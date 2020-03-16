Broadridge May Be Just What Your Portfolio Needs In An Economic Downturn

The selloff in equities has caused Broadridge to fall ~20% in the past couple of months, however, their business is relatively insulated from the economic fears driving the selloff.

A large portion of the business is built on regulation requirements for their clients and is typically seen as the cost of being a publicly traded company.

Broadridge (BR) is the dominant provider in proxy and interim services for broker/dealers, and has been for the past several decades. Proxy voting requires coordination between the broker/dealer, the issuer, and the beneficial owner. Nearly all broker/dealers hire Broadridge to fulfill this role. The company processes over 80% of outstanding shares in the United States and processes in over 120 international markets. Broadridge has been dragged down with the rest of the market in the past several weeks, however, the core business will likely be unaffected by the economic ramifications caused by the coronavirus.

An Attractive Business With Recurring Revenue

Starting each year with revenue already in the pipeline is one the largest advantages of Broadridge's business model. Nearly half of Broadridge’s revenue is considered recurring, which the company expects will continue to grow at ~8-10% for 2020. Acquisitions have helped fuel this growth in the past. Over the past 10 years, the company has completed 20+ acquisitions (the most notable and recent being RPM Technologies last year). Broadridge will likely continue pursuing acquisitions in order to further grow stable revenue streams.

Due to the recurring nature of equity proxies and the mutual fund/ETF interims business, Broadridge has built a relatively recession-proof revenue stream. Working within a heavily regulated industry has its pros and cons, but one of the big advantages is that the majority of the services that the company provides to issuers (corporations, ETFs, mutual funds) must be done by law. Since issuers are not allowed to communicate directly with their beneficial owners, the demand for Broadridge’s services are a necessity and do not depend on the health of the economy.

In addition, proxy fees, from the issuer’s perspective, are simply the cost of being a publically traded company. These fees are relatively negligible to their bottom line. For example, McDonald’s recently disclosed that it has about 2 million beneficial owners, which is roughly $2 million in fees (using Broadridge’s average of $1 per delivery). To put this into perspective, McDonald’s made $6 billion in net income in 2019. Typically the amount of beneficial owners scale up or down relative to the company’s market cap as well. Because of this, issuers are not likely to exhaust resources in order to attempt to reduce these costs, and thus can be considered stable and dependable to the company.

Broadridge’s Business Relationships Lead to Client Retention and Potential New Sources of Revenue Streams

Broadridge is able to leverage the strengths of both its business and industry, and as a result has a 97% client retention rate. This is due to multiple factors. First, Broadridge has spent decades cultivating relationships with clients. The experience and trust that they provide is highly valuable to the business yet difficult to quantify. To supplement this, multi-year contracts provide the company with stable and predictable future revenue. The time and effort it takes to find a different solution is often not a task that clients want to add to their list of things to do.

Broadridge has also developed various services by simply talking to and understanding their clients. It allows the company to truly understand what their clients need, and to internally decide what markets are worth pursing. This is also why the acquisition strategy has worked out so well for them. Each acquisition allows them to gain more market share and lock in multi-year contracts, or to boost capabilities in order to offer or complement other services.

The Bottom Line

Broadridge is a company that offers steady, recurring revenues in an industry where switching costs are high. Their business is highly regulated, and is not dependent on interest rates, the stock market, or the general health of the economy. Because of this, the business is essentially recession proof.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t risks. The acquisition strategy appears to be successful given the state of their business. However, this may not continue to be the case in the future as management has not always gotten it right. For example, in 2005 before Broadridge split from ADP, they purchased Bank of America’s clearing and broker/dealer services business for $344 million. 5 years later it was sold for $40 million.

M&A from clients could also negatively affect future revenues, as consolidation continues throughout the industry. Broadridge could have two of their clients merge, effectively cutting revenues in half. Regulation could also negatively impact the prices that they can charge clients. Despite these risks, and given the broad equity selloff, Broadridge appears to be an attractive opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.