raise (which came swiftly after a Series C private company raise of $107m). The company had $188.2m of funds at the end of 2019, having made an annual loss of $84m. It should therefore be able to fund operations until mid-2021, by which time it should be clear whether its candidates have genuine promise.

Of course, investors may feel like they have missed the boat with Arcus given the company's recent share price gains - perhaps the TIGIT catalyst was a one-off that will not be repeated. It is clear, however, that the pharma community sees significant potential in TIGIT targeting therapies, perhaps based on highly promising data that is not widely available but may surface sometime in 2020 with so many data readouts upcoming, not just from Arcus but from Roche, Merck, BMY et al.

Arcus' timing and positioning has so far been impeccable in this respect. Rather than brow-beating about their own lack of timing, investors who make a purchase now may benefit from the rapid progression of a field of cancer treatment from hype cycle to demonstrable benefit, and one in which Arcus - protected by a wider complementary portfolio of clinically advanced candidates - can play an important role.

It's my view that the current price of $18 is a significant discount to the price the company may achieve either through commercializing its portfolio or an acquisition. Just witness Gilead's recent acquisition of Forty Seven for $95.5 per share. 3 months previously the stock had traded at $6.5. This is naturally the exception rather than the rule, but Arcus' management has the relationships (and the collaborations) in place to make something happen. In my view, there is a realistic chance it has the drugs, too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RCUS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.