Armageddon Bargain Hunting: Ivanhoe Mines

As the stock markets enter panic mode, the furious sell-offs tend to impact the whole spectrum of companies, notwithstanding their market position, financial health or future growth prospects. As a result, the panic times can, besides huge losses, also lead to some extremely attractive long-term opportunities. As Baron Rothschild said: "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own". And there is a lot of blood in the streets right now.

In this series of articles, I want to present several companies that experienced huge share price declines, although their longer-term prospects are very good. In other words, companies that represent a very attractive buying opportunity at their current prices. However, I must stress that the current market situation is very complicated, and there is no warranty that the companies, although cheap, won't get even cheaper before they start to recover. A bargain today may become an even bigger bargain tomorrow. This is why investors should be very cautious, not bet all money on one card, and not bet them at once.

The first article of this series (can be found here) was focused on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), the second one on RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) (can be found here). The third one focuses on another mining company, Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF). Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company led by a famous mine developer Robert Friedland. Together with its partners, Ivanhoe Mines develops three world-class mining projects: Kamoa-Kakula (copper - Democratic Republic of Congo), Platreef (platinum group metals, copper, nickel - South Africa), Kipushi (zinc, copper, lead, silver, germanium - Democratic Republic of Congo).

Kamoa-Kakula is a giant high-grade copper deposit located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is the largest copper deposit in Africa, one of the largest copper deposits ever discovered in the world and the largest high-grade copper deposit in the world. According to the updated resource estimate released in January, at a cut-off grade of 1%, Kamoa-Kakula contains indicated resources of 83.7 billion lb copper at a copper grade of 2.74% and inferred resources of 12.5 billion lb copper at a copper grade of 1.68%. And the drilling still continues, the deposit is open in several directions and the final extent of the resources will be much larger.

Moreover, the mineralization continues to the nearby Western Foreland property, which is a great thing for Ivanhoe Mines. While Kamoa-Kakula is only 39.6%-owned by Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%-owned by Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMY), 0.8%-owned by Crystal River Global Limited and 20%-owned by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo), the Western Foreland property, that is by the way larger than the Kamoa-Kakula property, is 100%-owned by Ivanhoe Mines.

As can be seen in the map above, some areas of Kamoa-Kakula contain very high-grade copper mineralization, with copper grades over 5%. And there are also some extremely high-grade zones. For example, hole DD1571 intersected 18.86 meters grading 18% copper. It equals approximately 20 g/t over 18.86 meters, at the current gold and copper prices.

The Kamoa-Kakula mine is under construction, with the first copper production expected in Q3, 2021. The huge mining operation will be developed in stages. The first-stage operation will have a throughput rate of 3.8 Mtpa. The copper grades will average 6.8% over the first 5 years and the mine should be producing 485 million lb copper per year, at mine site cash costs of only $0.43/lb and a total cash cost of $1.11/lb. But this will be only the beginning. Internal cash flows should help to finance the further development stages. Right now, the target is 18 Mtpa and production of more than 1.6 billion lb copper per year, at a total cash cost of $0.93/lb. At this production rate, Kamoa-Kakula will become the second-largest copper mine in the world. However, as the volume of resources keeps on growing and new high-grade zones relatively close to the surface are being discovered, it is quite possible that the final operation will be even larger than 18 Mtpa.

The Platreef project is situated in South Africa. It is 64%-owned by Ivanhoe Mines (26%-owned by a black economic empowerment structure and 10%-owned by Japanese ITOCHU Corporation), and it contains one of the biggest platinum group metals ("PGM") deposits in the world. What is also special about Platreef, the mineralized zone is much thicker compared to common PGM deposits, which means that more mining options are available, the mine will be safer and the costs will be lower. It is expected that Platreef should become the lowest-cost PGM mine in the world. At a 2 g/t PGM+Au cut-off grade, the resources contain 42.7 million toz palladium, 41.8 million toz platinum, 7.4 million toz gold, 2.8 million toz rhodium, 5.9 billion lb nickel, and 3 billion lb copper.

The outlined resources are really large. However, it is almost 100% sure that more drilling would lead to further expansion. As can be seen in the map below, the deposit is still open to the south. Ivanhoe Mines owns large undrilled areas that highly probably contain the extension of the Platreef deposit. Ivanhoe Mines just outlined resources sufficient for several decades of mining operations and stopped drilling, in order to save money. But after Platreef gets into production, it is possible to expect that the exploration activities will be restarted, at least in a limited form.

The mine that is under construction right now, should start production in 2022. Just like Kamoa-Kakula, it will be developed in several stages. The first stage operation will have a throughput rate of 4 Mtpa and the average annual production should equal 214,000 toz platinum, 219,000 toz palladium, 30,000 toz gold, 14,000 toz rhodium, 13 million lb copper and 21 million lb nickel. The annual 3 PGM+Au (platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold) production is estimated at 476,000 toz, at an AISC of only $350.7/toz. Yes, the feasibility study is from 2017 and at the moment of the expected production start-up, it will be 5 years old, but even if the actual AISC will be notably higher, the mine should be highly profitable. Especially given the long-term PGM market deficits that should keep on growing, which should prevent the PGM prices from a meaningful long-lasting decline.

While the 4 Mtpa operation looks really good, it should be only the first step. The mine should be further expanded to 8 Mtpa and later even to 12 Mtpa. At 12 Mtpa, Platreef should become the biggest PGM mine in the world, by platinum equivalent-production.

The Kipushi mine is a 68% Ivanhoe Mines-owned (32%-owned by Gecamines) brownfield project, located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was in production from 1924 until 1993 when it was put on care and maintenance. However, Ivanhoe Mines is working on the refurbishment of the mine workings and a feasibility study is underway. Kipushi contains extremely high-grade zinc ore. The Big Zinc zone contains measured and indicated resources of 8.7 million lb zinc, at a zinc grade of 36.2%. In general, the deposit can be divided into two zones: the copper-rich zone and the zinc-rich zone. The copper-rich zone contains resources of 241.9 million lb copper, 249.1 million lb zinc, 3.5 million lb lead, 1.85 million toz silver, 0.46 million lb cobalt, and 2.18 million toz germanium. The zinc-rich zone, that contains also the Big Zinc zone, is much more interesting, as it contains resources of 10 billion lb zinc, 240 million lb copper, 278 million lb lead, 9.1 million toz silver, 0.38 million lb cobalt and 26.6 million toz germanium.

The 2017 PFS outlined a mining operation with an annual production of 495 million lb zinc, at a total cash cost (after credits) of $0.48/lb. The pre-production CAPEX was estimated only at $337 million and the after-tax NPV(8%) at $683 million, at a zinc price of $1.1/lb and zinc treatment charge of $170/t. A feasibility study is underway.

To sum it up, Ivanhoe Mines together with its partners develops three world-class projects. The first one, Kamoa-Kakula, will get into production next year, the second one, Platreef, one year later. A more specific date for the Kipushi mine restart is yet unknown. Ivanhoe Mines has a lot of work to do and there are many variables that make the evaluation of the company more complex. To make things simpler, let's forget about the immense growth potential and let's focus only on the first development stages of Kamoa-Kakula and Platreef. After both stage 1 operations are fully ramped-up (probably in 3-4 years), Ivanhoe's attributable production should be around 192 million lb copper (from Kamoa-Kakula) and 137,000 toz platinum, 140,000 toz palladium, 19,000 toz gold, 9,000 toz rhodium, 8.3 million lb copper and 13.4 million lb nickel (from Platreef). At the current metals prices of $770/toz platinum, $1,700/toz palladium, $1,530/toz gold, $10,000/toz rhodium, $2.5/lb copper and $5.75/lb nickel, the revenues should be around $1.04 billion. Due to the expected low production costs, the operating cash-flow should be almost $600 million. Even at a conservative price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 5 (given that Ivanhoe's assets are located in less favorable jurisdictions), it is reasonable to expect a market capitalization around $3 billion. Once again, not taking into account Kipushi and the projected Kamoa-Kakula and Platreef expansions, let alone the positive long-term fundamentals of the copper and PGM markets, focusing only on the stage 1 operations at Kamoa-Kakula and Platreef.

As shown in the chart above, Ivanhoe's share price declined by more than 45% since its early January peak. The majority of the share price collapse occurred last week when the share price dipped below the long-term support at $1.5 and created a new low at $1.35. It subsequently recovered to $1.84. At $1.84, the market capitalization of Ivanhoe Mines equals $2.22 billion. As Ivanhoe Mines is almost debt-free (the long-term debt is $52.4 million), while it holds cash and cash equivalents worth $704 million, the enterprise value is only $1.57 billion.

As Ivanhoe Mines has no producing assets right now, it must finance the development of its projects via debt and equity financings. However, Ivanhoe Mines develops its projects together with its partners, which means that they share also the construction costs. The current cash on hand should be sufficient to get Kamoa-Kakula into production. However, it is possible to expect that some financing may be needed to complete the Platreef mine construction, however, Ivanhoe is evaluating some alternative development options for Platreef, that would enable the Shaft 1 (that was originally projected as a ventilation shaft) as a production shaft. This option would lead to a sooner production start-up as well as to lower initial CAPEX. Right now, Ivanhoe holds cash of $704 million. Over the last two years, its net cash used in investing activities equaled $290 million on average. In other words, Ivanhoe doesn't need to raise more money anytime soon.

Ivanhoe Mines is a company with tremendous upside potential. If everything goes well, Ivanhoe's attributable production should reach the levels of approximately 600 million lb copper, 350,000 toz platinum, 350,000 toz palladium, 50,000 toz gold, 25,000 toz rhodium, and 35 million lb nickel, later this decade, after all the development stages of Kamoa-Kakula and Platreef are completed. The main risks are related to the jurisdictions and to the commodity prices. Both South Africa and especially the Democratic Republic of Congo are countries where businesses have to face various political risks. However, this is where Ivanhoe's strong Chinese partner can be pretty useful. The risk of low commodity prices is important especially in the near future, as over a longer time period, the expected declines in copper and PGM production should lead to widening market deficits and higher copper and PGM prices. Under the current market conditions, commodity prices can decline to really low levels. However, the coronavirus and the market panic won't be here forever (hopefully). The metals prices will start to recover sooner or later, driven by declining supply and growing demand. Ivanhoe Mines can be one of the big winners of the green energy revolution. I believe that Ivanhoe Mines is a great long-term investment at the current share price levels. However, it is important to note once again that the financial markets are extremely volatile right now and it is possible that Ivanhoe will retest its recent low or even create a new one before it starts to go back up. The best strategy is to build a position only slowly, not by investing all the dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVPAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.