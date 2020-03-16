Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.: A Renewable Energy Beneficiary
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a beneficiary of the growing renewable energy market.
It has consistently excellent revenue and net income, and a strong balance sheet which should support its dividend.
It has high growth prospects for a utility, and is trading at a discount.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is an alternative energy utility stock that has seen its share price drop 22.37% from its 52-week high of $16.85 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the underlying quality of the Oakville, Canada-based business itself remains excellent, and the share price drop provides a value opportunity here.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an excellent way of getting exposure to the growing renewable energy market. Image provided by The Globe and Mail.
Alternative energy is a growth market, and according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions renewable energy made up 26.2% of global electricity generation in 2018 - a figure that is set to increase to 45% by 2040, chiefly from hydro, solar, and wind energy sources. These energy sources are all more efficient, cleaner, and cheaper than fossil fuels - and these energy sources are all used in the facilities within the portfolio of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., which looks likely to benefit from the growing renewable energy market share as evident from the projected earnings per share growth of 12.65% for the next five years.
Algonquin divides its operations between a number of subsidiaries, the two most prominent being Algonquin Power Co., which runs 35 energy production facilities; and Liberty Utilities, which caters to more than 750,000 customers in twelve states in the U.S. - there is a separate Liberty Utilities that operates in Canada. The profitability of these operations is evident from the 22.68% operating margin, and from the consistently rising revenue and net income figures Algonquin has reported over the past five years.
|Year
|Revenue (C$)
|Revenue ($)
|Net Income (C$)
|Net Income ($)
|2015
|1.03 billion
|740 million
|118.51 million
|84.83 million
|2016
|1.1 billion
|790 million
|130.92 million
|93.71 million
|2017
|1.98 billion
|1.42 billion
|193.09 million
|138.22 million
|2018
|2.12 billion
|1.52 billion
|239.77 million
|171.63 million
|2019
|2.13 billion
|1.53 billion
|704.43 million
|504.24 million
Figures collated from annual reports available on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. investor relations page.
Shareholders have benefited from the profitability of Algonquin's operations, as evident from the 15.63% return on equity and from the dividend recently as well. It has been raised consecutively for only two years, and while positive free cash flow of C$39.71 million ($28.42 million) would suggest that this streak may continue, the high payout ratio of 82.93% throws doubt on this.
That being said, Algonquin's balance sheet gives confidence that the dividend can be maintained, as long-term debt of C$4.82 billion ($3.45 billion) is offset by a net worth of C$6.15 billion ($4.4 billion), and total current liabilities of C$1.13 billion ($808.9 million) are offset by total current assets of C$665.48 million ($476.36 million), cash on hand worth C$81.03 million ($58 million), and total accounts receivable of C$336.04 million ($240.54 million). The debt burden is relatively low for a utility, and the projected 12.65% earnings per share growth is relatively high for the same reason - making this a quality business. And at present, it is trading at a bargain price.
At close of market on 03/13/2020, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. traded at $13.08 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.
At close of market on 03/13/2020, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. traded at a share price of $13.08 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, based on earnings per share of $1.04. The P/E is lower than the stock's five-year average P/E of 27.67. However, the current dividend yield of 4.28% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.48%. This somewhat mixed picture makes it pertinent to establish what fair value for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is.
To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.84 (12.64 / 15 = 0.84) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $15.57 (13.08 / 0.84 = 15.57). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.46 (12.64 / 27.67 = 0.46) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $28.44 (13.08 / 0.46 = 28.44).
Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (4.48 / 4.28 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $12.46 (13.08 / 1.05 = 12.46). Finally, I will average out these estimates to get a final estimate of $18.82 (15.57 + 28.44 + 12.46 / 3 = 18.82). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 44%.
In summary, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an excellent renewable energy utility business that provides exposure to the growing alternative energy market, has a decent balance sheet and excellent revenue and net income figures, and is trading at a 44% discount to fair value. In the current market, this is a buy for long-term investors.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.