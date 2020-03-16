25% Upside, 9% Yield, We Bought Annaly Capital Management's Preferred Share

Excluding the recent liquidity issue where preferred shares plunged lower, shares have been exceptionally stable for the better part of a decade.

The sale on preferred shares reached historic levels. These shares can't be called below $25, so investors can lock in a huge yield.

Covering the preferred dividend should be easy. It would be hard for them not to cover it. Currently they cover it more than 11 times.

Book value for common shares should be down, but the spreads on MBS are attractive for investing.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) went on a huge slide. The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled over the last few weeks. Annaly Capital Management scheduled a conference call to discuss the current environment. The call will be at 8:30 AM Eastern time on Monday, 3/16/2020. Consequently, it will most likely occur shortly AFTER this article is published. Therefore, I cannot possibly discuss the contents of the call within this article.

Annaly Capital Management's last close was at $6.90, on Friday 3/13/2020. At that price, we are bullish on the stock. Commentary on the call could change our opinion, but I think it's unlikely. I expect this call is to reassure the market.

Q4 2019 book value was reported at $9.66 per share. We believe book value is materially lower today and suspect management will provide at least a rough estimate on the change. Despite projecting material book value losses, $6.90 is still a very substantial discount.

Our ratings will overlap with Scott Kennedy because he leads research on the common shares of mortgage REITs. If he sees something in a different light, our view on the common stock could change abruptly. I focus on the preferred shares and equity REITs. We are going to focus on the preferred shares as an investment, but we're also going to cover many fundamentals for the common stock. As investors in the preferred shares, it helps to have a firm grasp of how the mortgage REIT operates.

Sector Valuation

The sector went from being overvalued to undervalued. During that time, we expect a substantial loss in book value per common share. However, it isn’t nearly as bad as the movement in common share prices would make you believe.

Annaly Capital Management has a little diversification in the portfolio, but agency RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) is the largest allocation by a substantial margin. Those assets are hedged using “interest rate swaps.” We believe the interest rate swaps will create a huge loss on book value. However, the huge decline in share prices exceeds the expected damage from the swaps.

Preferred Shares

Remember, we are focusing on the preferred shares. There are more "strong buys" in the mortgage REIT preferred shares than we've ever had before. There are only a few shares outside of the strong-buy range. This is a great time to be building an income portfolio with preferred shares.

Annaly Capital Management has four series of preferred shares:

The series we want to focus on in this article is NLY-D. However, I will start by saying that all four of these preferred shares are within our “strong-buy” ranges.

In fact, they are deep inside the “strong-buy” range.

NLY-D

We bought shares of NLY-D (and issued a buy alert) yesterday:

Then we bought more shares:

These shares are down by about 20% since 3/11/2020. This is a risk rating 1 security. It doesn’t have “call protection” on the calendar, but it trades at about $20.00, so investors would be looking at a capital gain of about 25% if called at some date in the future.

The shares are on a historic sale:

You don’t get shares of NLY-D at this price often. Until 3/12/2020, it simply wasn’t a thing. Not at any point. NLY’s other preferred shares haven’t been around as long. They were issued more recently as NLY called preferred shares with higher rates.

Our key factors are shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

The shares offer a stripped yield of 9.34% using a recent price of $20.15. We should highlight that prices have been very volatile over the last 48 hours. The falling common share price spilled over to the preferred shares. However, NLY must pay my 9.34% yield on the preferred share before they have the right to pay a single penny in common dividends. That’s the rule for the preferred shares. We don’t see that common dividend going to $.00, so we should continue to be paid.

It wasn’t that long ago when NLY was issuing new preferred shares at materially lower coupon rates. They were reducing their outstanding preferred shares which carried higher coupon rates. Not so long ago, NLY didn’t even want shares of NLY-D outstanding because they considered the 7.5% coupon rate to be too high. Now we get a stripped yield of 9.34% because the market is in a panic.

Of course, NLY does have the right to call our shares. If they so desire, they could call our shares and pay us $25.00 to force us out of our position. That would be a capital gain for almost 25% of the purchase price in addition to the 9.34% stripped yield. I can live with that risk.

Will Annaly Go Bankrupt?

Next question?

Alright, we will touch on the reasons.

Annaly Capital Management has a diversified portfolio and rates slid down over the course of a month. They may have adjusted their positions during that time to reduce the damage. Even if they didn’t change their positions, they would still earn a respectable amount of net interest income. High prepayments are a substantial temporary headwind. Assuming nothing reverses over the next 17 days, prepayment expectations will make the income statement look worse in Q1 2020.

What’s Happening with Prepayments?

We’re going to break this concept down for people.

For simplicity's sake, we’ll be quoting things on the basis of $100.00 in face value. Face value is the amount of principal that's actually owed. Most agency RMBS trade above face value. So if you wanted to buy one, you might pay anywhere from $100.50 to $106.00 per $100 of face value. The exact amount would depend on the security you were buying.

Are we clear so far?

Here’s a sample transaction: Annaly buys a pool of MBS. They pay $102.00. That means for each $100.00 of face value, Annaly paid $102.00. From that moment onwards, NLY earns the interest income from that MBS until it is paid off (or until Annaly sells the position).

Let’s assume NLY buys the MBS for $102.00. An MBS which only costs $102 will have a lower coupon rate than one which costs $103 or $104.

Current Pricing

Using current pricing as of 3/13/2020 at 1:18 PM Eastern time, a 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS worth $102 would have a coupon rate of around 3.25%.

We can tell that because we buy access to real-time trading data on MBS.

We can see:

The 30-year fixed-rate MBS with a coupon of 3% is trading at $101.39

The 30-year fixed-rate MBS with a coupon of 3.5% is trading at $102.61.

Then we can deduce with simple math:

The middle of those price points is $102.00.

The middle of those coupon rates would be 3.25%.

Assumptions

Let’s assume yields are worse.

Since we want to prove that the current situation isn’t fatal, we’re going to assume that things are even harder. We will use:

A price of $102.00.

A coupon rate of 3.0% instead of 3.25%.

Using those values, if 50% of the portfolio was prepaying each year but was replaced at $102.00 (per $100 of face value), the loss from prepayments would run roughly 1% per year. This assumption of a 50% prepayment rate is absurdly high. We’re using it to prove a point. We are going to focus on your transactions for the first part of the math, then we will deal with interest income and expense. It may sound weird to separate these two factors, but it makes the concept much easier to explain.

Let’s dive into that math.

Day 1 : You own two MBS, each is valued at $102. The value of those two positions combined is $204. That’s $102 multiplied by 2. You also have some cash, let’s say $4. So your total value is $208, with $204 coming from MBS.

: You own two MBS, each is valued at $102. The value of those two positions combined is $204. That’s $102 multiplied by 2. You also have some cash, let’s say $4. So your total value is $208, with $204 coming from MBS. Precisely One Year Later : One of those two is prepaid. You get $100 in cash, but you lose one of the MBS. Now you have one MBS worth $102, $100 in new cash, and $4 from your prior cash. The total value is $206 with $102 from MBS. Remember, we are handling interest income and expenses in the next section, so you can ignore them for now.

: One of those two is prepaid. You get $100 in cash, but you lose one of the MBS. Now you have one MBS worth $102, $100 in new cash, and $4 from your prior cash. The total value is $206 with $102 from MBS. Remember, we are handling interest income and expenses in the next section, so you can ignore them for now. The Next Day: You spend your $100 from the new cash plus $2 from the prior cash on buying a new MBS. You pay $102. The total value is $206 with $204 coming from MBS.

So what happens to your income statement? How do we deal with the interest income and expense? What if this position was financed with debt?

Income Statement - Cash Coupon Interest Income

You held the positions for one year, then one mortgage was paid off in full.

You had two mortgages. They had a combined face value of $200 (that’s 2 times $100) and a market value of $204 (that’s 2 times $102).

Your cash interest income on the position is based on the face value. So you earned 3% on $200 of face value. That’s $6.00 in interest income. However, we need to adjust for “amortization.” We’re assuming that every one year you need to replace a massive 50% of the portfolio. That’s exceptionally high, but we’re using 50% to demonstrate the point. For the position which hasn’t prepaid, your amortization is very small.

Income Statement - Amortization

If one of the $102.00 securities is paid off, we’re losing $2.00 for the year. We record that in the amortization. So our amortization charge is $2.00. This is the simplified version.

The $2.00 amortization charge reduces your interest income from $6.00 to $4.00.

This kind of reduction is “contra-revenue.” It leads to a reduction in the “revenue” reported. For a mortgage REIT, the term “revenue” will often go hand in hand with “gross interest income.”

Note: In the real world (outside this example), we expect an amortization charge in Q1 2020 will lower NLY’s reported “revenue.”

Hedging

We will assume that you financed both positions with “repo agreements.” This is the major funding tool for most mortgage REITs. It's the main source of funds for Annaly Capital Management. You could lock in your cost of funds using “interest rate swaps.” That's the main hedging technique for NLY:

Source: NLY

While NLY’s hedges have a much higher weighted average pay rate, today you could lock in rates around .76%. That’s the result of rates plunging over the last quarter. Because rates plunged and NLY already had these hedges open, they will have a substantial “unrealized loss” on those swap positions. They could close those swaps by paying out a significant amount of cash, which would create a “realized loss.” The expected loss is already built in with the “unrealized loss.”

Income Statement - Interest Expense

If you were locking in your forward rates today using “interest rate swaps” you would expect to be paying about 0.76%. Since LIBOR swaps are still one of the most widely used hedges and are easier to find rates on, we’re using 1-year LIBOR as our base rate:

Source: LIBOR

For simplicity's sake, we’re assuming you used repo agreements to access an extra $200 in cash (fair market value was $204 for your two mortgages).

So you’re paying out 0.76% on $200. Your interest expense is $1.52 for the year. When we include the impact of hedges, we refer to the value as “economic interest expense.” The term isn’t complex, it simply means we’ve incorporated the impact of hedges.

Income Statement - Economic Net Interest Income

Let’s review what we have so far:

Cash Coupon Interest Income was $6.00.

Amortization reduced our income by $2.00.

Revenue (A.K.A. gross interest income) is $4.00 (that’s $6.00 minus $2.00).

Economic interest expense (including hedging) is $1.52.

Economic Net Interest Income is $2.48 (that’s $4.00 minus $1.52).

Replacing Prepaid MBS

Someone is going to get this wrong, so let’s tackle it. When we recognized a cost of $2.00 for “amortization,” it's considered a “non-cash” charge. However, it represents a very real expense. The cost of buying a new MBS at $102.00 after getting $100.00 in cash is an additional $2.00. We have reflected that cost in “amortization.”

Say it with me. We already recognized the cost of amortization.

So the economic net interest income of $2.48 is not used to replace the MBS. That cost was already paid. We don’t pay it twice.

The $2.48 is what this hypothetical position is generating in one year. So when someone tells you “net interest income is dead,” you can tell them: “I’ve got an article that will help you get educated.”

Yield on Assets, Cost of Funds, and Net Interest Spread

If you’re familiar with mortgage REITs, you should already know those three terms. We’re going to run through them for our example.

The Yield on Assets is1.96%. Math: $4.00 / $204.00 = 1.96% (rounded)

The Cost of Funds is 0.76%. Math: $1.52 / $200 = 0.76%

The Net Interest Spread is 1.2%. Math: 1.96% (rounded) minus 0.76%

Note: These values are NOT predictions for what NLY reports for Q1 2020 or for full-year 2020. They are designed to demonstrate what is available in the market today.

Note: We will use the rounded values from here on.

Applying Typical Leverage

Since the goal here is to explain the business model, we’re going to continue with our example.

Let’s say you use seven turns of leverage. That means debt to equity is 7x. Let’s plug in some numbers.

You have $100 in equity. Your debt is seven times that. Therefore, your debt (liability) is $700. We know that assets must be equal to liabilities plus equity. This is the very definition of a “balance sheet.” The assets must balance liabilities and equity. What happens if your assets just declined but there was no change in liabilities? Then your equity would change by the same amount. This isn’t negotiable. It's a requirement of accounting.

Therefore, you have $800 in assets.

Let’s review:

Assets: $800

Liabilities: $700

Equity $100

So here are the questions and answers you need:

How much revenue do you have? $15.68 (that’s 1.96% * 800)

How much goes to your cost of funds? $5.32 (that’s 0.76% * 700)

What is your economic net interest income? $10.36 (that’s $15.68 minus $5.32)

What is your economic net interest income per dollar of equity? $1.036 (that’s $10.36 / $100)

Can you turn that into a percentage? Sure. It would be 10.36%.

How Does That Work With The Yield on Assets, Cost of Funds, and Net Interest Spread?

We’ll run the math again using those terms:

Notice that we still get precisely the same value: 10.36%.

Operating Expenses

As a mortgage REIT, you’ll have some overhead. We can model that as a percentage of equity. For Q4 2019, NLY reported their annualized operating expenses ran at 1.8% of equity. For our example, that would be akin to $1.80 on the $100 of equity.

What is $10.36 minus $1.80? It comes to $8.56.

What is 10.36% minus 1.80%? It comes to 8.56%.

Remember The Assumptions

We built this scenario based on having absurdly high prepayments.

Our assumption had prepayments running at 50%. That pushed the yield on assets substantially lower. If we used a lower assumption for prepayments, it would improve the yield on assets.

What About Book Value?

We get our estimates on book value, our common share ratings, and most other things on the common shares of mortgage REITs from Scott Kennedy. When Scott does that research, he’s diving deep into the fundamentals of each mortgage REIT. He’s looking at every asset and every hedge. He’s evaluating how each of those positions is doing so far during the quarter. It's an immense amount of work. He doesn’t get to use simplified examples. Imagine if we had five to 15 different assets, five to 10 different hedge rates, some borrowing that wasn’t hedged, and constantly had to adjust prepayment expectations. That's vastly more work and that is just to model one mortgage REIT. All these rates are changing every day and the allocations between these positions change every quarter.

A huge amount of work? You bet. He’s covering over 30 stocks, so multiply all that work by 30.

You may wonder why we put such a huge emphasis on book value. We can explain that much easier now because we went through the fundamentals. In our example with the high prepayments, a mortgage REIT would expect to earn 10.36% before operating expenses. If the mortgage REIT had $100 of book value per share, each share could earn $10.36 before overhead and $8.56 after overhead.

If a peer had $200 of book value per share, they could earn $20.72 before overhead and $17.12 after overhead. Precisely twice as much. Why? Because the percentages didn’t change. We’re simply applying them to a higher base. Consequently, the ability of any mortgage REIT to generate earnings is tied to the book value. That doesn’t mean book value is the only thing that matters. But it does mean book value is a critical input.

Preferred Dividend

We did all that math, but we didn’t tie in Annaly’s common shares yet. That's by design. We provided the demonstration for the sake of the preferred shares.

We wanted to drive home that mortgage REITs are still entirely capable of producing net interest income in this environment.

We don’t want to get into the precise estimates here. If you agree with the concept that mortgage REITs can still generate a material amount of net interest income, then you agree that they can cover their preferred equity.

From Annaly Capital Management’s Q4 2019 earnings presentation:

Source: NLY

Core earnings excluding PAA came in at $409,157.

Preferred dividends came in at $35,509.

Regardless of what investors think about the common stock (we suggest reading Scott Kennedy's work), do the investors really believe NLY won’t be able to cover the preferred dividend? They shouldn’t.

NLY is covering the preferred dividend several times over. As we demonstrated, the fundamental business of a mortgage REIT is still possible. Despite projections for lower book value in the common shares, these preferred dividends are still covered several times over.

Conclusion

NLY-D is giving us a solidly covered 9.34% stripped yield. Shares have plenty of upside from $20.15. If they get called, it will be at $25.00. NLY doesn’t have a right to call them below $25.00. If NLY wants to, they could repurchase some of these shares in the open market. That’s their right, but it wouldn’t force us out of our position. If we want to, we can sit in these shares indefinitely waiting for NLY to call our position at $25.00. If they never make that call, we’re still earning 9.34% on cost.

There are scenarios where we would close the position. If NLY-D dramatically outperforms other preferred shares, we may decide to swap for a different position. We’re always looking at relative values to find the best opportunities. For buy-and-hold investors, NLY-D is a great fit. It's a solid yield and the shares can only be called at a substantial capital gain. We don’t foresee a scenario where NLY would need to suspend the preferred dividend. If things became that hectic in the sector, we would expect to have an early warning from Scott Kennedy’s research on the common shares.

If investors grab these shares around $20.15 and get called at $25.00 in a few years, I don’t want to hear any complaints about “losing the income.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-D, NLY-I, NLY-F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Prices have been crazy lately. We are monitoring prices in real-time and trading preferred shares based on relative values. Since almost everything is in the strong buy, we may at times drop one "strong buy" to purchase another. For instance, if NLY-F rallied to $21.00 and $NLY-I dropped to $19.00, we might abruptly trade from NLY-F to NYL-I, even though both shares would be very attractive.