How I'm Surviving The Market Crash

We must have the discipline to not sell at the bottom.

To me, the primary objective in any market crash, is to not be forced to sell your stocks at the bottom. This is easier said than done. Any number of things ranging from living expenses, medical bills or margin calls can force one to sell even when they know the market price is below intrinsic value.

There are 3 keys to not being a forced seller (in no particular order).

Dividends Sound fundamentals Emotion management

Dividends

Dividends are the most direct link between fundamental value and shareholder returns. In times of panic, the market can sell down market prices an extraordinary amount, but no matter how much the market sells, it cannot prevent the receipt of dividends. A fundamentally strong and diversified high yield portfolio will continue to pay dividends regardless of what happens to market price. Note that this still depends on fundamentals holding up. Dividends can be cut, so secure dividends require fundamentally strong underlying properties.

Our portfolio’s market value has fallen significantly in recent weeks as I imagine is the case for most. Our dividend income, however, has held strong. 2CHYP, our high yield portfolio, continues to have annual cash dividends of just over $10,400 which represents a 10.4% yield on initial cost. (Data as of 2/29/20)

With a yield this high, I can wait however long it takes for market prices to recover. The income from dividends provides the means to not sell into the low market pricing.

This provides a greater level of control to high yield portfolios. Our income is not at the mercy of the market. Capital gains would be nice, but are not required in the short term. This allows us to ignore the market noise and focus instead on fundamentals.

Sound fundamentals

It remains unclear exactly how much coronavirus and the oil crash will affect the economy and fundamentals of equities broadly. That said, certain companies are mechanistically more resilient.

REITs in general are 1 layer removed from fundamental impact. When the economy slows over the next 6 months from people staying at home and canceling group events, many operating businesses will lose customers and revenues. The rents, however, can remain the same if the loss is sufficiently small that the tenants eat it. Larger underlying problems can cause the tenants to get sufficiently weak that leases can get renegotiated.

This does not make REITs fully immune as they could be affected upon leases expiring. It merely means the impact on revenues will likely be somewhat mitigated for REITs. The amount of mitigation will depend on when leases expire which makes term length paramount.

Given this we are particularly interested in the triple net REITs which have very long lease terms with generally high credit tenants. Even if COVID-19 gets bad which it looks like it might, the majority of NNN leases will continue to cashflow.

For this reason, we particularly like the positioning of One Liberty Properties (OLP), Global Net Lease (GNL), American Finance Trust (AFIN), MGM Growth Properties (MGP) and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD). Other fundamentally resilient names in the portfolios are Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Medical Properties trust (MPW). Not all healthcare properties are resistant to COVID-19. In fact, senior housing could be significantly harmed as a widespread virus would make new move-ins almost impossible. The operators cannot responsibly risk bringing a virus into their highly susceptible populations.

GMRE and MPW own medical office and hospitals respectively which are likely to have increased demand. GMRE’s outpatient facilities could be involved in testing and potential pharmaceutical treatments while hospitals come into play for more advanced cases.

Data centers and fiberoptic cable should be largely unaffected. Uniti Group’s (UNIT) fiber network is critical to providing basic 9-1-1 service to a broad geographic region and this cannot be interrupted. To this end, UNIT has come to an agreement with its major tenant that should bring stable rent and reduce the uncertainty that has clouded the stock. CyrusOne (CONE) develops and owns data centers and the demand for data processing is likely to go unabated.

Iron Mountain (IRM) also falls into the data center category with the rest of its business being physical data storage and security. We see no direct implications to this business and IRM has held up better than most in this market selloff.

UMH Properties (UMH) incorrectly sold off about 20% when the oil crash hit the market. Many of UMH’s properties are in an energy sensitive region, so perhaps that was the association the market made. However, the Utica Shale is largely a natural gas play and natural gas prices have held up. Manufactured housing should be among the most fundamentally resilient sectors.

The above stocks make up 73% of the 2CHYP portfolio which we believe will preserve the fundamental value. The next group of stocks is mildly affected by coronavirus and/or the oil crash.

Core Civic (CXW), while not directly impacted by COVID-19 due to the contractual nature of its revenues, is a politically sensitive stock. The economic damage caused by the virus and the response to the virus has potentially reduced the chances of re-election. The betting odds of a Trump re-election in 2020 have fallen from just over 60% to just over 50%.

While we believe CXW can perform well under Biden, there is greater certainty of its success in a re-election scenario. This is not an expression of political opinion but rather the case that Trump’s policies on the private prison industry are a known quantity while Biden’s are not yet known.

STAG Industrial (STAG) is somewhat economically cyclical as most industrial REITs are. If the economy slows, demand for logistics space declines. That said, it would be declining from an extremely healthy level. Warehouses have been one of the best performing REIT sectors so while it is somewhat exposed to recent events, we see it more as a mitigation of success rather than a major risk.

STAG and CXW make up another 14.5% of the portfolio so that is 87.5% of the portfolio that is fundamentally resilient or somewhat resilient.

The remaining 12.5% is a bit more exposed to coronavirus.

The outbreak could not have come at a worse time for malls. 4th quarter reports were demonstrating the beginnings of a fundamental recovery with strong sales figures and positive guidance for much of the sector.

A rational fear of congregating in the presence of a virus will likely reduce mall traffic substantially in Q1 and Q2. This means a majority of mall REITs will miss the guidance they just put out.

We are aware that malls are fundamentally damaged. The investment proposition lies in the idea that the fundamental damage may not be quite as extensive as what has happened to the market prices. It is a risky position, but we think the expected return makes the risk worth taking on a small portion of the portfolio.

To enhance the chances of capturing the upside in the event of recovery we spread our mall bet across 4 positions CBL Preferred E (CBL) (CBL-E), Washington Prime (WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and Macerich (MAC) with the heaviest weight in Macerich due to its supreme asset quality.

Overall, we believe the portfolio is fundamentally strong and well positioned for the present headwinds. We will not be selling into the market panic.

Emotion Management

I know little about human psychology so perhaps I am stepping outside of my expertise here, but emotion management is critical during market selloffs. History has shown that selling after a major market correction is one of the most predictable ways to underperform. We must hold strong and stick to the long term strategy.

While I would like to say that I am an unusually equanimous person capable of handling vast amounts of mental stress, that is not true; I am just as human as the next guy. Instead, I rely on a series of intentional behaviors to keep my emotions in check and facilitate rational decision making.

Most days, particularly on bad market days, I exercise at noon. In addition to the proven cognitive functioning benefits of exercise, it serves as an excellent emotional refresh. I try to live as frugally as reasonably possible so as to keep a financial buffer in case the market does what it is doing now. I drive a Honda that I bought used and get my hair cut for free by a family member. Focus on growing dividends and improving fundamentals. Market prices may have fallen, but the cashflows of the companies are largely intact which fuels dividend income. This perspective helps me see market crashes as an opportunity to load up on freshly cheap stocks at higher dividend yields.

These techniques may not work for everyone. The key is to find what works for you.

Wrapping it up

Market sell-offs feel terrible, but they are often the most opportunistic time to get in. We believe we are well positioned to bounce back from this selloff as the gap between fundamental value and market price has gotten enormous. While we wait for the rebound, we are happy to sit back and collect an ample dividend yield. Retirement Income Solutions subscribers get full access to the portfolios, including real time trade alerts.

