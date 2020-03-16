Roku Has Fallen Too Far

The company now trades at 5x 2020 revenue, and that's a bargain in the long term.

Written by Ophir Gottlieb

Position: Platform

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has established itself, in our eyes, as a platform. It sits in the enviable position of a commanding market position where other businesses depend on it to perform.

With stunning new data, we learned that, in 2019, The Roku Channel reached active accounts with an estimated 56 million viewers. Those are Roku users driving the average revenue per user (ARPU) higher, and it's a channel that was launched just a year ago.

Parks Associates reports that The Roku Channel is one of the top three ad-based OTT services among U.S. broadband households (Q3 2019).

That is the power of a platform.

Further yet, a sign of true platform status, the United States' largest retailer, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), with Roku announced in the fall a signature and exclusive smart TV ('onn') which was sold exclusively in Walmart U.S. stores over the Black Friday weekend.

With even more models in stores and online now, this is an exciting addition to Walmart's exclusive brand offerings in the U.S., demonstrating the value Roku brings to retail partners and consumers.

Snapshot of 2019 Earnings

Roku has evolved into a monster platform that has turned into a runaway train. This is a company with over $1 billion in revenue that grew more than 50% year over year (yoy) while 'platform' revenue grew at a stunning 78% yoy.

Every quarter, the company accumulates more accounts, generates more revenue per account, with engagement rising nearly 70%.

This is all done while the company has somehow maintained cash flow breakeven, indicating both future earnings power when needed and mindful management set out to go after growth.

And this is all in North America, leaving a 10-fold growth opportunity internationally, which the company has begun pursuing as of last quarter.

For full year 2019, we have:

• Total net revenue grew to $1.13 billion up 52% yoy;

• Platform revenue increased to $740.8 million up 78% yoy;

• Active Accounts added 9.8 million incremental active accounts in 2019 to reach 36.9 million at year end up 36% yoy;

• Streaming hours increased by 16.3 billion hours yoy to a record 40.3 billion up 68% yoy;

• Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased $5.19 yoy to $23.14 (trailing 12-month basis) and up 29% yoy;

• Gross profit was to $495.2 million up 49% yoy;

• For the full year, nearly one in three smart TVs sold in the U.S. were Roku TVs.

Better yet, Roku has touched less than 10% of the worldwide market for users, and ARPU is at a fraction of its potential as well.

These are not normal numbers. This is not a normal company.

That's the investment thesis, the rest is just conversation.

Volatility

Expect stock volatility - there is nothing tame about a company at over $1 billion in revenue growing 50% year over year and competing directly with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Even if Roku does what we believe it will, the stock price will not be a straight line. That much we can be sure of.

Focus on the future - and future for the stock market is not measured in days or even months - it is measured in years, many years.

And now in the context of Wall Street estimates.

Earnings

* Revenue: $411 million versus analyst expectations of $391.47 million. This was a beat

* Adjusted EPS: -$0.13 versus analyst expectations of -$0.14. This was a beat

* Full Year Revenue: $1.13 billion versus analyst expectations of $1.11 billion. This was a beat

* Full Year Revenue Guidance for 2020: $1.6 billion versus analyst expectations of $1.56 billion. This was a beat

* Next Quarter Revenue Guidance: $305 million versus analyst expectations of $299.8 million. This was a beat

Active Accounts: Added 4.6 million to 36.9 million in the quarter versus analyst expectations of 35.9 million, and 36% year over year growth. This was a beat

EBITDA Guidance for Q1: -$21 million versus analyst expectations of positive $4.2 million. This was a beat

But, in this case, we like it. We would much rather Roku spend money to grow with its considerable cash balances of over $500 million.

A $21 million EBITDA deficit is rounding error, and with guidance as strong as it was, we would have asked the company to lose more if we had a say in it.

Note that platform makes up 65% of Roku's revenue, and that segment is growing at 78% year over year.

The rest of this dossier is a review of the thematics and technology. For those of you that are deeply familiar with the Roku story, you can skip ahead to the 'Risk' section.

Valuation

As of this writing, Roku trades with a $9.7 billion market cap. Netting out $100 million in cash leaves us with an enterprise value (EV) of $9.6 billion.

Based on 2019's full year $1.13 billion, that leaves us with an EV to sales of 8.5.

Consensus mean estimates have the company at $1.607 billion for 2020, $2.15 billion for 2021, and $2.842 billion by 2022.

Those numbers imply EV to sales ratios of 6.04, 4.51, and 3.41.

We certainly have to consider the possibility of revenue reductions due to the coronavirus as advertising dollars could slow, but for now, we have a reasonable handle on valuation, and it's low.

For a company that has cash net positive, cash flow neutral (by choice), with a total addressable market that is hundreds of times total revenue and growing at 50% a year, an EV to current year forward sales of 10 is pricey but defensible, in particular with long-term EBITDA margins likely in the 35% range. That would put Roku at roughly $132, still below its 52-week high of $176.55, and fully 65% higher than its current stock price at the time of writing.

Let's defend the total addressable market and moat.

Commentary

According to eMarketer, around 56 million households in total will have canceled cable or satellite TV subscriptions by 2023.

Approximately 1.7 million consumers cut the cord in Q3 of 2019 alone. Roku research indicates that roughly 50% of U.S. cord cutters are Roku customers, and cord cutters who choose Roku products are highly satisfied with the decision and extremely unlikely to consider returning to a traditional pay TV subscription.

Here is a chart to give the text some graphical context. Here is the cord cutting trend, overall:

Number of households not paying for traditional TV services in the United States from 2019 to 2023

(Source: Statista)

Roku is telling us that 'roughly 50% of U.S. cord cutters are Roku customers.'

Another way to look at this is through the other end. Here is a chart of cable subscribers in the U.S. Note that downtrend - the households leaving are the ones that are 'cord cutters.'

Pay TV penetration rate in the United States from 2010 to 2019

(Source: Statista)

Again, Roku is taking 50% of these cord cutters onto its platform.

There is a monstrous disconnect between the advertising dollars that go to linear TV (cable TV) and streaming TV (cord cutters, et al.).

Please read these numbers carefully, and even a few times over, to really grasp our thesis. Here it is:

Over the Top (OTT aka streaming non cable) accounts for 29% of U.S. TV viewing, but so far has only captured 3% of TV ad budgets. Stop right there.

Read that line again.

There is an order of magnitude disconnect between the ad dollars flowing to streaming video versus linear TV based on viewership hours. In order to make an argument that the number will close, that is, the amount of advertising money spent on OTT will reach the viewership hours, we must show that advertising on OTT is at least as effective as cable.

This is exactly what happened with social media before advertisers and Wall Street caught on that 'traditional advertising' paled in comparison to the monstrous accuracy of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

We are seeing this same cognition happen again, but this time, we caught it early.

So, to be clear, we are not making the argument that OTT commercials are as effective as standard Tv ads. No.

We are making the argument that OTT commercials are more effective than linear TV. Yes, just like social media made the same claim and proved it. (We are not saying, nor never would that a Roku ad will ever be as good as a Facebook ad - but that's not the bar - the bar is linear TV.)

And here are two factual data points to defend this thesis.

Defending the thesis part 1 that proportion of hours viewed will translate into proportion of ad dollars spent: Recall that Magna Global did its own research on the efficacy of Roku ads, and they found this:

A recent study by IPG and MAGNA concluded that ads on the Roku platform are 67% more effective per exposure at driving purchase intent compared to traditional linear TV ads.

That's right. It's not that the ad money should simply even out - that is, hours spent watching OTT versus linear TV should therefore dictate ad spend - no, it's that it will be larger to the increased effectiveness of an OTT ad.

Defending the thesis part 2 that proportion of hours viewed will translate into proportion of ad dollars spent: On October 9th, we wrote Roku Simply Stunned the Industry So Much that the Industry Doesn't Get it, Yet.

This is what happened: Roku changed the entire landscape of TV advertising.

It's the first change since the introduction of the television. It's monumental, industry changing, too big for Wall Street to grasp, and Roku is going to win from it.

Roku invented a new ad unit - a pop-up ad that aids the advertiser, so a TV ad turns into a web ad. Yes, a TV ad you can click. This is world-changing for the TV industry - it really is. It also follows through on our first ever call on Roku - that it is the Facebook of Television.

For now, when an advertiser spends on linear TV, they have terribly inaccurate measures of how many people saw the ad, and virtually, no measure of how effective it was at converting into a sale. You can think for yourselves - when did you see a TV commercial, pick up your phone or go to your computer and buy something?

And, when or if you did that, how would the advertiser know it was from the TV ad? They don't is the answer.

If you ask the same question to a Facebook or Google advertiser, they could answer that question precisely, to the penny per account, to the second. With Roku's new ad unit, they just moved further from the "we have no idea how effective our TV ad is," to the Facebook/Google version of "we know exactly, to the second, to the dollar, to the person, to the location."

And so, how large is this market that is totally lopsided with respect to hours viewed versus ad dollars spent? It's enormous:

(Source: Statista)

Yes, nearly a quarter trillion-dollar worldwide market that is going to move, en masse, to streaming. The portion of that in the United States is forecast at about $75 billion.

As Roku points out, 50% of cord cutters go to Roku.

Roku gets more viewing time, better delivery of ads, better technology, and a growing account base rather than shrinking one (cable TV is dying).

Now, to our third reason where Wall Street has it wrong, we turn to hours viewed. This idea of streaming video, or if you prefer OTT (all the same thing, just different names) is not a wing and a prayer thesis, it is factually larger than linear TV.

For the first time ever, streaming video services are more popular than pay TV services.

(Source: Statista)

Yes. it is not an "up and coming theme," it is now. It is today. It will grow in the future. Stop listening to Internet trolls and Wall Street analysts that don't see it.

You don't even need my opinion. You too can use facts.

Deloitte and Touche did the research, and they had more to say.

In another ominous sign for cable TV, 88% of millennial households reported a video streaming subscription compared to just 51% for pay TV.

So, we have not only a secular shift that is accelerating, but a generational shift that is far more abrupt than the mainstream media has been covering. At some point in the future, it is our belief that for every household in the United Sates that consumes video of some sort, it will have a streaming service.

So, while Wall Street crows, just a little, about valuation, stop it. Either you see facts and believe them to be true and are able to draw your own conclusions from them (not my conclusions, your own conclusions) or you are unable. That's it.

Roku will deliver a little over $1.5 billion in revenue for full year 2020, after raising that guidance number virtually every quarter, but who cares?

I don't care about $1.5 billion in revenue for Roku, I care about the $228 billion stuck in linear TV when viewership is dropping, cable TV subscriptions are dropping, advertising technology is dead.

I care about where viewers are coming, where viewing hours is exploding, where advertising technology is at its early stages and already far outpaces linear TV performance.

I care about $4 billion in revenue. I care about $10 billion in revenue.

This is the growth in the number (in million) of streaming TV platform units in use in the United States:

That chart (above) was first introduced by CML Pro more than five months ago. One month later, that same chart was 'borrowed' by Roku itself in its own earnings letter to shareholders.

And, further yet, this entire diatribe isn't even half of the Roku story.

Worldwide - International

While we have a nice-looking bar chart for the number of streaming OTT subscribers in the United States, that 50 million (ish) users is tiny compared to the rest of the world.

(Source: Statista)

Strategy Analytics notes that more than one in five Smart TVs sold today run on the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) developed Tizen platform, while one in ten runs on the Google managed Android TV system. Roku TV captured 4% of global TV sales in 2018.

In its letter to shareholders, Roku said:

Streaming is a global opportunity, and we continue to see great promise for Roku, as we expand our reach in international markets.

While we are still in early days, we believe the strengths that have made Roku the No. 1 streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed will enable Roku to be successful internationally as we drive scale, build engagement, and begin to monetize in international markets.

Roku now moved to the UK with its partnership with Hisense late last year.

Just last month, Roku announced its entry into Brazil.

In 2019, Roku also saw strong demand for Roku devices in Mexico and achieved the strongest sales in its history in that market.

The company is clearly opening business in Brazil if you look at the job postings. There are more than half a billion more users to go get, with the leading operating system and more TV manufacturer partnerships than all other competitors combined times three.

And, surprise (!), on January 21, 2020, Roku announced, officially, that it was expanding to Brazil.

More International - Oops, We Caught 'Em. Before this quarter's call, we didn't get a lot of detail about international growth, but a little snooping made it clear that Roku is actively working in Brazil.

Earlier in July, the company inadvertently spelled out its plans to enter Brazil in multiple job listings, which stated that it was looking to hire people to create "the most exciting and widely appealing content for Roku consumers in Brazil - a vibrant, growing OTT market."

Asked about its plans for the country, a spokesperson stopped short of committing to an imminent launch, saying: "As a global company, we are constantly assessing different countries that could offer new opportunities to fuel our growth. We see great potential in the streaming market in Brazil."

While the data we complied on Brazil is a bit stale, even in 2016, it was quite clear that the country was going to be a major force in the video streaming world:

(Source: Statista)

But we can do better than that. We can look at the pay TV penetration rate in Brazil from 2010 to 2019:

(Source: Statista)

We can see that cable TV subscribers peaked in 2016, right when that data snapshot was taken of OTT viewers. With the cord-cutting rate accelerating since then, it must be the case that Brazil is a booming market for the streamers.

And here's the real kicker.

(Source: Statista)

The penetration rate of OTT in Brazil is still just 11%. There is enormous growth potential here as the cord-cutters move to over the top streaming.

And we have taken all this time just to focus on Brazil. The rest of the world implications are larger, but we can see why Roku is starting here.

Further yet, the company has also been hiring staffers in its Amsterdam office to further expand into Europe, with one industry source telling Variety that this could happen before the end of the year.

Risk

The risk to Roku becoming the giant we believe it will be are several fold:

1. Competition domestically: While Roku is the undisputed leader, when your top competitor is Amazon, Google (sort of) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (sort of), yeah, there's risk. How could there not be?

2. Competition internationally: Roku will try to materially replicate their success in the US to international markets, and while that sounds reasonable, it's not a guarantee. Perhaps, this company grows slower than expected internationally, and perhaps, it's more expensive than believed.

Perhaps, further, even though the company has $515 million in cash, it has to sell stock to aggressively go after the new markets, and for that moment in time, the stock will likely drop.

3. Something unforeseen: It's possible some other influence that we don't even recognize as a risk pops up to disrupt Roku's progress. While streaming TV is going to dominate then swallow linear TV, it doesn't have to be the case that Roku will win as it is now. Maybe Microsoft or Facebook try something.

Or, further, perhaps TV manufacturers decide they want to turn into technology companies and are willing to spend the $1 billion to create a new operating system and are willing to hire a thousand new developers to update the OS several times a day as Roku does.

4. Market risk: All of this could play out in the bullish case, but the market dumps, and everything is lower. It happened in December of 2018 when Roku was a $26 stock and many people sold. They all lost money. The stock is now three-fold higher, but that doesn't help the people that sold at $26.

That same divergence from reality could happen again, but rather than a snap back in stock price, it could take years to recover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.