PONAX: The Fund's Mortgage Holdings Offer A Nice Balance To An Equity Portfolio

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX) mutual fund as an investment option at its current market price. The fund has seen some pressure since my last review, and has offered some protection, in terms of price decline and volatility, compared to equities. This reality may entice investors given the swings we have seen in equity markets over the last few months. One especially attractive attribute of PONAX is that it has a multi-sector approach and provides a diversified holdings mix, offering a one-stop shop for investors, so to speak. While the fund holds debt of all types, its largest allocation is towards residential mortgages, both agency and non-agency. I continue to view both sectors positively for 2020, as mortgage delinquencies continue to decline, and homeowners are in a rather healthy financial position. Finally, while refinancing risk poses a threat to the mortgage debt sector, I see yields remaining relatively competitive going forward. Foreign demand in particular, given low interest rates around the world, could send prices higher in the year ahead.

Background

First, a little about PONAX. The fund seeks to "maximize current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." Its benchmark is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index, which covers the U.S. investment grade fixed rate bond market, with index components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities, and asset-backed securities. Currently, the fund is trading at $11.37/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0515/share, representing an annual yield of 5.44%. I covered PONAX in November and continued to recommend the fund. Since that time, PONAX has seen a negative return around 4%. While this is not ideal, we have to consider the broader equity markets are down around 20% during the same period, so PONAX did provide a relative hedge. With 2020 underway, I wanted to reevaluate PONAX, to see if I should maintain my bullish rating on the fund. After review, I continue to like the fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

I Continue To Find Mortgage Debt Attractive

As I typically do with PONAX, I am going to begin this review with a discussion of the housing market, and why I feel debt related to this space is a smart place for investors to be. This is important to PONAX because the fund has about two-thirds of its exposure to either agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and non-agency MBS, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an important area for the fund, which has been the case for some time. This exposure percentage is similar to where it stood back in November, except that PONAX has its agency MBS weighting increase by about 2% at the expense of non-agency MBS.

As my readers know, this is an area I have maintained a bullish position on quite a while, including late last year. Simply, I find the housing market to be in fairly good shape, and it does not have the excesses that are forming in the corporate credit market, or in other areas of consumer finance, such as auto loans and credit cards. While I believe the fundamentals for MBS are strong, the fact is that investors have been favoring other asset types in the short-term. In fact, agency MBS noticeably under-performed other fixed-income sectors in Q4, as measured by excess returns over treasuries, as seen below:

Source: Putnam Investments

As you can see, while MBS have been generating a better return than treasuries, the excess return is not much. Further, compared to other asset classes, the lag is clear. So, with this in mind, why I am still bullish on this space?

One reason is the recent performance gap has made the yield offered by MBS more attractive on a relative basis. Given the strong underlying gains in the alternative sectors mentioned above, the yields in those sectors have declined faster than in MBS. My point here is that, when we compare MBS' yield to these sectors now, compared to a year ago, the spread has narrowed markedly, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, yields have come down broadly. So, in that respect, MBS is yielding less on an absolute level than a year ago. However, my point is that yields have been falling faster elsewhere, and this could pique investor interest in MBS that may not have been there before. Consider then at the end of 2018, high yield corporates had a yield spread of almost 5% over MBS. Now, that spread is 2.7%. A similar story is exhibited in the other sectors noted as well. Simply, I see the relative under-performance of MBS as offering investors a good entry point for investors now, compared to other fixed-income options.

Mortgage Delinquencies Continue To Broadly Decline

Of course, while I personally find the under-performance from MBS as presenting a value entry point, other investors may be skeptical. After all, sectors, stocks, and funds often lag alternative options for good reasons. Therefore, it is important to look at the fundamentals in housing market, to see if this sector offers value, or a value trap.

Fortunately, there are reasons to be bullish on the housing market right now. Chief among them is that delinquency rates continue to fall, suggesting plenty of underlying strength. During my November review, I highlighted how the delinquency rate on single-family homes had shrunk from Q1 to Q2 on a quarter over quarter basis. This time around, the story remains consistent, with the delinquency rate falling in Q3 and in Q4 as well, sitting at 2.45% and 2.35%, respectively:

Source: St. Louis Fed

These graphs mark a decline from the 2.59% Q2 figure, and show a continuance of a trend that has been consistently positive for years. My takeaway here is I see no reason to alter my bullish outlook on this sector. Homeowners are making good on their obligations, and delinquencies are reaching levels not seen in decades. Unless the employment picture changes drastically in America, I don't see this story changing in 2020.

Foreign Buyers Could Drive Demand

My next point again relates to the mortgage sector more broadly. Specifically, I will cover a reason why I believe demand from foreign investors could help with the next move higher in asset prices for MBS. As investors are likely aware, central banks around the developed world have slashed interest rates to historic lows. As is in the case in Japan and Europe, some governments have even pushed yields to negative territory. The result has been that investors in those territories need to look overseas in order to find yield, and that has driven interest in U.S. fixed-income sectors in particular. For foreign investors who are obtaining interest payments in their home currency, they have to consider both the underlying holdings and the currency exchange risk, once they convert proceeds to their local currency. This reality tells me that these investors may begin to consider the MBS space, as yields have begun to look more attractive compared to other options, as I discussed above.

In particular, once we consider hedging costs, agency MBS yields are actually a bit more attractive than what is offered by investment grade corporates. This analysis considers the impact of interest rate movements on the duration of a particular asset. For mortgages, steady or increasing interest rates will lengthen the duration, as homeowners are unlikely to refinance in this scenario. The alternative view is, when interest rates decline, the duration will move sharply lower, as homeowners now have an incentive to refinance. To put this simply, consider that many mortgages are for 30 years, which is quite a long duration. But as interest rates decline, the chances of homeowners refinancing in the very short-term increase broadly, turning a product with a 30 year maturity in to one that may mature in the very immediate term.

The importance of this trend is that the cost of hedging this risk has declined. In fact, when we couple this with the declining absolute yields in the investment grade corporate sector, it has reached a point where the currency hedged yield for agency MBS is actually higher than for investment grade corporates. To illustrate, consider the corresponding yields for a Japanese investor, who converts their payments from US dollars to Yen, as shown below:

Source: Osterweis Capital Management

While the divergence is not very large, this is important because foreign buyers are making up an increasing percentage of the U.S. bond market. A small move in real yields could prompt those investors to shift from one asset class to another and, if so, the impact could be quite large.

To get an understanding of how significant foreign buyers are right now, consider that foreign ownership of U.S. corporate bonds is near a decade high, and has recently resumed its trend upward, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Osterweis Capital Management

My takeaway is this could provide a bullish tailwind for U.S. MBS, and PONAX by extension. While I believe the strong fundamental picture of MBS will be enough for the sector to register returns, an attractive yield story could also pique foreign interest, and that could help the sector make up for recent under-performance going forward.

Refinancing Remains A Key Risk

While I have laid out a bullish case for PONAX, I would be remiss if I did not point out a key risk to my thesis. Considering PONAX is heavily-exposed to mortgage debt, the current interest rate environment presents both headwinds and tailwinds. While low interest rates supports on-time mortgage payments, because it limits the total cost to borrowers, it also encourages pre-payments, and that is a risk to lenders. This can markedly impact both yields and total returns across the MBS space.

The downside risk here is, if interest rates move lower (as they did in 2019), homeowners may elect to refinance mortgages. By refinancing, homeowners will pay off the existing mortgage and obtain a new one at the prevailing (lower) interest rate. If the bonds in a fund's portfolio are paid off, management may choose to replace those loans with the new issuance. This reality can pressure the income stream, and may lead to distribution cuts if the refinancing activity is large enough.

On this note, I do have concerns. There is no guarantee PONAX can maintain its current level of income if a substantial percentage of its debt holdings are paid off early. This may be a headwind investors are comfortable facing, but we do have to consider that refinancing activity has dramatically picked up in the short term. To illustrate, consider the refinancing index, which is sitting just under its 5-year high, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Mortgage News Daily

As you can see, the refinancing index is quite high, and it is indeed having an impact on new mortgage issuance. To put the figure in perspective, consider that in the first few weeks of January, the share of refinancing activity made up 59% and 63% of new mortgages, according to an article by CNBC. Now, as we sit in the middle of March, this figure has risen to 79% of new mortgage applications, as reported by CNBC.

My takeaway here is investors need to be aware of the headwinds facing the sector, and allocate resources accordingly. Refinancing has likely been a key driver in MBS' under-performance of late. If interest rates continue lower, this will continue to be a drag on total return. However, I personally believe interest rates will remain steady going forward. The U.S. has already cut rates, and Congress and the White House appear ready to pass a virus response bill in the very short term. This action by Washington could keep the Fed from having to act more aggressively. This tells me refinancing activity may be peaking right now, and could see a decline from here.

Bottom-line

Mortgage debt remains one of my preferred allocations, and PONAX is overweight this sector. While refinancing risk could pressure the sector, and PONAX's overall yield, the fund has a great track record of responding to changing market conditions to maintain its income stream. With volatility creeping back in the market, I like the idea of holding on to a stable, diversified holding. Considering the MBS sector is offering a yield that is relatively more attractive than it was a year ago, I believe investors will look to increase their exposure to this sector in 2020. Therefore, I am maintaining my "bullish" rating for PONAX, and would encourage investors to give the fund a serious look at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PONAX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.