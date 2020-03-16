NGL Energy Partners: This 'Pipeline' Is Low On Liquidity And Full Of Bankruptcy Risk

NGL faces significant counterparty risk from distressed E&P Exaction Oil and Gas, which may file for bankruptcy and reject their above-market contract with NGL’s Grand Mesa pipeline.

NGL spent $1.5 billion acquiring water disposal assets at high multiples of near-term EBITDA with the belief that the associated E&P customers would increase drilling.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a MLP that owns water disposal wells, the Grand Mesa oil pipeline, and a wholesale propane/butane business. I believe NGL faces potential imminent bankruptcy risk. Based on a careful review of the company's latest 10Q, this writeup will demonstrate that:

NGL is running dangerously low on liquidity due to significant post-quarter cash payments. NGL's recent debt-funded acquisitions of Permian water disposal wells were executed at high multiples of near-term EBITDA based on the belief that the associated E&P customers would increase drilling. This now appears unlikely. NGL faces significant counterparty risk from Extraction Oil and Gas (XOG), the anchor shipper on NGL's Grand Mesa pipeline. NGL's Grand Mesa pipeline earns significantly above-market rates, with recent comparable contracts struck as low as $1.65/barrel compared to NGL's realized rates of $3.95/barrel.

The bond market appears to agree. NGL's unsecured bonds are quoted at 44% of par, indicating a high risk of a near-term bankruptcy and limited recovery. This is despite $1 billion in preferred shares junior to the debt but senior to the common stock. My price target for NGL common stock is zero.

Dangerously Low Liquidity

By my calculations I believe NGL may have as little as $100 million in liquidity relative to $4+ billion in debt and preferred shares. As of the end of the last quarter, NGL had reported liquidity of $417 million. However, the footnotes to the 10Q reveal a number of necessary reductions to this figure. First, page 18 of the 10-Q reveals that NGL owes $200 million in contingent payments to the sellers of Mesquite. This alone will consume nearly half of the company's liquidity.

Second, page 46 of the 10-Q reveals that since quarter-end NGL has made a $41.7 million payment to resolve the working capital adjustment from the sale of TPSL and a $6.3 million payment to finalize the sale of the Mid-Con business.

Finally, I expect NGL to potentially be subject to a borrowing base redetermination as banks reign in credit given expectations for significant losses across the energy space. At a minimum, NGL will be subject to a lower overall level of borrowing base as the value of its inventory declines with crude prices. I have assumed a 10% borrowing base reduction for conservatism.

Balance Sheet Imperiled by Acquisitions Prior to Collapse of Oil Market

NGL deployed $1.5 billion to acquire Permian water disposal companies Mesquite and Hillstone shortly before the collapse in the oil market. Putting aside the destruction in intrinsic value, which seems highly likely given the decline in comparable public companies and the associated expectations for dramatic declines in drilling, NGL acquired assets that require growth for adequate returns.

NGL acquired Mesquite for $893 million equivalent to 13x run-rate EBITDA. NGL guided the deal to a <7.5x multiple with significant expected growth in volumes. NGL acquired Hillstone for $643 million, or 26x run-rate EBITDA, while guiding investors to a 7x purchase multiple once volumes ramp. This expected growth in volume should now be seriously questioned due to the collapse in oil prices. Even Exxon Mobil (XOM), the most solid credit in the region, is talking about "pace optionality" (delaying investment). And that was before the recent collapse in oil prices.

Extraction Counterparty Risk/Grand Mesa Above-Market Tariffs

NGL has significant exposure to Extraction Oil and Gas, a distressed DJ-Basin producer. XOG's securities have declined precipitously in value, with the stock trading for 26c and the bonds being quoted for 20% of par. In short, the debt markets believe that XOG could file for bankruptcy at any moment.

XOG is the anchor shipper on NGL's Grand Mesa pipeline. While some investors recognize this fact, few NGL investors seem to recognize the financial implications of an XOG bankruptcy. XOG currently pays NGL $89 million per year or $3.95/barrel based on Grand Mesa's initial 10-year tariff rate.

XOG's Grand Mesa Disclosure:

XOG's Grand Mesa Tariff:

Tariffs for shipments on comparable pipelines such as Saddlehorn are $1.65/barrel, which would imply an EBITDA reduction to NGL of $52 million. And that is just XOG - I wonder about the credit quality of NGL's other shippers. If the entire Grand Mesa pipeline was recontracted at market rates, I estimate that NGL would lose $93mm in EBITDA. Saddlehorn is not the only competitive pipeline offering lower tariffs. The White Cliffs pipeline is offering transportation out of the DJ Basin for $2.00/barrel. Should XOG file for bankruptcy, I expect them to immediately reject their above market pipeline contract with NGL, triggering a significant reduction in NGL EBITDA.

Saddlehorn Pipeline Tariff:

White Cliffs Pipeline Tariff:

What does management say about this major risk? They say they are "monitoring the situation." That is because there is nothing NGL can do to control whether XOG files for bankruptcy and rejects its above-market contract on Grand Mesa. If anything, NGL's above-market rate is contributing to XOG's financial distress.

Dubious Related Party Transactions

I am surprised that sell-side analysts have not mentioned that NGL has used corporate funds to purchase a stake in its own general partner. While general partner purchases have been common in the MLP industry, acquiring a general partner that receives zero incentive distribution rights due to the reduction in the dividend is NOT common.

In effect, NGL transferred $15mm in corporate funds to the general partner which is principally held by CEO Mike Krimbill. Given the company's liquidity situation, it may wish it had those funds back (and the funds used to purchase a stake in Krimbill's aircraft company).

Conclusion

I believe NGL faces potential near-term insolvency. The bond market appears to agree, with bonds being quoted at 44% of par. My price target for NGL common stock is zero.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

