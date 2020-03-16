Performance Of Dividend ETFs During The Crash

In mid-January, I posted an article that covered the 18 most popular dividend ETFs and it was one of my most popular articles in my time here on Seeking Alpha. In the comments section, some users mentioned the performance of the top ETFs being lower yield, higher growth ETFs, so naturally it made sense that they would be outperforming when the market was going up. Now, we have a real correction on our hands, so I thought I would check back in to see how the group of dividend ETFs I covered has performed during this steep correction.

Correction Performance

In the table below, I have provided the correction performance of the 18 dividend ETFs I covered in my previous article and I included the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as a performance reference. The start date for the data is February 19th and ending on March 12th. February 19th was the recent high and March 12th was the recent low.

(VIG) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF -23.86% (NOBL) ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF -24.04% (DGRW) WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF -24.53% (FVD) First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF -25.67% (SCHD) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF -25.87% (HDV) iShares Core High Dividend ETF -26.43% (SDY) SPDR S&P Dividend ETF -26.46% SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF -26.67% (DGRO) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF -26.73% (VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF -26.89% (DLN) WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF -27.30% (QDF) FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund -27.83% (SPHD) Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF -29.60% (FDL) First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF -29.65% (DVY) iShares Select Dividend ETF -30.18% (RDVY) First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF -32.25% (SDOG) ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF -32.76% (SPYD) SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF -35.19% (RDIV) Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF -38.48%

Table data from dividendchannel.com

Finding #1

The above data is very interesting especially when comparing the top performing funds during the correction to my rankings from my previous article. The table below is a refresher on how each of the funds ranked in my article. When comparing the correction data to the rankings below, I was surprised to see that of the seven dividend funds that outperformed the S&P 500 during this correction, 5 of them were in the top half of my rankings. This is interesting because the performance data for my rankings below comes from a time when the market has been trending higher for years. This means, at least for these five funds at this moment in time, they performed well during an up market and outperformed during a steep correction. VIG was my #2 ranked fund in my original list, and during this correction it has posted the “best” return. VIG is still down nearly 24% during this correction, but VIG has outperformed the SPY by nearly 2% during the correction.

Finding #2

The second interesting piece of data I noticed was that high yield funds underperformed funds with lower yields, which seems counterintuitive given the decline in bond yields. Before looking at the data, I thought higher yielding funds would outperform but they did not. I looked back at the dividend yields that I included in my original article and found there were nine funds with a yield above 3% and nine funds with a yield below 3%. Looking at the current correction performance data, the average performance of the funds above 3% was -30.78%, compared to an average performance of -26.30% for funds yielding below 3%. Just for reference from the above table, during this correction the SPY has returned -26.67%, which means, of the funds that were yielding above 3% at the time my original article was posted, only HDV slightly outperformed SPY.

*Note: Dividend yield data from my January article

Dividend Yield % Chng SPYD SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF 4.46% -35.19% SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF 4.11% -29.60% RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 3.90% -38.48% FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 3.76% -29.65% DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF 3.44% -30.18% SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF 3.37% -32.76% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF 3.30% -26.43% QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 3.05% -27.83% VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 3.04% -26.89% SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 2.97% -25.87% DLN WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 2.49% -27.30% SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 2.47% -26.46% DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 2.20% -26.73% DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 2.18% -24.53% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 2.04% -25.67% NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 1.90% -24.04% VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.69% -23.86% RDVY First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 1.54% -32.25% Average Yield >3% -30.78% Average Yield <3% -26.30%

Finding #3

The final interesting piece of data I examined was the sector breakdown of each of the above funds. During this correction, the worst performing sectors were Energy and Financials and the best two performing sectors were Health Care and Consumer Staples. There are important data points I would like to point out from this data. I also included the SPY in the data tables below for reference.

The first thing I noticed was VIG had the lowest weighting of energy and financials. In addition, VIG had the sixth highest weighting of health care and consumer staples, which were the two best performing sectors. Therefore, the combination of not owning hardly any of the worst performing sectors and owning a decent amount of the best performing sectors propelled VIG to the top performance spot.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, RDIV had the third highest allocation to energy and financials and the lowest allocation to health care and consumers staples. This is a clear reason why the fund was the worst performer in the group.

A third interesting data point I found was the case of SDOG having the fifth lowest exposure to energy and financials and was right in the middle in terms of health care and consumer staples. The oddity is SDOG was the third worst performing fund during this correction, which points to the potential reason for the underperformance being stock selection.

Looking at my top-ranked fund from my original article, DGRO, the weighting to energy and financials was right in the middle of the group and the weighting to health care and consumer staples was right in the middle of the group. Those two things together is likely why DGRO finished right of the middle of the correction performance rankings. DGRO appears to be solid during the bull market, but did not outperform, at least during this correction.

Performance Energy + Financials VIG -23.86% 5.89% DGRW -24.53% 7.82% SCHD -25.87% 15.41% NOBL -24.04% 17.30% SPY -26.67% 19.15% SDOG -32.76% 19.28% DVY -30.18% 21.30% DGRO -26.73% 22.54% SDY -26.46% 25.99% VYM -26.89% 26.26% QDF -27.83% 26.32% DLN -27.30% 27.26% FVD -25.67% 28.14% RDVY -32.25% 31.10% HDV -26.43% 32.25% FDL -29.65% 32.77% RDIV -38.48% 33.83% SPYD -35.19% 44.68% SPHD -29.60% 48.73%

Table data from ETF.com

Performance Health Care + Consumer Staples SCHD -25.87% 33.66% NOBL -24.04% 29.97% VYM -26.89% 29.31% DGRW -24.53% 28.86% HDV -26.43% 27.57% VIG -23.86% 26.60% DGRO -26.73% 25.56% DLN -27.30% 24.89% QDF -27.83% 21.94% SPY -26.67% 20.58% SDY -26.46% 20.38% SDOG -32.76% 19.89% FDL -29.65% 18.53% SPHD -29.60% 17.63% FVD -25.67% 17.61% SPYD -35.19% 15.05% RDVY -32.25% 13.92% DVY -30.18% 9.87% RDIV -38.48% 7.34%

Table data from ETF.com

The final item I noticed when looking at the funds on an individual sector level and not combining the top two was that HDV had the most exposure to the energy, which was the worst-performing sector, but also had the highest exposure to the health care sector, which was the best-performing sector.

Most Exposure To Weight HDV Energy 21.62% SPHD Financials 37.48% HDV Health Care 16.98% NOBL Consumer Staples 22.07%

Table data from ETF.com

Closing Thoughts

In closing, investors can learn many things from this data from the recent correction and I hope readers find this information useful during this crazy market volatility. Based on the data from my original article and the data from this article, the best funds that are worthy of deeper research are VIG, NOBL, SCHD, DGRW and DGRO.

Disclaimer

