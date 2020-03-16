Coronavirus: Scientists And Statistics Fail To Prevail

The other day I watched The Late Show with Neil deGrasse Tyson where he was wondering whether people are going to listen to scientists or not? My immediate response was like: "Hell no, people's reaction has already proven otherwise!". However, I immediately started to doubt myself whether my opinion holds any ground or not. So, I'm here writing this article on the COVID-19 virus and its impact on economics.

There is one thing you are not going to find in my article. There isn't any China-related information. I do agree there is some extent to China's credibility, but I also think people tend to go to extremes when it comes to this particular country. To keep this analysis as neutral as possible I chose to ignore the statistics originated from China.

Before starting I want to highlight to everyone, most of the data available to anyone on this topic is relatively low. Scientists have still more questions than answers. Most of the statistics are not going to provide you a straight direction this infection is heading, rather than a definitive scientifically proven answer. That's what this article is about. If you are looking for someone to tell you what exactly is going to happen or what might happen if this and that happens then you shouldn't read further. I'm trying to find out what is the most realistic scenario we can expect, according to available mainly statistical pieces of information.

The Virus

For most of my sources, I use WHO data. According to current data as reported by national authorities by 10 AM CET 12 March 2020 there are 44067 confirmed cases and 1440 confirmed deaths (China excluded). On confirmed cases, there are 80% with mild symptoms, 15% severe requiring oxygen and 5% are critical, requiring ventilation. Those most at risk for severe infection are pregnant women, elderly, those with underlying chronic medical conditions and those who are immunosuppressed. If you look at this data you can clearly see the crude mortality ratio is around 3,2%.

In my opinion, this where most people's misunderstanding is originated from. WHO uses two crucial numbers measuring the effects of the virus. One of them is the crude mortality ratio and the other is the infection mortality rate.

Infection mortality rate: "the number of reported deaths divided by the number of infections". There is no available data on infections only. How is this relevant? The virus appears in many regions, in people without any known contact to confirmed cases. It certainly is proof that there are much more mild cases then it is confirmed. Severe and critical symptoms require medical help provided by hospitals, so there are likely not many if any unreported cases of these.

On infection mortality rate everyone can only guess, but the direction is clear, it has to be significantly lower than the crude mortality rate.

Healthcare infrastructure, population, weather

As you have seen on previously described information (China excluded) infection mortality rate should be below 2% at the very least. However, this is only an average and markets tend to overreact on extreme, negative examples rather than seeing the whole picture.

Extremes such as Italy. The healthcare system in Italy is under a lot of stress at the moment. Problems range from an insufficient amount of beds for severe cases, lack of nurses and lack of equipment. Three weeks ago Italy had only a few confirmed cases now a third of the country is under lockdown. I don't like the term but Italy is considered a western country with a long life expectancy and healthy citizens. So how did it come to this?

From the groups more vulnerable to severe symptoms the elderly people outweigh the number of the rest of the groups. (Source: Statista)

In Europe and North America, we got the most elderly people in the population. Italy comes only second to Japan in terms of an aging population. The government acted fast in the country and the WHO also praises Italy's efforts, but the results were mixed. The weakness is in the mixed structure of Italy's Healthcare infrastructure. If quarantine would have been introduced earlier in the country, and more efficiently than the mitigation of the spread would have also preserved more resources of the healthcare. The lack of beds combining with the lack of workforce with an aging population resulted in a close to 7% crude mortality rate in the country.

Let us take another extreme and somewhat similar example from the opposite side. Germany is in a vastly different phase in the spread of the virus with a somewhat more competent healthcare infrastructure. Germany is a similar case to Italy also because it is the third in terms of an aging population (21,5% above the age of 65 in 2017). Data indicates that even the crude mortality ratio can be brought down to 0.19%. This is a promising result for other developed countries. However, this is still a much higher mortality rate than the seasonal flu, which is well below 0.1%. This indicates if a government can mitigate the spread of the virus in numbers that do not exceed its healthcare infrastructure's capacity than the infectious mortality rate could fall well below 1%. Similar to South Korea with a low crude mortality rate of 1%.

The more this virus goes on the more experience we get from those who dealt with a massive cluster of infections and our governments can act accordingly (by clusters I mainly refer to regions where the severity of infection is so high that quarantine like measures are required, so it's not every somewhat larger circle on the map). Government measures, the healthcare infrastructure, and the demographic can play a very strong part in terms of determining the mortality rate. Based on this, the results can wary a lot across different regions.

In the center of clusters, government measures seem to have achieved a positive effect (I'll follow up on this). Containing to a full extent is not happening at the moment. Although it is a goal of the countries affected, mitigation is what is within reach for the moment. It would be optimal to contain the infection altogether, but it is highly unlikely to be achievable in the current environment. What I think to be realistic is to mitigate the spread of the virus and wait for better conditions, such as changing weather. Hot weather works for us. This virus is around twice as infectious as seasonal flu. Stopping it completely in a virus friendly environment (cold weather) is challenging at the moment.

The effect of warmer weather on coronavirus is not proven yet. On the other hand, if you look at data there is no major outbreak on the southern hemisphere, despite the virus's early appearance there. For example Thailand. Although the country has only 11% of its population above 65, its healthcare infrastructure is not in the same league as Germany or Italy.

A less developed healthcare system also comes with the risk of more unconfirmed cases. I have not found any source from WHO considering the existence of unreported deaths caused by the virus. Infection is a different matter because it could be as mild as a common cold, but severe and critical cases require professional care. I think to worry about a country that it might have many unreported confirmed deaths is almost next to impossible. Except for if they have a history of cheating with numbers.

The real problem could occur when a healthcare system is going to be under so much stress it will not be capable to fulfill its basic responsibilities. There are preparations from the Worldbank, IMF, WHO, etc. to address these scenarios. This is like many things are obviously up to debate, but I think data indicates there is a silver lining between optimal and worst-case scenarios.

What does this exactly mean for the economy?

A low likelihood of scaling effects

If you look at the infection on a map, it doesn't take much to realize the spread is mostly focused on the northern hemisphere. Yet, a massive cluster of outbreaks is limited to a few countries so far.

If we look at stock prices or treasure yields, one could easily come to the conclusion that it is a panic. Even in countries without one of these clusters, such as the USA. I think investor sentiment is what defines the prices. There are not many investors or traders who wouldn't remember the last great crisis and they are still living in the shadow of a massive scaling one. Heightened uncertainty is already common, and in such times people spend less. From a business angle, it means lesser investment, companies unable to pay salaries, even layoffs are within reach.

Is this a start of such a scaling crisis as the last, or something that will blow over soon? A crisis is most likely going to happen, but I don't think it can last or scale, not on a global level, and most certainly not in every sector. I'd expect volatility to be king until the next earnings season because the level of uncertainty is not likely to decrease without further reliable information.

The world economy grew by 2.9% in 2019 and some estimate it to slow by 0,5-1.9% this year. Growth is likely to become negative in regions during H1, but it isn't projected to last longer.

Targeted economic policies are already on their way and they are not limited only to severely affected countries. Korea has increased wage subsidies. China has introduced a tax benefit that lets companies write off their accumulated losses during the containment period within the next 8 years. Italy plans a debt moratorium among other policies. In the USA it is an election year. As the current president is a contender, I'm convinced he will try to deliver as many targeted policies as possible.

The virus affects most the retired population not the working. I think that in itself further mitigates the economic effects. Of course, it doesn't mean if you are in your twenties you can't find yourself in a critical condition, but its likelihood is very low.

In my opinion, of all the sectors manufacturing and services are most at risk. Mostly tourism, with the recent travel bans it feels obvious.

In short, policymakers are acting fast and implement substantial and targeted measures on businesses and households in need. As the crisis escalates more governments will implement a more aggressive approach both to stimulate the economy and to test for unconfirmed cases. For most, it will look as if the virus is spreading faster, but these measures would most likely confirm a large number of suspected unconfirmed cases. Thus this will likely make it look like the spread of the virus is increasing and add further pressure to the existing pandemic.

Exponential spread

The spread is exponential, but what does it mean? I'm not questioning the exponentiality of this outbreak, but its extent I'd consider misunderstood. For starting, I highly recommend this video, to save some time of explanation.

Country Confirmed cases Confirmed deaths France 2269 48 Germany 1567 3 Finland 40 0 Italy 12462 827 Spain 2140 48 UK 460 6 Sweden 461 0 Belgium 314 0 Switzerland 645 4 Austria 302 0

As you can see I listed confirmed cases and confirmed death numbers in the same order as they started to appear first outside of China. I think the first ten is good enough to make an example. Very bad regions tend to overshadow others with great results. The number of cases in most regions still grow exponentially but not everywhere, and not on a daily basis.

As of yesterday WHO declared this outbreak as a pandemic. According to WHO: "This is a controllable pandemic." There was a strong emphasis on why they did so. It was in order to put pressure on countries where strategies haven't been revealed and inaction defines the region. At the same time, they praised many countries for doing exceptional work containing this crisis. Most of the countries where the virus appeared way before are in much better shape with close to or exactly at 0 confirmed deaths. That means there are clearly effective ways to try to contain the virus, but it favors those who did not hesitate to act.

If we were to simply deduct an exponential case from Italy or from the China excluded regions we would get very different results. In fact, some countries have such promising results I'm almost mad at the WHO that they haven't declared a pandemic sooner to pressure those idle governments into action.

In some regions, the situation is dire already, and that's why I expect massive clusters because they likely fail to change this soon enough and end up in quarantine.

I think WHO and Governments' priorities in many cases are not aligned. I consider the vastly different results of fighting this pandemic the proof of this.

While WHO's priority is the health of the people, Governments also have to take into account of the markets. Nobody wants panic but more awareness (which comes with panic) actually helps WHO to get to its goal. For governments, on the other hand, it's more of a risk/reward. As long as they think they can contain the virus in the first phase and limit the fallout in the economy with targeted measures they are not going to implement larger-scale solutions, to disrupt their economies by adding more uncertainty.

Dealing with an infection in your region

I have collected a number of measures based on recommended measures and some government strategies that are likely to happen or happened. I came up with the idea to present this in phases I have made up. WHO doesn't have a scenario such as this and each government introduces plans that can wary a lot. Since every region's circumstances are unique even the WHO advises to come up with tailor-made solutions.

In the first phase as long as there are a limited number of cases WHO advises every country to try to trace and isolate these infections. This is the most efficient and cost-effective way at the same time and a somewhat low profile.

In the second phase educating people about hygiene is a key factor. Social distancing is also important. Some countries consider or already restrict the right of assembly, especially in higher numbers and closing schools aren't out of the question either. In some regions, you might see local policymakers to declare some kind of emergency for a higher level of authority in case further action is required. This has a limited direct effect on the economy but increased uncertainty tends to drive valuation further below.

What I consider the last phase as far as measures can go is quarantine. The government at this phase essentially declares the virus is out of its hand. That's a sort of a last resort because the risks it poses over the economy are high. The last phase is where uncertainty mounts the highest.

So far, I haven't been able to identify a region where any of these measures wouldn't at the very least mitigate the spread. That makes me overall confident of the outcome, but some regions as WHO also said by now are acting a bit late. That is likely to result in more severe countermeasures, thus further prolonging the end of this by a higher growth rate.

Conclusion

As some regions will get much worse the infection point seems further away, and the sentiment in markets likely hasn't bottomed. At the same time official measures defending both businesses and households further mitigate the economic effects in such regions and their neighbors. I think, for a truly global economic negative scaling, many massive clusters had to exist at the same time and persist for a long period. However, neither of these seem to be the case. There will be better and worse examples. At the moment in the USA and its vicinity doesn't have such a severe cluster of infection that would require a quarantine, there is still hope for smaller-scale countermeasures to prevail.

Although VIX is quite high, under these circumstances I don't think it has peaked. Pressure can mount because of local or a neighboring regions cluster.

Weather will not change much fast enough, and before the next earnings season, we are not likely seeing the true extent of how much and which sectors are hit. From a valuation perspective aside from a few biotech companies, not many are intact, while financially wise this could be an opportunity for many companies (I'll follow up on this thought in other articles). I think valuation wise most of the losers are experiencing short term losses and most of the winners are experiencing short term gains. As the last word and key take away. You don't need an actual doomsday to happen to crash the market, but the same goes for a turnaround. It doesn't take a miracle, only a changing sentiment. Which is most likely come much sooner than a complete solution to this pandemic.

