Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.: A Renewable Energy Beneficiary

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is an alternative energy utility stock that has seen its share price drop 22.37% from its 52-week high of $16.85 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the underlying quality of the Oakville, Canada-based business itself remains excellent, and the share price drop provides a value opportunity here.

Alternative energy is a growth market, and according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions renewable energy made up 26.2% of global electricity generation in 2018 - a figure that is set to increase to 45% by 2040, chiefly from hydro, solar, and wind energy sources. These energy sources are all more efficient, cleaner, and cheaper than fossil fuels - and these energy sources are all used in the facilities within the portfolio of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., which looks likely to benefit from the growing renewable energy market share as evident from the projected earnings per share growth of 12.65% for the next five years.

Algonquin divides its operations between a number of subsidiaries, the two most prominent being Algonquin Power Co., which runs 35 energy production facilities; and Liberty Utilities, which caters to more than 750,000 customers in twelve states in the U.S. - there is a separate Liberty Utilities that operates in Canada. The profitability of these operations is evident from the 22.68% operating margin, and from the consistently rising revenue and net income figures Algonquin has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (C$) Revenue ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2015 1.03 billion 740 million 118.51 million 84.83 million 2016 1.1 billion 790 million 130.92 million 93.71 million 2017 1.98 billion 1.42 billion 193.09 million 138.22 million 2018 2.12 billion 1.52 billion 239.77 million 171.63 million 2019 2.13 billion 1.53 billion 704.43 million 504.24 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. investor relations page.

Shareholders have benefited from the profitability of Algonquin's operations, as evident from the 15.63% return on equity and from the dividend recently as well. It has been raised consecutively for only two years, and while positive free cash flow of C$39.71 million ($28.42 million) would suggest that this streak may continue, the high payout ratio of 82.93% throws doubt on this.

That being said, Algonquin's balance sheet gives confidence that the dividend can be maintained, as long-term debt of C$4.82 billion ($3.45 billion) is offset by a net worth of C$6.15 billion ($4.4 billion), and total current liabilities of C$1.13 billion ($808.9 million) are offset by total current assets of C$665.48 million ($476.36 million), cash on hand worth C$81.03 million ($58 million), and total accounts receivable of C$336.04 million ($240.54 million). The debt burden is relatively low for a utility, and the projected 12.65% earnings per share growth is relatively high for the same reason - making this a quality business. And at present, it is trading at a bargain price.

At close of market on 03/13/2020, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. traded at $13.08 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 03/13/2020, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. traded at a share price of $13.08 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, based on earnings per share of $1.04. The P/E is lower than the stock's five-year average P/E of 27.67. However, the current dividend yield of 4.28% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.48%. This somewhat mixed picture makes it pertinent to establish what fair value for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.84 (12.64 / 15 = 0.84) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $15.57 (13.08 / 0.84 = 15.57). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.46 (12.64 / 27.67 = 0.46) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $28.44 (13.08 / 0.46 = 28.44).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (4.48 / 4.28 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $12.46 (13.08 / 1.05 = 12.46). Finally, I will average out these estimates to get a final estimate of $18.82 (15.57 + 28.44 + 12.46 / 3 = 18.82). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 44%.

In summary, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an excellent renewable energy utility business that provides exposure to the growing alternative energy market, has a decent balance sheet and excellent revenue and net income figures, and is trading at a 44% discount to fair value. In the current market, this is a buy for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.